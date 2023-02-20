At multiple points over the last three weeks, Nicola Bulley’s loved ones have urged people to refrain from speculating about her private life - as have Lancashire Police.

When the force released personal information about the missing mother-of-two’s struggles with the menopause and alcohol, the family said they knew “Nikki wouldn’t have wanted this” but it was better than “people out there speculating and threatening to sell stories about her”.

They later explained how Bulley had suffered "significant" side effects due to the perimenopause , including "brain fog" and "restless sleep". They said she was taking hormone replacement therapy but it had given her "intense headaches" which caused her to stop the treatment "thinking that may have helped her, but only ended up causing this crisis".

Family Handout Copyright: Family Handout

"The public focus has to be on finding her and not making up wild theories about her personal life," they said. Appealing directly to Bulley, they added: "Nikki, we hope you are reading this and know that we love you so much and your girls want a cuddle… we all need you home."

There have been other emotional statements, including when Bulley’s father Ernie told Sky News that “every day is a struggle” since his daughter went missing.

Bulley's partner, Paul Ansell, separately made clear his view of the police force’s “working hypothesis” that she had gone into the river. On 10 February, he told Channel 5 he was “100% convinced” this hadn’t happened – though he said it was “just my opinion”.