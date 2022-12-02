'People need to eat' - how to feed yourself well as costs rise

Food security is “at the very heart” of coping with the cost of living crisis, the UK's largest food bank network says.

As food prices soar at their fastest rate in more than 40 years, food banks across the UK are struggling to keep up with record levels of demand.

The Trussell Trust’s chief executive, Emma Revie, says the network is seeing people who have often gone days without eating by the time they visit a food bank.

“[Food] is essential. If you look at Maslow's hierarchy of needs, people need to feel that they know where their food is coming from, where they’re going to stay, access to personal hygiene items, and the ability to stay warm.

"All of these things are under threat for people on the lowest incomes,” Revie says.

US psychologist Abraham Maslow suggested there were five "hierarchy of needs" for human beings.

The most basic are physiological - including food and shelter - and a feeling of safety.

Revie adds: “These are essentials that we all need to be able to function in life and food is at the very heart of that.

"People need to eat, people need to be able to provide food for their children, and by the time somebody comes to a food bank, they will often have gone multiple days without eating food.”