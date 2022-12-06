Rail union holding the country to ransom - minister

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner has accused the “militant” government of failing to solve the rail strikes amid further walkouts being announced over Christmas.

She told BBC News: “These people who are going on strike are going to lose pay, they will lose their pay at a time when they need it most, they are not doing it at a drop of the hat.

“This is a militant Government that is not dealing with the issues and not resolving this strike action, and it’s frustrating.

She accused the government of “ratcheting up” the dispute to “attack workers’ rights and cause this disruption”.

But when asked what she considered a fair pay offer for RMT members, she would not be drawn on a figure.

She told Sky News: “I believe if we had a Labour government now we wouldn’t be in this situation.

"When Labour was last in power we didn’t have nurses taking industrial action, we didn’t have this level of disruption.”