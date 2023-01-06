Harry speaks of family rows and anger over Diana in book

BBC Copyright: BBC Colonel Richard Kemp was the Commander of British Forces in Afghanistan in 2006 Image caption: Colonel Richard Kemp was the Commander of British Forces in Afghanistan in 2006

There's more from Colonel Kemp now, who says Prince Harry's decision to write about his time in Afghanistan could worsen any security threats against him.

"He himself is under threat already for his own security and I think by resurrecting [the number of people he killed while serving in the Army] now potentially undermines that," Kemp tells BBC Breakfast.

He says Harry's decision to publish the number of people he killed - 25 - does little other than put his own security at risk.

Kemp praises Harry as a "brave" man who fought for his country, but says this part of the book reminds people that 10 years ago, "there was a very, very high profile man killing people" in Afghanistan who might be "provoked to take revenge".

On whether these claims put the wider Army, still serving, at risk, Kemp says he doesn't believe this is the case.