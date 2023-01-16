It might be useful for us to explain why, until now, we’ve not been able to report the fact that Carrick pleaded guilty to 43 charges in December.

In short, there has been a court order preventing us.

Let’s just go back to December, at the Old Bailey in London. PC Carrick was back in court to enter pleas on seven new charges, all of which he denied.

But there was a dramatic development. The police officer changed his pleas from not guilty to guilty on 43 of the 44 previous counts.

This is where the court order came in.

Because there was still going to be a trial on the seven charges Carrick denied, in order to protect the integrity of the trial, the Judge, Mrs Justice Cheema Grubb, made an order under the Contempt of Court Act 1981.

It meant we couldn’t report the police officer’s guilty pleas.

The reason such an order is made is to avoid a substantial risk of serious prejudice.

It is thought that if a juror hears a defendant’s previous convictions in media reports, which were not going to be part of a trial, then they may not be able to try the case fairly.

It is important to remember that at the start of Crown Court trials jurors are told to reach their verdicts on the evidence presented to them in court alone.

Journalists can, if they wish, challenge such orders made by courts.