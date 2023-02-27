There will be a lot of cloud around tonight, meaning some areas will miss out on the spectacular light show.

However north and west Scotland should see some lengthy clear spells and should see have a good display of the aurora.

Over Northern Ireland, southern Scotland, Wales and northern England, there will be more cloud than clear sky, but a few breaks are likely.

Some lengthier breaks are possible at times in southern England and East Anglia, but it will be less vibrant the further south you head and there's no guarantee of a sighting in the south.