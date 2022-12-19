The enormous legal battle over Rwanda started as soon as the policy was announced in April.

But whatever the outcome today, this is far from over, because whoever loses is almost certainly going to try to appeal.

There are two elements to this battle.

The first is whether or not the government, in principle, has the power to send anyone to Rwanda at all to have their claim dealt with there.

All the government has to show is that the power exists somewhere in legislation - and that choosing Rwanda is a reasonable and rational thing for a minister to have done.

The second part of the case involves claims from individuals who would have been put on the first flight back in June.

One possible outcome is that the government wins on the principle of the law - meaning that a flight could be lawful - but loses in relation to individual claimants.

That would mean that those people would not be subject to removal to Rwanda to have their claims processed there. But it wouldn't stop another fight from being prepared.

Whatever the result today, the key question is whether the loser gets the case into the Court of Appeal, and from there the Supreme Court - and even, further down the road, the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg.