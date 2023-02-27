The northern lights over the Hebrides in Scotland
Live

Northern lights to cast glow across UK for second night

preview
6,603
viewing this page

Check the latest weather forecast where you are here

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Edited by Marita Moloney

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Where will I be able to see the northern lights?

    There will be a lot of cloud around tonight, meaning some areas will miss out on the spectacular light show.

    However north and west Scotland should see some lengthy clear spells and should see have a good display of the aurora.

    Over Northern Ireland, southern Scotland, Wales and northern England, there will be more cloud than clear sky, but a few breaks are likely.

    Some lengthier breaks are possible at times in southern England and East Anglia, but it will be less vibrant the further south you head and there's no guarantee of a sighting in the south.

    View more on twitter

  2. Send us your photos of the northern lights

    A get in touch banner
    Copyright: .

    We'll be watching closely for a glimpse of the northern lights across the UK tonight.

    Let us know what the night sky looks like in your area by sending your photos via the Get Involved button at the top of the page, or by emailing us at haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

  3. WATCH: Aurora seen across the UK in spectacular display

    Simon King

    BBC weather presenter and meteorologist

    Video content

    Video caption: Watch: Skies sparkle as northern lights seen from UK

    In a very rare display, the northern lights were seen as far south as Cambridgeshire last night.

    Across more northern areas of the UK, the display was one of the best seen in a very long time by BBC Weather Watchers.

    An aurora is formed by a solar flare erupting on the sun, sending charged particles towards Earth which interact with our atmosphere.

    More displays are expected in the coming nights.

    In the UK, we can often see the northern lights in Scotland, but they are rarely spotted in southern England.

    On Sunday, there were sightings there as well as Northern Ireland, south Wales and Norfolk.

  4. Second chance to catch a glimpse of the northern lights

    Marita Moloney

    Live reporter

    This was the scene on Islay, in the Inner Hebrides last night
    Copyright: GLENEGEDALE HOUSE
    Image caption: This was the scene on Islay, in the Inner Hebrides last night

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of what we hope will be the second night of spectacular views of the northern lights across the UK.

    Scots have spoken of their delight after being treated to a "magical" display last night, and the light phenomenon was seen as far south as Kent and Cornwall.

    Many shared spectacular images on social media showing the aurora borealis lighting up the sky with green, pink and yellow colours.

    Although the weather is not as clear tonight, there will still be many places in Britain where you can see the lights soon.

    I'm joined by my colleagues Craig Hutchison and Gem O'Reilly, so stay with us as we bring you the best images from across the UK.

Back to top