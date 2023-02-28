Earlier today Det Supt Lewis Basford from the Metropolitan Police told reporters that the police's "main line of hypothesis" was that Marten and Gordon were "in control and custody of the baby" and that "at no point have we seen, in that short period of CCTV... that they allowed others to have that baby".

The baby appears to have been "concealed within the coat lining of Constance or in the buggy for the short period they had it".

Basford said officers that while there was no sign the couple had given the baby to anybody else, police "could not rule out" that Marten and Gordon had found someone "like-minded or who does not conform or appreciate the establishment" and used the money they had for "safe lodging".

However, Basford also added that after the arrests, this line of inquiry did not become "as significant".