About a dozen missing in 'devastating' blast in Jersey

'Traumatising' experience of man rescued from flat
Louis was rescued from his flat by fire crews, along with his nephew, and evacuated to the St Helier town hall.
He told BBC Radio Jersey he felt “pretty shaken up but
OK, it’s traumatising that is”.
He and his nephew said they'd heard the other building had collapsed and that they "just hope their families are OK”.
WATCH: Considerable destruction at scene - police
Jersey's Chief of Police Robin Smith spoke to reporters about the extent of the damage to the property in St Helier that has left at least one person dead.
He said the three-storey building "completely collapsed" leaving a "pretty devastating scene".
Blast felt like an earthquake - resident
One resident described being woken up by what she thought was an earthquake at about 03:50.
"The bed started to shake and there was this massive bang," she said.
"I checked online for news about an earthquake or lightning, I had no idea what it was."
In pictures: Damage from the blast
Firefighters attended building last night
Firefighters were called to the building last night, the chief of police Robin Smith confirmed to reporters. He said he would not speculate as to why they were called, but said it would be addressed as a part of an ongoing investigation.
“As part of an investigation we
will look into that… and whether or not there was a safety issue.”He also warned there would likely be more fatalities from the explosion."There has to be a recognition that we could have more fatalities of course," he said.
Building collapse like 'a pancake just dropped'
The collapse of the building has been described as being like "a pancake that has just dropped almost sort of straight down" by the Jersey chief of police.He told reporters the three-storey building "completely collapsed" and a nearby building was damaged as well.The building is owned by Andium Homes, who say they are working with emergency services at the scene.
Incident will go on for number of days - police
A few minutes ago, Jersey's chief of police Robin Smith described the scene as "devastating and dangerous", adding that search and rescue efforts might take days.
“As I’m sure you will understand, the scene is a very
dangerous one for all of our staff as well.
“We’re using specialist resources to start to see if we can
see anybody trapped in the rubble.
“Thus far we have deployed around 21 police officers, nine paramedics attended that scene, nineteen firefighters - so a significant proportion of
our emergency services have deployed to that scene.
“This incident is going to go on for a number of days as we
continue a search and rescue operation.”
One killed in explosion in St Helier
This is what we currently know following the blast at a block of flats in the centre of St Helier.
Local police say one person has been killed and about 12 people are missing following the explosion just before 04:00 GMT.
Two people are being treated in hospital after the incident.
Searches at the scene are under way and Chief of Police Robin Smith said he expected it to take "a number of days".
A fire caused by the explosion has been extinguished and emergency services said about 20 to 30 people were being cared for at St Helier Town Hall.
One person has died after an explosion in a block of flats at Haut du Mont, Pier Road, in St Helier, Jersey.
About 12 people are missing and two "walking wounded" are being treated in hospital.
Stay with us as more news emerges.