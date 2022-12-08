Parts of the two Netflix trailers for the documentary on Harry and Meghan have been accused of using misleading footage and photos.

In the trailers, Prince Harry and Meghan talk about being side-lined by the Royal Family and hounded by the media - but at least three clips and images used are believed to have come from events that had nothing to do with the couple.

Crowds of paparazzi are shown – but in one case, analysis suggests, the group of photographers were actually at a Harry Potter premiere.

Other imagery appears to be from the trial of former model Katie Price.

In a third instance, a press pack seen by viewers was not pursuing the royal couple, but was instead following then-President Donald Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen.

Netflix and the Sussex’s production company Archewell have not commented on the allegations. Our colleague Steven McIntosh, who’ll be live-blogging the episodes as he watches them, explains more here.