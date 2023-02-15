Bulley dropped her children off at 08.40 GMT on Friday 27 January, which "was normal," Smith says, detailing the morning of Bulley's disappearance.
After chatting to people in the school yard, she walked up Garstang Road and on to the river path over a bridge that takes you down to these fields, Smith says.
"We know that because of witnesses that identified her and her phone data," Smith adds.
'No evidence to suggest third party involvement'
Smith says there's "not a single piece of information or evidence to suggest that there is any third party involvement" in Bulley's disappearance.
Range of hypothesis still being reviewed, police say
Smith says there are a range of hypothesis that were formed in Nicola's case – that she could have gone into the river, that there was third party involvement or she could have left the field voluntarily.
These have remained in place throughout and are reviewed regularly, she says.
Early on in the investigation, Smith says she said her main hypothesis, based on the information gathered at that stage, was that Nicola could have gone into the river.
This has been misconstrued in the press, Smith tells reporters.
Bulley graded as high risk after reported missing
Smith is now recapping Bulley's disappearance from the moment she was reported missing.
She says following police being alerted to this, as well as information provided by her partner Paul and a number of "specific vulnerabilities" they were made aware of, Nicola was graded as high risk.
"That is normal in a missing person investigation," she says.
Rebecca Smith, the detective superintendent leading the investigation, says she'll run through the incidents that led to Bulley being reported missing, as well as a timeline of the events and a number of other topics of interest.
She also says she'll talk about a number of issues that have been highlighted in the press that she wants to "explain in detail".
Lawson says it's important to stress that the investigation is ongoing.
Police are reviewing all information gathered from Bulley's family, the public and digital devices, such as dashcam footage.
They are consulting with experts from the National Crime Agency, who are providing tactical and strategic advice, he says before handing over to Supt Smith.
Police are still extensively searching the River Wyre and surrounding area down stream and out in to the sea, Lawson tells reporters.
He says an extensive land search has been carried out around some properties around the area where Bulley went missing.
Police have spoken to hundreds of people
Lawson says police officers have visited more than 300 premises, spoken to almost 300 people, and received around 1,500 pieces of information.
He adds that the search has used specialist services on the river and on land as well as police drones, horses, dogs, and a police helicopter.
'No evidence to indicate criminal aspect'
Lawson says, as things stand, there is no evidence to indicate a criminal aspect or third party involvement in Bulley's disappearance.
But officers involved in the search are very experienced specialists, which shows the importance and focus the police have given to the investigation, he says.
'Best in field' experts helping with investigation - police chief
Lawson thanks the public for all their assistance throughout the investigation
He says dozens of other officers and staff have helped in the investigation too.
"We've involved a range of specialists, both locally, regionally and nationally," he says, adding that experts who are "the best in their field" in the UK have been made available to law enforcement in this investigation.
Lawson's still speaking. He says officers have done an "unprecedented" amount of work since Bulley went missing.
He adds that the "sole focus" of that work has been to "find Nicola, to bring her home to her family, and to give them the answers they so desperately need".
Police acknowledge criticism of investigation
Lawson says a lot of the information they'll share today has already been widely reported.
He says he's aware of extensive media interest, theories and criticism of the police investigation.
To address this, they'll take us through in closer detail what exactly they have done over the last 19 days, he says.
Assistant chief constable Peter Lawson begins the press conference by introducing himself and Supt Smith.
He says Bulley and her family "remain foremost in our thoughts and priorities in the investigation".
Who we're hearing from
Danny Savage
North of England correspondent
Today is the first time we're hearing from Rebecca Smith, the detective superintendent leading the enquiry.
Next to her is Peter Lawson, the assistant chief constable (ACC) from Lancashire Police.
Expect Spt Smith to talk about the investigation and the ACC to deal with any wider questions about how the force has handled the investigation.
It doesn’t feel as though they are going to deviate from their main theory, but let’s see what they say.
Press conference starts
Lancashire Police are about to begin speaking.
Stay with us as we bring you updates and click the play button at the top of this page to watch live.
Police have become frustrated with some speculation
Danny Savage
North of England correspondent
The lack of any sign of Nicola has led to lots of people filling the vacuum with strange theories.
Police have become frustrated with some of this speculation and behaviour.
An independent search of the river (going over territory already searched by police experts) found no trace of her.
The police are still out searching everyday. Many people find it hard to understand how she was swept down a river which is very shallow in places. If she has been carried into the tidal area, there is a chance she will never be found.
Police have said no information to suggest this wasn't an accident
Danny Savage
North of England correspondent
The disappearance of Nicola Bulley has attracted huge public interest.
Her family and friends say they can’t understand how she vanished without anyone seeing or hearing anything.
Police say they are keeping an open mind despite their central belief she fell into the river.
But no information they have had to date has steered them away from this being an accident.
Theories around Bulley's disappearance to be addressed
Nick Garnett
Reporting from Lancashire Police HQ
Lancashire Police will use this press conference to allay people’s fears and deal with some of the theories that people have been suggesting could be behind Nicola Bulley's disappearance.
They will outline the scale of the search around the bench where she was last seen.
It has involved counter terrorism officers, police dogs, drones, officers from the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, as well as police helicopters.
Surrounding properties and caravans in the area have been searched. The underwater search used cameras, sonar, drones and divers.
Police will say they’ve visited 300 premises, spoken to 300 people, and identified 700 vehicles which drove through the village on the morning Bulley disappeared.
They've also received 50 pries of dashcam footage and 1500 pieces of information.
What happens now?
Lancashire Police will hold a press conference, which is expected to begin shortly.
It’s been almost three weeks since Nicola Bulley vanished while on a riverside dog walk in St Michael's on Wyre, Lancashire. Since then there's been growing speculation around her disappearance.
Police may use this press conference to combat disinformation around the investigation. Detectives have previously criticised amateur investigators reportedly swarming the area where Bulley vanished.
We'll bring you the latest developments from the press conference, which you can watch by clicking the 'play' button at the top of this page.
Police to dismiss some theories
Danny Savage
North of England correspondent
Expect detectives to dismiss some of the theories running in the media about what may have happened.
A handout given to journalists here emphasises the timeline of events and what they’ve been doing. It also shows the land area already searched.
