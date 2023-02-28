BreakingCouple arrested on suspicion of manslaughter
Police say they are continuing the search for the baby.
The parents were initially arrested for child neglect and have now been further arrested on charges of gross negligence and manslaughter, the detective says.
Police press conference starting now
The police are beginning a press conference with updates on the massive search that is under way for a missing baby after a couple, Constance Marten and Mark Gordon, were found and arrested in Brighton.
Chief Supt James Collis from Sussex Police and Det Supt Lewis Basford from the Met Police will provide updates.
We've been having problems with the live stream from the police news conference. We will bring you updates here but apologise for the inconvenience.
Marten's father speaks of his relief and alarm
Constance Marten's father Napier Marten has told the Independent newspaper of his "relief" that his daughter had been found, although he did say it was "very alarming" that her baby remains missing.
Marten also said that it would have been "far better" if she and Gordon had handed themselves in earlier.
"For whatever reasons she and her partner went on the run, the consequences of their actions have increased many fold," he said.
He added that "when the time comes, I am longing to see Constance to reassure her that, whatever the weather, I love her dearly and will support her as best I can through the difficult weeks and months here on in."
No evidence couple gave baby to anyone - police
Earlier today Det Supt Lewis Basford from the Metropolitan Police told reporters that the police's "main line of hypothesis" was that Marten and Gordon were "in control and custody of the baby" and that "at no point have we seen, in that short period of CCTV... that they allowed others to have that baby".
The baby appears to have been "concealed within the coat lining of Constance or in the buggy for the short period they had it".
Basford said officers that while there was no sign the couple had given the baby to anybody else, police "could not rule out" that Marten and Gordon had found someone "like-minded or who does not conform or appreciate the establishment" and used the money they had for "safe lodging".
However, Basford also added that after the arrests, this line of inquiry did not become "as significant".
Police flood to quiet residential area in Brighton
Nick Johnson
Reporting from Brighton
This is a very quiet, very residential area on
the northern edge of Brighton.
Police
focusing their search.
Residents in the houses facing the allotments have been hanging over their balconies -
focusing their search.
Residents
night.
keen to be abreast of any significant developments.
The
this morning.
night.
Residents
near that row of shops say despite a circling police helicopter during the
night, they heard nothing of the arrest until switching on the news
this morning.
WATCH: Police search allotments on Sussex Downs
Hundreds of officers have been seen scouring an allotment and golf course on the Sussex Downs in Brighton, in an "urgent search" involving helicopters, drones and police dogs.
In a direct appeal to the public, police said the search was "now all about that baby".
Police cars were seen lining the northern tip of Stanmer Villas, sandwiched between Hollingbury Golf Course and Roedale Valley Allotments, where officers are focusing their search.
The timeline of the case
September 2022: Constance Marten and Mark Gordon leave their home in Eltham, south-east London, and start leading a nomadic lifestyle.
5 January: The couple’s car breaks down and catches fire on the side of the road near Bolton. They leave it there and catch a taxi that takes them to Liverpool. They then take another taxi to the Essex port of Harwich.
7 January: Marten and Gordon take a taxi to East Ham. CCTV spots them near the Tube station. They then take a taxi from East Ham to Whitechapel, also in east London. They are seen carrying carrier bags and a pushchair. They go into Whitechapel Argos and buy camping equipment. They then walk to nearby Brick Lane.
8 January: The couple get a taxi in Haringey, north-east London, and travel to Newhaven in East Sussex. CCTV shows them walking along Cantercrow Hill in Newhaven into some fields, where they were believed to have set up camp.
19 January: Marten’s father Napier Marten makes an appeal in which he reveals that the family had known about Gordon's past record "for some time" and asks his daughter to “turn yourself and your wee one into the police as soon as possible so you and he or she can be protected."
27 February: A member of the public reports seeing Marten and Gordon in the Fiveways area of north Brighton. The pair are arrested by Sussex Police on suspicion of child neglect, but the infant isn’t found.
How the search for Constance Marten and Mark Gordon unfolded
Constance Marten, 35, comes from an affluent family and has inherited wealth, but she is estranged from her relatives.
Mark Gordon is a 47-year-old registered sex offender who spent 20 years in prison in the US after having been convicted in Florida of a rape he committed aged 14.
The couple met in 2016. Marten and Gordon are thought to have been leading a nomadic lifestyle after the police say the couple left their home in Eltham, south-east London, in September 2022 when Marten began showing signs of pregnancy.
The couple's car was found burning on the side of the motorway near Bolton in early January.
Police soon discovered that Marten had given birth a day or two earlier without any medical assistance.
They started searching for the couple right away – but despite numerous CCTV sightings placing them in various locations around the country, Marten and Gordon weren’t found until 27 February, when they were arrested on the outskirts of Brighton.
The search for the baby continues.
Police to share update on search for missing baby
Marita Moloney
Live reporter
Hello and thanks for joining our live coverage as an urgent search for a newborn baby continues after a couple were arrested in Brighton.
Constance Marten and her partner Mark Gordon were found last night after a 53-day search - but their child is still missing.
The couple disappeared in early January, just days after Marten gave birth.
Almost 24 hours after they were arrested, police still haven’t been able to locate the infant, and concerns are growing about the child being exposed to the elements.
The Met Police and Sussex Police are expected to hold a press conference shortly, so stay with us as we bring you the latest.
September 2022: Constance Marten and Mark Gordon leave their home in Eltham, south-east London, and start leading a nomadic lifestyle.
5 January: The couple's car breaks down and catches fire on the side of the road near Bolton. They leave it there and catch a taxi that takes them to Liverpool. They then take another taxi to the Essex port of Harwich.
7 January: Marten and Gordon take a taxi to East Ham. CCTV spots them near the Tube station. They then take a taxi from East Ham to Whitechapel, also in east London. They are seen carrying carrier bags and a pushchair. They go into Whitechapel Argos and buy camping equipment. They then walk to nearby Brick Lane.
8 January: The couple get a taxi in Haringey, north-east London, and travel to Newhaven in East Sussex. CCTV shows them walking along Cantercrow Hill in Newhaven into some fields, where they were believed to have set up camp.
19 January: Marten's father Napier Marten makes an appeal in which he reveals that the family had known about Gordon's past record "for some time" and asks his daughter to "turn yourself and your wee one into the police as soon as possible so you and he or she can be protected."
27 February: A member of the public reports seeing Marten and Gordon in the Fiveways area of north Brighton. The pair are arrested by Sussex Police on suspicion of child neglect, but the infant isn't found.
