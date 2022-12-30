We're now hearing from Detective Superintendent Sue Coombs as she speaks to the press. Stay with us.
Elle Edwards died after several shots were fired at the entrance to The Lighthouse pub in Wallasey at about 11.50pm on Christmas Eve
-
Merseyside Police said the 26-year-old beautician was not thought to have been the target of the shooting, which also injured four people
-
A man, 28, was critically hurt and three others suffered non-life-threatening injuries
-
Police said this morning that a 30-year-old man from Tranmere arrested on suspicion of Edwards’ murder has been recalled to prison on licence
-
A 19-year-old woman from Rock Ferry has been bailed and a 31-year-old man remains in custody
-
On Wednesday, Deputy Chief Constable Ian Critchley said Elle Edwards' death had been "the most appalling and callous murder"
-
He said Merseyside Police "will not rest until we bring the offenders to justice"
What do we know so far?
Stay with us as we bring you latest.