Farah Naz, Zara Aleena's aunt, has jsut spoken to reporters outside court.

She says the sentencing protects the public from a man who "cannot and must not live freely in the world".

Naz adds McSweeney's "extreme indifference" to Zara's life and the law makes him a "very dangerous man".

She says the family have some retribution in his sentencing, but no peace after her killing, adding that there are lessons to be learned now.

"And today, like every day, we live with the horror that she faced.

"We are deeply touched by the kindness we have felt from so many and this is testament to the power of Zara's spirit, thank you," she concludes, through tears.