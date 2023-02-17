It was only last year that the law was changed to allow judges' sentencing remarks to be broadcast live in England and Wales. Scotland has already been doing this for years.

The thinking was that if the public could see the judicial process, they could have more confidence in the system.

In England and Wales though, only four organisations can film: the BBC, ITN, Sky and PA Media. They have to apply to the judge to film the sentencing remarks of a case.

Even then, broadcasters can only film the remarks made by the most senior judges. So you won't see anyone else in our live stream at 10:30.