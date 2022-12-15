Here's more on the context of those comments from Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland.

Episode four sees Meghan talking about tabloid coverage and press intrusion. She says she couldn't believe people believed what they read in the press about her and Harry.

"The lies, that's one thing, you kind of get used to that," adds Harry. "But what they were doing to her and the effect that it was having on her... you know, no-one sees what's happening behind closed doors".

Harry then recalls his mother, Princess Diana, being in floods of tears in the back of cars before turning up at engagements and smiling for the cameras.

Meghan then says she clearly though that all of this would stop "if I'm not here".

She adds: "That was the scariest thing about it... that it was such clear thinking."

Her mother then says that she remembers being told Meghan had wanted to take her own life.