Parts of the two Netflix trailers for the documentary on Harry and
Meghan have been accused of using misleading footage and photos.
In the trailers, Prince Harry and Meghan talk about being side-lined by
the Royal Family and hounded by the media - but at least three clips and images
used are believed to have come from events that had nothing to do with the
couple.
Crowds of paparazzi
are shown – but in one case, analysis suggests, the group of photographers were
actually at a Harry Potter premiere.
Netflix/Alamy
Other imagery appears to be from the trial of former model Katie Price.
In a third instance, a press pack seen by viewers was not pursuing the royal couple, but was instead following then-President Donald Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen.
Netflix and the Sussex’s production company Archewell have not commented on the allegations. Our colleague Steven McIntosh, who’ll be live-blogging the episodes as he watches them, explains more here.
Duke and duchess honoured for racial justice and mental health work
Getty Images
Harry and Meghan haven't only been in the news this week for their
Netflix series - they also picked up a prize for their campaigning work.
The organisation's president said the royal couple had been
"incredibly brave" in addressing the issues of mental illness and
racial justice.
The Duke and
Duchess of Sussex spoke of their "belief of courage over fear and love
over hate" during the ceremony, which was hosted by actor Alec Baldwin.
What did Harry and Meghan say in their Oprah interview?
Reuters
The last time the world sat down to watch Harry and Meghan talk about
royal life was during their sensational interview with Oprah Winfrey last year.
Here's a reminder of what they said:
One
of the most explosive allegations was that there were "several
conversations" within the Royal Family about how dark the skin of
Harry and Meghan’s baby Archie might be
Meghan
said her mental health got so bad at one point that she "didn't want
to be alive anymore"
The
Duchess of Sussex disputed a story in the press which said she had left
Catherine, Princess of Wales(then the Duchess of Cambridge) in tears
during a row - saying it was in fact the other way round
Harry
said he felt "really let down" by his father Charles, now King,
and said he and his brother William were on "different paths"
Harry
claimed his family "literally cut me off financially"
A statement issued at the time on behalf of the Queen said the whole
family had been "saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the
last few years have been for Harry and Meghan".
It said issues
raised were "concerning", and would be taken seriously and addressed
in private. The statement emphasised that the Sussexes would "always be
much-loved family members". You can revisit the interview in more
detail here.
What do we know from the trailers?
Duke and Duchess of Sussex
Netflix grabbed headlines with the two trailers it released as
part of a global PR campaign to sell this series and build anticipation for
what bombshells the Sussexes might drop.
Part of that coverage was around a number of misleading images
used (more on that in a minute) but selected quotes from the couple also set
off feverish speculation of how far they might go.
In one trailer, Prince Harry spoke of the "leaking” and
“planting of stories" as part of a “dirty game”.
He also described the "pain and suffering of women marrying
into this institution" - in an apparent reference to his wife, Meghan, and
his mother, Princess Diana.
Issues of race were raised, with one commentator saying
"it's about hatred, it's about race", and a lawyer for Meghan
claiming that "there was a war against Meghan to suit other people's
agendas.
In the first trailer, Prince Harry said "no-one sees
what's happening behind closed doors", before a stony picture of
Catherine, Princess of Wales appeared, adding: "I had to do everything I
could to protect my family."
Welcome along
Good morning. In an hour and a half, Netflix will release the
first episodes of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s eagerly anticipated
documentary series, Harry & Meghan.
The six-part series is being sold as lifting the lid on why the
couple stepped down as working royals and bringing the world their "truth".
Millions of people - including their legions of fans - will be waiting to
binge-watch the series and find out exactly what they have to say.
Of course, others will see the series through a very different
lens - notably members of the Royal Family and officials at Buckingham Palace.
They will be anxiously awaiting allegations that the Sussexes might make. So
far, the Palace has not commented on trailers that have been released.
We'll be watching the three episodes, released today at 08:00
GMT. Stick with us to find out what new allegations are made, all the reaction
and of course analysis from our royal correspondents.
