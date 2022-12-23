Border Force staff strike as Christmas getaway begins

About 1,000 Border Force staff are expected to walk for eight days from 23 to 31 December, except on 27 December. Six UK airports are due to be affected by the strike which is over pay, pensions and jobs. The affected airports are: Staff at the port of Newhaven in East Sussex will also strike. All strikers are members of the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) which balloted for industrial action after the Home Office offered workers a 2% pay rise instead of the 10% they requested. Military personnel, civil servants and Home Office volunteers have been trained to check passports when Border Force staff walk out.
Who is striking and when?
About 1,000 Border Force staff are expected to walk for eight days from 23 to 31 December, except on 27 December.
Six UK airports are due to be affected by the strike which is over pay, pensions and jobs. The affected airports are:
Staff at the port of Newhaven in East Sussex will also strike.
All strikers are members of the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) which balloted for industrial action after the Home Office offered workers a 2% pay rise instead of the 10% they requested.
Military personnel, civil servants and Home Office volunteers have been trained to check passports when Border Force staff walk out.
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage.
Travellers are set to face more disruption today with about 1,000 Border Force staff expected to begin striking at airports in England, Scotland and Wales.
Members of the the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) Union are striking for eight days between 23 December and New Year's Eve at Heathrow, Gatwick and several other airports.
Thousands of other civil servants - including driving test examiners - will also be taking industrial action.
Christmas is a very busy time at airports and the strikes are likely to lead to longer queues at passport control.
Stay with us as we bring you the latest this morning.