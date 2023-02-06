Live
Former Met officer preyed on vulnerable victims - prosecutor
Read an account from one of his earliest victims | Warning: The reporting on this page contains details that some readers may find distressing. You can find support at: bbc.co.uk/actionline |
Edited by Emma Owen
- Read more from "Michelle" here.
The court's fixing some technical issues
The hearing has had to pause for a while - some people are following proceedings today on a remote link and it's not working properly. The judge has left the room while it’s being fixed.
Carrick's victims just metres from him
Helena Wilkinson
reporting from Southwark Crown Court
It's difficult to imagine what Carrick’s victims who are in court today must be feeling right now.
The man who committed the most appalling crimes against them is sitting little more than five metres away.
Today and tomorrow, they and Carrick’s other victims, will finally see justice.
Prosecutor gives broad outline of Carrick's behaviour
James FitzGerald
Reporting from Southwark Crown Court
In his opening note, prosecutor Tom Little KC refers to the 49 charges to which Carrick pleaded guilty.
He says these break down into 71 instances of serious sexual offending.
The prosecutor adds that “it did not matter who the victim was”, before going on to describe some of the women Carrick targeted with his crimes.
Speaking of Carrick’s victims, Little says some were “appreciably older or younger than him”. He adds: "They were all, in their own ways, vulnerable”.
Little then says: “He frequently relied on his charm to beguile and mislead the victims”. Carrick would then allegedly use “his power and control thereafter”.
What can we expect to happen?
James FitzGerald
Reporting from Southwark Crown Court
If you’re not familiar with the court system, here’s what’s likely to happen today and tomorrow.
I’m in court along with other journalists from broadcasters and national newspapers. We will all listen to the prosecution outline the facts of the case.
The prosecutor is Tom Little KC and we can also expect him to set out aggravating factors as to why Carrick should get a higher sentence.
One of these factors will likely be the fact he was a serving policeman when he committed all of his crimes.
In this part of the hearing we also expect to hear impact statements from Carrick’s victims. It’s likely this will take the best part of today (day one).
Then Carrick’s defence barrister will stand up to provide mitigation on behalf of their client, setting out reasons as to why Carrick should get a lower sentence.
Once that is all done the judge - Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb - will weigh up both arguments on what sentence they will pass.
Often there is a bit of a wait while the judge considers what has been said, before they read out their remarks and pass sentence. This part will be broadcast.
The hearing is starting
Helena Wilkinson
reporting from Southwark Crown Court
The courtroom is packed, a number of Carrick’s victims are here.
They are sitting at the back of the court in front of the glass dock.
David Carrick has been bought up from the cells, wearing a suit and tie.
He has been asked to stand and confirm his name.
David Carrick’s career in the Met
David Carrick is believed to have used his position to put fear into women, so what do we know about his career as a police officer?
In August 2001 he joined the Met Police as an officer based in Merton, south-west London, until July 2005 when he was moved north of the Thames to Barnet.
He worked in north London until 2009 when he was moved to the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command - a specialist branch which provides protection to the Houses of Parliament, government ministers and some embassies in the capital.
The Met says at no point did Carrick have any responsibility for protecting any individuals. Carrick was sacked by the Met at a misconduct hearing on 17 January.
Why is it a two-day sentence hearing?
James FitzGerald
Reporting from Southwark Crown Court
You might well be wondering why this sentence hearing is so long - usually they last a couple of hours.
But due to the timescale of the crimes committed and the victims involved, the judge has allowed two days.
This is to give time for statements from the victims - 12 in total - to be read out in court.
We can also expect full details of Carrick's crimes to be read out by prosecutor Tom Little KC.
‘He is a monster, and now he needs to pay'
Judith Burns & June Kelly
BBC News
"Michelle", herself a serving police officer and senior to Carrick, was among his earliest victims.
"Charming, very charming, very jolly, very happy. Initially that's what I thought. He became quite flirty straight away," Michelle, who asked us not to use her real name, remembers of their first meeting in 2004, while on a three-month secondment.
One night, she went back to his house after working late and it was there he raped her. "I sort of got pushed around and forced," says Michelle.
Michelle says the rape clouded the rest of her life, despite her attempts to put it behind her. She plans to be in court for Carrick's sentencing. "He's had his many years of doing what he shouldn't do, being a monster. He is a monster, and now he needs to pay.
"I don't want to hear his name any more," she adds. Jailing Carrick will not help her forget what he has done, she says, but '"it will give the victims, as well as myself, a bit of justice."
How did we get here?
June Kelly, Claire Ellison and Judith Burns
BBC News home affairs
For 20 years, David Carrick, a serial rapist and violent sexual predator, wore a police uniform and, for much of that time, also carried a gun.
In his private life, he controlled and abused his victims, subjecting them to appalling acts of degradation.
He was finally stopped when one woman decided to report him in October 2021, following publicity about disgraced Met Police officer PC Wayne Couzens, who killed Sarah Everard.
The woman described how, a year earlier, she had met Carrick on Tinder, the dating app. On their first encounter, she says he plied her with drink and took her to a hotel room where he raped her.
Carrick has now admitted 49 charges relating to 12 victims.
The Met has apologised after it emerged Carrick had come to its attention and that of three other forces nine times. His crimes have left the police with serious questions to answer.
Good morning
Welcome to our coverage of the sentencing of former Met Police officer David Carrick.
The 48-year-old has admitted 49 charges including serious sexual violence, and is regarded as one of the UK’s most prolific sex offenders.
His crimes span two decades, and they took place when he was a serving Met Police officer.
We're at Southwark Crown Court for his two-day sentencing hearing. First we'll hear more from the prosecution about what he did, and later we'll hear from his victims.