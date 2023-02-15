Bulley dropped her children off at 08.40 GMT on Friday 27 January, which "was normal," Smith says, detailing the morning of Bulley's disappearance.

After chatting to people in the school yard, she walked up Garstang Road and on to the river path over a bridge that takes you down to these fields, Smith says.

"We know that because of witnesses that identified her and her phone data," Smith adds.