Police confirm body found in river is Nicola Bulley
If you're affected by the issues in this story, you can find support from BBC Action Line
Edited by Heather Sharp
- 27 January: Nicola Bulley goes missing during a riverside dog walk in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire – after dropping off her two daughters at school
- 4 February: Police say their "main working hypothesis" is that she fell into the River Wyre and this was "not suspicious”.
- 8 February: Police widen their search from the River Wyre to the coast
- 10 February: Bulley’s partner Paul Ansell says he is convinced she is not in the river. Police say they are keeping an open mind but their“belief remains that Nicola may have fallen into the river for some reason”
- 15 February: Lancashire Police say Bulley suffered from alcohol issues and had “ongoing struggles with the menopause”.The force says it was called to a"concern for welfare report" at her home on 10 January and health professionals also attended.
The police face criticism revealing personal information about her.The missing woman’s family call for an end to“appalling” speculation over her private life
- 17 February: Home Secretary Suella Braverman asks police for an explanation over their disclosures, a source close to her says. The force says it will conduct an internal review into their investigation
- 19 February: Lancashire Police say they have recovered a body but say identification has not yet been carried out.
'Nikki, you are no longer a missing person'
The family's statement finishes with a message to Bulley herself.
"Nikki, you are no longer a missing person," they say. "You have been found, we can let you rest now."
"We love you," they go on, via Det Ch Supt Stables, adding that they always have and always will.
They finish by saying: "We will take it from here."
Then Lawson and Stables walk back into Lancashire Police HQ.
Family thank friends, neighbours and strangers
Det Ch Supt Stables continues reading the statement in which Nicola Bulley's family thank friends, neighbours and strangers for their support.
"Our hearts truly break for others who have missing loved ones, keep that hope alive," she adds.
'Leave us alone now' - family statement
In their statement the family condemn Sky News and ITV, which they say contacted them despite their appeal for privacy.
It is "shameful" the press has acted in this way, the family say.
"Leave us alone now", they add.
The family ask if the press and other media channels do not know when to stop.
Family 'saddened' over accusations
Stables continues, saying that the family is "saddened" that one day they'll have to explain to Bulley's children that members of the media accused their father of their mother's death.
They ask once again for their privacy to be respected.
Family's 'worst fears' confirmed
Detective Chief Superintendent Pauline Stables now reads a statement on behalf of Nicola Bulley's family.
The family says their "worst fears" have been confirmed and they are not able to "comprehend what Nikki went through" in her last moments.
'Not the outcome anyone wanted'
Lawson says police recognise the impact Bulley's disappearance has had on the community.
It is not the outcome anyone wanted, he adds, but at least it provides answers for Nicola's loved ones.
He says the family are foremost in their thoughts.
BreakingRecovered body confirmed to be that of Nicola Bulley
Asst Ch Const Peter Lawson confirms the body that was found is that of Nicola Bulley.
He says her family have been informed, and they are devastated.
Press conference starting
Lancashire Police's Assistant Chief Constable Peter Lawson is in place and the press conference is starting.
We're also due to hear from Detective Chief Superintendent Pauline Stables, the force's head of crime.
Help is available if you need it
Our reporting about the disappearance of Nicola Bulley touches on many diifficult and potentially distressing themes. If you're affected by issues connected to this story, you can find support from BBC Action Line.
Bulley's disappearance has touched locals' lives
Rowan Bridge
Reporting from St Michael's on Wyre
The bridge over the River Wyre is lined by yellow ribbons with messages of hope and support, and bunches of fresh daffodils.
Just a few hundred people live in the village of St Michael's on Wyre, and it's clear Nicola Bulley's disappearance has touched those living locally.
The week after she disappeared, friends and members of the local community stood on the road holding placards and banners asking anyone with dashcam footage which might help the investigation to contact the police.
The banners were produced for free the night before by a local company.
Supporters turned out again the following week in the cold, some of whom didn’t know Nicola personally but just wanted to do what they could to help.
Police to speak shortly
If you're just joining us, we’re expecting to hear from Lancashire Police in about just over 10 minutes.
They’ll address members of the media at a televised press conference scheduled to start at 17:30 GMT, which you’ll be able to watch by clicking the Play button at the top of this page.
A painful three weeks for the Bulley family
Sam Hancock
Live reporter
At multiple points over the last three weeks, Nicola Bulley’s loved ones have urged people to refrain from speculating about her private life - as have Lancashire Police.
When the force released personal information about the missing mother-of-two’s struggles with the menopause and alcohol, the family said they knew “Nikki wouldn’t have wanted this” but it was better than “people out there speculating and threatening to sell stories about her”.
They later explained how Bulley had suffered "significant" side effects due to the perimenopause, including "brain fog" and "restless sleep". They said she was taking hormone replacement therapy but it had given her "intense headaches" which caused her to stop the treatment "thinking that may have helped her, but only ended up causing this crisis".
"The public focus has to be on finding her and not making up wild theories about her personal life," they said. Appealing directly to Bulley, they added: "Nikki, we hope you are reading this and know that we love you so much and your girls want a cuddle… we all need you home."
There have been other emotional statements, including when Bulley’s father Ernie told Sky News that “every day is a struggle” since his daughter went missing.
Bulley's partner, Paul Ansell, separately made clear his view of the police force’s “working hypothesis” that she had gone into the river. On 10 February, he told Channel 5 he was “100% convinced” this hadn’t happened – though he said it was “just my opinion”.
Mystery attracts TikTok sleuths
The BBC’s disinformation and social media correspondent Marianna Spring has retraced the steps Nicola Bulley took along a river in Lancashire before going missing.
As she explains in this article, this has also become a well-trodden route by droves of amateur social media sleuths who’ve come to look into the case themselves.
Marianna discovers they’ve been prompted by rumours, speculation and conspiracy that have gained traction online.
Police have called ill-informed speculation a "distraction" - and have condemned social media abuse of those helping with the inquiry as "totally unacceptable".
We're here, waiting for police to speak
Nick Garnett
Reporting from Lancashire Police HQ
I’m at Lancashire Police headquarters on the outskirts of Preston.
The press conference will be held at 17:30 GMT and Lancashire Police's Assistant Chief Constable Peter Lawson is expected to give a brief statement to reporters outside the front doors of the HQ.
It’s very unusual for a news conference to be held outdoors. Last Wednesday’s was held in a room inside the building, and with light fading the location could make things difficult for news teams.
Reporters have been gathering for the last hour outside the gates and have now been allowed in – but only journalists and camera crews carrying accreditation from bona fide news organisations, perhaps highlighting the somewhat frosty relations between the police and people referring to themselves as journalists for social media.
The press team from Lancashire Police say Lawson will give a short statement but won’t be taking any questions from reporters.
Body found in a tidal part of the river, among reeds and undergrowth
Rowan Bridge
Reporting from St Michael's on Wyre
On the bridge over the River Wyre, close to where Nicola Bulley was last seen, yellow ribbons hold out hope she’ll be found alive.
“COME HOME SOON YOUR FAMILY NEED YOU” reads one, all in capitals.
Police are still trying to establish if the body found in the river yesterday is that of the missing mother of two.
It was found around a mile down stream of where her phone was discovered and where police think she fell into the water.
It’s an area that has been searched previously by both the police and the specialist search team SGI which came in at the request of Nicola’s family.
Some are asking why, if it does prove to be Nicola Bulley's body, was it not found earlier?
The river at the point where the body has been found is tidal, and it’s possible it has been submerged, only to come to the surface at the weekend.
It was also found amongst reeds and undergrowth, which the chief executive of SGI says would have made it impossible for his sonar system to find and difficult for police searches to spot.
What happened when?
Here’s a quick look at the chronology of the search for Nicola Bulley.
Nicola Bulley, who worked as a mortgage adviser, disappeared on 27 January while walking her springer spaniel, Willow, after dropping off her two daughters, aged six and nine, at school.
Bulley walked along the path by the River Wyre at 08:43 GMT and was seen by a fellow dog walker, who knows her.
She went on to send an email to her boss and logged into a Teams conference call for her job as a mortgage adviser, as she would normally do.
She was last seen by another dog walker at about 09:10, when she was on the upper field.
About 25 minutes later her phone, still connected to the call, was found on a bench on a steep riverbank overlooking the water, along with the dog lead and harness on the ground.
On 19 February, police recovered a body about a mile from where she was last seen.
What happened on Sunday?
Sunday marked a potentially significant milestone in the three-week search for Nicola Bulley. Here’s a rundown of what happened.
Lancashire Police are called to a section of the River Wyre, near Rawcliffe Road in the village of St Michael’s on Wyre, at 11.36 GMT. It's understood two people walking their dogs by the river had spotted a body.
Officers later announce they have “sadly recovered a body” at the scene and were working to identify who it is. The death is currently being treated as“unexplained”, the force adds.
Bulley’s family are told about the development, police say, while appealing for their privacy “at this most difficult of times”.
Her partner Paul Ansell later tells Sky News he has “no words right now, just agony” to describe how the family feels following the update. “We’re all together, we have to be strong,” he adds.
Home Secretary Suella Braverman describes the developments as “heartbreaking and distressing”. Today she has told the BBC she is not “wholly satisfied” with the force’s explanation of why it released private information about Bulley’s struggles with the menopause and alcohol.
Police to speak after body found
Hello and thanks for joining us as we wait to hear from Lancashire Police, who yesterday found a body in the River Wyre, about a mile from where missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley was last seen.
The force will give an update at 17:30 GMT, a day after it was announced that officers had “sadly recovered a body” near Rawcliffe Road, in St Michael’s on Wyre.
Yesterday's statement also said formal identification had not yet been carried out, so police were “unable to say” if the body was that of Bulley. The family were notified, and her partner Paul Ansell told Sky News last night that they had “no words… just agony”.
Stay with us for live updates and analysis.