Rail union holding the country to ransom - minister

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner has accused the “militant”\ngovernment of failing to solve the rail strikes amid further\nwalkouts being announced over Christmas. She\ntold BBC News: “These people who are going on strike are going to lose pay, they\nwill lose their pay at a time when they need it most, they are not doing it at\na drop of the hat. “This\nis a militant Government that is not dealing with the issues and not resolving\nthis strike action, and it’s frustrating. She accused the government of “ratcheting up” the dispute to “attack\nworkers’ rights and cause this disruption”. But when asked what she considered a fair pay offer for RMT members, she would not\nbe drawn on a figure. She told Sky News: “I believe if we had a Labour government now we wouldn’t\nbe in this situation. "When Labour was last in power we didn’t have nurses taking industrial\naction, we didn’t have this level of disruption.”
Fresh rail disruption a ‘regret’ – union boss Lynch
In defence of the latest rail strikes over Christmas, union boss Mick Lynch says staff are “being made poorer and sometimes impoverished while they’re working”.
The secretary-general of the RMT union tells BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that it’s a “regret” that the fresh industrial action will inconvenience passengers.
He acknowledges that the railways will wind down at an earlier time than usual on Christmas Eve, and that this does represent a “change of plan”.
However, Lynch blames the train companies for “escalating the dispute in some ways” by planning to impose contractual changes later this month.
He tells the BBC that those companies know how to resolve the ongoing impasse, but that their hands are continuing to be tied by the government.
Addressing this winter’s planned industrial action more widely, Lynch suggests there has been a “ general attack on working people… by employers and by the government”.
He adds: “The price of labour isn’t at the right price in this country, and what the unions have got to do is address that.”
Extra rail strikes are due to take place over the festive period, the RMT union has said, including Christmas Eve.
Staff at Network Rail, comprising about half the workers involved in a pay dispute, are expected to walk out from 18:00 on 24 December until 27 December.
A new offer was made by the company on Sunday, but the union is urging members to reject it.
Network Rail has accused the RMT of using passengers and workers as "pawns in a fight with the government".
Stay with us as we bring you the latest on how the strikes will affect you and reaction from across the political spectrum.