It was only last year that the law was changed to allow judges' sentencing remarks to be broadcast live in England and Wales. Scotland has already been doing this for years.
The thinking was that if the public could see the judicial process, they could have more confidence in the system.
In England and Wales though, only four organisations can film: the BBC, ITN, Sky and PA Media. They have to apply to the judge to film the sentencing remarks of a case.
Even then, broadcasters can only film the remarks made by the most senior judges. So you won't see anyone else in our live stream at 10:30.
‘Potentially catastrophic consequences’
Earlier this week, the prosecution read out statements in court about the harm Smith had caused.
We know Smith filmed confidential details which were on a whiteboard in the embassy – including key numbers and addresses.
Neil Keeping, of the National Crime Agency (NCA), said had those details been shared then there would have been “potentially catastrophic” consequences.
"It put at risk each and every UK officer based in Berlin from any kind of attack,” he added.
What was his motivation?
David Smith social mediaCopyright: David Smith social media
Following that previous post - a bit more about what Smith said during court hearings.
He denied the prosecution’s assertion that he was motivated by pro-Russian and anti-British sentiment.
Instead, he said he was motivated by an employment grievance while suffering mental health issues and drinking too much. He claimed to hate his job, and to have been treated badly by staff at the British embassy in Berlin, where he worked.
He also denied that he was paid for information, saying he got cash from the sale of his collection of military articles at German flea markets.
But the judge rejected Smith’s version of events, saying the defendant's argument that he wanted to embarrass embassy staff was "illogical". Justice Wall also pointed out there was “ample evidence” of Smith’s “antipathy” towards Britain.
The judge said the fact that Smith stayed in his job for five years despite his wife moving to Ukraine and him hating his workplace showed “there was something outside of the job itself" which kept him working at the embassy.
Details of Smith's offending
Thomas Mackintosh
Reporting from the Old Bailey
Let's have a look at the details around the crimes committed by Smith while employed as a security official at the British embassy in Berlin.
Count 1 says Smith passed information to a man by the name of
General Chukhrov who was at the time the military attaché to the Russian
embassy in Berlin
Count 2 relates to his taking and retaining films of
secure parts of the embassy building
Counts 3 and 4 detail Smith taking copies of
and retaining documents, some of which were marked as secret
Counts 5 to 8 describe his activities in relation to man he thought to be a Russian diplomat called "Dmitry" who attended the embassy while Smith was on duty, and who by his conduct was
purporting to be passing Russian secrets to the British
Count 6 says he took copies of documents given to him by Dmitry to
photocopy
Counts 7 and 8 note Smith made copies of the embassy CCTV footage of Dmitry
clearly showing that man’s facial features
Smith has accepted the acts alleged against him, although disputed that his actions were intended to cause harm to the UK, and said he was not paid for what he did.
Who is David Smith?
David Smith social mediaCopyright: David Smith social media
David Ballantyne Smith is from Paisley in Scotland.
He served in the RAF for 12 years and started working as a security guard at the British embassy in Berlin in 2016.
The court heard that his Ukrainian wife moved back to her country in 2018, after which Smith’s behaviour changed.
He was later accused of collecting secret information from the embassy which he stored on a USB stick.
A request was made for his extradition to the UK in November 2021, following a probe by British counter-terrorism police.
Smith was brought back to the UK in April 2022 - and could face a 14-year prison sentence.
Embassy security guard who spied for Russia to be sentenced
James FitzGerald
Live reporter
Good morning and welcome to our coverage of the sentencing of a former British embassy security guard who was caught passing secret information to Russian authorities.
David Ballantyne Smith, 58, worked at the British embassy in Berlin, and was exposed during a sting operation involving British and German security services in August 2021.
He pleaded guilty to eight offences under the Official Secrets Act and will be sentenced shortly.
I’ll be hosting the coverage and I’m joined by live reporters Marita Moloney, Laura Gozzi, Aoife Walsh and Christy Cooney, with Thomas Mackintosh and Tom Symonds reporting from court.
When the sentencing happens at 10:30, you'll be able to watch live by clicking the Play button at the top of the page.
David Smith social mediaCopyright: David Smith social media
David Smith social mediaCopyright: David Smith social media
