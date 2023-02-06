PA Copyright: PA A prison van carries David Carrick into Southwark Crown Court in January Image caption: A prison van carries David Carrick into Southwark Crown Court in January

If you’re not familiar with the court system, here’s what’s likely to happen today and tomorrow.

I’m in court along with other journalists from broadcasters and national newspapers. We will all listen to the prosecution outline the facts of the case.

The prosecutor is Tom Little KC and we can also expect him to set out aggravating factors as to why Carrick should get a higher sentence.

One of these factors will likely be the fact he was a serving policeman when he committed all of his crimes.

In this part of the hearing we also expect to hear impact statements from Carrick’s victims. It’s likely this will take the best part of today (day one).

Then Carrick’s defence barrister will stand up to provide mitigation on behalf of their client, setting out reasons as to why Carrick should get a lower sentence.

Once that is all done the judge - Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb - will weigh up both arguments on what sentence they will pass.

Often there is a bit of a wait while the judge considers what has been said, before they read out their remarks and pass sentence. This part will be broadcast.