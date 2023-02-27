There will be a lot of cloud around tonight, meaning some areas will miss out on the spectacular light show. However north and west Scotland should see some lengthy clear spells and should see have a good display of the aurora. Over Northern Ireland, southern Scotland, Wales and northern England, there will be more cloud than clear sky, but a few breaks are likely. Some lengthier breaks are possible at times in southern England and East Anglia, but it will be less vibrant the further south you head and there's no guarantee of a sighting in the south.
Where will I be able to see the northern lights?
Simon King
BBC weather presenter and meteorologist
In a very rare display, the northern lights were seen as far south as Cambridgeshire last night.
Across more northern areas of the UK, the display was one of the best seen in a very long time by BBC Weather Watchers.
An aurora is formed by a solar flare erupting on the sun, sending charged particles towards Earth which interact with our atmosphere.
More displays are expected in the coming nights.
In the UK, we can often see the northern lights in Scotland, but they are rarely spotted in southern England.
On Sunday, there were sightings there as well as Northern Ireland, south Wales and Norfolk.
Second chance to catch a glimpse of the northern lights
Marita Moloney
Live reporter
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of what we hope will be the second night of spectacular views of the northern lights across the UK.
Scots have spoken of their delight after being treated to a "magical" display last night, and the light phenomenon was seen as far south as Kent and Cornwall.
Many shared spectacular images on social media showing the aurora borealis lighting up the sky with green, pink and yellow colours.
Although the weather is not as clear tonight, there will still be many places in Britain where you can see the lights soon.
I'm joined by my colleagues Craig Hutchison and Gem O'Reilly, so stay with us as we bring you the best images from across the UK.