BBC Copyright: BBC A significant number of police, fire and ambulance units are at the scene, police said Image caption: A significant number of police, fire and ambulance units are at the scene, police said

A double-decker bus transporting workers to the Hinkley Point C nuclear power station construction site has overturned in icy road conditions in Somerset.

Police declared a major incident after the crash, also involving a motorcyclist on the A39, which happened near Cannington at about 6am.

"The road has been closed while emergency services at the scene," Superintendent Mark Runacres of Avon and Somerset Police said.

The scene site is about eight miles (13km) away from the nuclear power station.

A spokesman for the nuclear power station said he could not comment on how many workers were involved or whether they had been injured.