Border Force staff strike as Christmas getaway begins

About 1,000 Border Force staff are expected to walk for eight days from 23 to 31 December, except on 27 December.

Six UK airports are due to be affected by the strike which is over pay, pensions and jobs. The affected airports are:

London Heathrow

London Gatwick

Birmingham

Cardiff

Glasgow

Manchester

Staff at the port of Newhaven in East Sussex will also strike.

All strikers are members of the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) which balloted for industrial action after the Home Office offered workers a 2% pay rise instead of the 10% they requested.

Military personnel, civil servants and Home Office volunteers have been trained to check passports when Border Force staff walk out.