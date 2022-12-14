Live
Zara Aleena’s 'deeply violent' killer jailed for life
Reporting from Thomas Mackintosh and Helena Wilkinson at the Old Bailey | Warning: Coverage of the sentencing may contain upsetting details about Zara Aleena's killing
Edited by Sarah Fowler and Heather Sharp
McSweeney was "prowling the streets" looking for a victim, just nine days after being released from prison
Zara Aleena's death has "broken" her mother, with her death meaning the "light has gone out from their lives"
McSweeney followed multiple women on the same night, all who managed to evade him before he set eyes on Zara Aleena
Zara Aleena was subjected to a brutal attack, where she was sexually assaulted and stamped on multiple times by McSweeney after trying to escape him
The judge said the killer was "wholly aware of what he was doing" when he inflicted "dozens of injuries" on his victim
Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb said his refusal to appear in court to face sentencing showed he had "no spine whatsoever"
She described McSweeny as a "pugnacious and deeply violent man", who has shown "no remorse" for his actions or their impact on Zara Aleena's family
Aunt hails 'power of Zara's spirit'
Farah Naz, Zara Aleena's aunt, has jsut spoken to reporters outside court.
She says the sentencing protects the public from a man who "cannot and must not live freely in the world".
Naz adds McSweeney's "extreme indifference" to Zara's life and the law makes him a "very dangerous man".
She says the family have some retribution in his sentencing, but no peace after her killing, adding that there are lessons to be learned now.
"And today, like every day, we live with the horror that she faced.
"We are deeply touched by the kindness we have felt from so many and this is testament to the power of Zara's spirit, thank you," she concludes, through tears.
Sentence reflects seriousness of crime - Met police
Detective Chief Inspector Dave Whellams of the Met police has been speaking outside the court. He described McSweeney as “a sexual predator”, “loner” and having a “single determination” to stalk women.
He said the sentence “reflected the seriousness of the crime” and added that his thoughts were with the family.
“Nothing can be done to bring Zara back," he added.
Life sentence for killer after showing 'no remorse'
If you're just joining us, Jordan McSweeney has been jailed for life for the "brutal, sexually motived" murder Zara Aleena in east London last summer, with a minimum term of 38 years set by the judge, Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb.
Here's a quick summary of her sentencing remarks:
Press gather outside for statements
Thomas Mackintosh
reporting from the Old Bailey
As I left the courtroom I bumped into the lead Met Police detective in the case.
Det Ch Insp Dave Whellams told me he was very happy with the sentence and he'll be making a further statement shortly outside the Old Bailey.
Leaving the court, we are immediately greeted by placards showing Aleena's face.
"Never forgotten," is written below her name.
Watch: McSweeney prowling the streets following women
Thomas Mackintosh
reporting from the Old Bailey
Throughout today's sentencing hearing we have been told about the multiple women Jordan McSweeney followed in the hours before he murdered Zara Aleena.
We can now show you some of that footage which has been released by the Met Police.
The women have never been identified, so to protect their identities their faces have been blurred.
We also have a clip of McSweeney's arrest as officers moved swiftly to detain him after he was identified as the prime suspect to Zara Aleena's murder.
Judge didn't hold back
Thomas Mackintosh
reporting from the Old Bailey
It's a very hefty sentence indeed - life is mandatory for murder but it is the minimum term which has to be fixed.
The judge hinted that the starting point if he hadn't pleaded guilty would have been a minimum of 43 years in prison.
She didn't hold back either in her remarks - labelling Jordan McSweeney as pugnacious and spineless while also drawing on his lack of remorse and his no-show in court today.
I've covered hundreds of murder sentencings and this is one of the steepest I've come across.
There was little reaction from Zara Aleena's family and of course there was no defendant to be taken down to the dock.
News will filter through to McSweeney that he will not be allowed to leave prison until 2060 at the earliest.
McSweeney gets minimum of 38 years for 'brutal, sexually motivated murder'
Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb concluded her remarks by saying the sentence "for the brutal, sexually motivated murder of Zara Aleena is imprisonment for life", and the defendant will serve 38 years as the minimum term.
McSweeney's 'non-engagement frustrated work done' by his defence team
Before passing her sentence, Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb said McSweeney's non-engagement "frustrated the work being done on his behalf" by his defence team over whether he was fit to plead or face trial.
The judge noted his "belligerent attitude when requested to come to court", once telling prison officers there was "no point in doing so".
BreakingJordan McSweeney jailed for life
Jordan McSweeney has been jailed for life after being convicted of murdering and sexually assaulting Zara Aleena.
Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb has ordered the 29-year-old must serve at least 38 years in prison.
'Degree of premeditation' as he wandered the area before the attack
She says there was a “significant degree of premeditation” because he wandered around the local area until he "found the ideal circumstances to commit the offence”.
This was a “particularly violent sexual assault” conducted at night, in a public place, and on a woman who was out alone.
McSweeney expressed no remorse - judge
The judge says McSweeney will receive no mitigation beyond his guilty plea, as he has "expressed no remorse".
She adds that he has also made "no expression of sorrow for the impact on anyone else" of his killing.
Mental health issues 'did not reduce McSweeney's culpability'
Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb said McSweeney bears “full responsibility for his actions”.
She said she does not believe that mental health issues that McSweeney “undoubtedly has” reduce his culpability over the attack.
No doubt McSweeney intended to kill Aleena, says judge
Mrs Justice Cheema says it was likely Zara Aleena was unconscious when she was assaulted, but adds "I'm sure she will have suffered inordinately and this is an aggravating feature".
She adds that she has “no doubt” that McSweeney intended to kill Aleena.
“The nature of the attack – stamping on her head, and the fact he returned twice – [shows] this was a determined intention to kill”.
'A pugnacious and deeply violent man'
The judge said she did not believe Jordan McSweeney’s actions on the night of the attack were an “aberration”.
“It was a steep and sudden escalation of violence that had simmered in his life for many years.”
She described him as a “pugnacious and deeply violent man with a propensity to violence”.
Aleena family member cries during sentencing
Helena Wilkinson
reporting from the Old Bailey
Members of Zara Aleena’s family are sitting opposite us listening carefully to the judge’s sentencing remarks.
One of them has begun to cry.
The horrific details of what happened to Aleena are being told again by the judge as she gets closer to the sentence she will impose on McSweeney.
McSweeney committed domestic abuse against previous partners
Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb says the defendant has shown a large number of incidents of aggression in the past, including in prison. He also committed domestic abuse against previous partners – including slapping one, kicking her, beating her in the ribs and dragging her along the road.
Violence is his “default presentation,” the judge says.
McSweeney 'planned to commit sexual offence, rather than to kill'
The starting point for the sentencing, agreed by both sides, is 30 years in prison, Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb says.
But the judge adds the defence has said a much stronger sentence is needed than the minimum term.
She notes that the evidence shows McSweeney was planning to commit a sexual offence, rather than to kill.
But Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb adds she disagrees "this is the case of someone seeking intimate encounter", adding this is "far too neutral a term" for what happened.
She says he showed resolve to find and attack a vulnerable female, adding "I'm sure he intended to sexually assault a woman violently".
The judge goes on to say she is not sentencing on basis of premeditated murder, but notes McSweeney was quite prepared to kill if necessary.
McSweeney's absence from court shows he 'has no spine whatsoever'
Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb said McSweeney would be sentenced despite not appearing in court today.
She said his “excuse” that he didn’t want to “revisit the events he is responsible for” showed he had “no spine whatsoever”.
“The defendant’s decision not to come up from the cells to court to hear the devastating impact of his crime shows that the man who took Zara Aleena’s life has no spine whatsoever."
Zara Aleena 'had done nothing wrong'
Aleena is described by Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb as "talented, spirited, intelligent and kind". She was spending an evening with her friends, she had done nothing wrong and taken no misstep, the judge adds.
"She was a happy and healthy women living her life in what most Londoners think of as the best city in the world."
McSweeney showed 'no regrets or contrition' - judge
McSweeney's demeanour and the CCTV footage "suggests no cares, no regrets, no contrition" Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb says.
She says he told police he was on medication for ADHD, and suffered from a split personality disorder and that he had been bitten by a dog.
The judge adds he also threatened police officers at the station and refused medical treatment for the dog wound.