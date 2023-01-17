An amber warning for snow has been issued for parts of north and north-east Scotland on Tuesday.
The Met Office said parts of the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire could see prolonged heavy snow showers between 15:00 and midnight.
It said 10-15cm of snow could accumulate in places. A yellow warning for snow and ice is in place for the Highlands, Western and Northern Isles.
All schools in Shetland have been shut for a second day. More than 200 schools and nurseries are closed in the Highlands, affecting thousands of pupils. Several in Aberdeenshire have also been closed or partially shut.
Cold snap hits UK
Good morning and thanks for joining us as we bring you live coverage of the cold weather hitting the UK.
Temperatures are down across the country amid warnings the cold weather is set to stay.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice for parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland, northern Wales, and the north-west of England.
There is also a more severe amber warning in place for areas in the north of Scotland, taking in Aberdeen and Inverness.
Somerset bus crash sparks major incident
Andrew Segal
BBC South West
A double-decker bus transporting workers to the Hinkley Point C nuclear power station construction site has overturned in icy road conditions in Somerset.
Police declared a major incident after the crash, also involving a motorcyclist on the A39, which happened near Cannington at about 6am.
"The road has been closed while emergency services at the scene," Superintendent Mark Runacres of Avon and Somerset Police said.
The scene site is about eight miles (13km) away from the nuclear power station.
A spokesman for the nuclear power station said he could not comment on how many workers were involved or whether they had been injured.
Coldest night of the year so far
Last night was the coldest night in the UK so far in 2023, according the the Met Office.
The lowest temperature was recorded in Topcliffe, north Yorkshire, where it dropped to -9.8C.
This was closely followed by lows of -8.7C recorded in Eskdalemuir, Scotland.
Katesbridge in Northern Ireland saw the mercury dip to -8.4C and Sennybridge in Wales recorded -7.7C.
What's the latest forecast?
Snow is expected to continue throughout the day in the Scottish Highlands and the west of England, areas which have seen the most accumulations so far.
The Highlands will see temperatures rising to 4C at most, with thick snow showers continuing.
Northern Ireland saw temperatures of -7C last night, with snow showers to continue in isolated areas in the northwest before they come further inland.
Wales got some light snowfall overnight, but today brings a mostly cold and dry day. Snow is expected in the north-west of the country.
London and south-east England can expect to see sunshine on a cold and dry day.
Tonight, Northern Ireland, Wales and western England will continue to see heavy sleet and snow showers.
Schools shut and roads blocked as snow hits Cornwall
Andrew Segal
BBC South West
Schools are shut and some roads have been blocked after heavy snow fell in parts of Cornwall in south-west England.
More than 80 schools said they were closed or opening late and drivers have been urged to take extra care.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the A30 and A39 near Carland Cross, near Truro, were both blocked in the early hours of Tuesday, with reports of cars and lorries stuck in the snow.
A yellow warning for snow for Cornwall and parts of west Devon, and ice in all of Devon, had been in place until 10:00 GMT.
Amber warning for snow in parts of Scotland
Ken Banks
BBC Scotland North East and Northern Isles reporter
