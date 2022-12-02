'People need to eat' - how to feed yourself well as costs rise

People need food to be able to function - Trussell Trust
Aoife Walsh
BBC News Live reporter
Food security is “at the very heart” of coping with the cost of living crisis, the UK's largest food bank network says.
As food prices soar at their fastest rate in more than 40 years, food banks across the UK are struggling to keep up with record levels of demand.
The Trussell Trust’s chief executive, Emma Revie, says the network is seeing people who have often gone days without eating by the time they visit a food bank.
“[Food] is essential. If you look at Maslow's hierarchy of needs, people need to feel that they know where their food is coming from, where they’re going to stay, access to personal hygiene items, and the ability to stay warm.
"All of these things are under threat for people on the lowest incomes,” Revie says.
US psychologist Abraham Maslow suggested there were five "hierarchy of needs" for human beings.
The most basic are physiological - including food and shelter - and a feeling of safety.
Revie adds: “These are essentials that we all need to be able to function in life and food is at the very heart of that.
"People need to eat, people need to be able to provide food for their children, and by the time somebody comes to a food bank, they will often have gone multiple days without eating food.”
Why are food prices rising?
Kevin Peachey
Cost of living correspondent
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
The latest official figures show the price of food and non-alcoholic drinks has risen by 16.4% in a year.
So a trolley of groceries that cost £100 a year ago now costs £116.40.
Prices are going up owing to suppliers’ costs.
Energy, used in production, has been more expensive, as has animal feed.
So too has packaging, and then there are the higher transport costs to get it to us all.
All that is bound up with economies emerging from Covid, which created demand for energy.
The war in Ukraine has also reduced the amount of grain available.
Given that a lot of food that we consume in the UK - particularly at this time of year - is imported, then we are more exposed to those issues.
The price of imports is rising at a faster rate than domestically produced food.
Coming up: Food writer Justine Pattison on how to cook on a budget
Soon we'll be joined on this page by food writer and consultant Justine Pattison, who will be sharing her favourite budget-friendly recipes and answering your questions on how to cut costs in the kitchen.
With over 20 years of culinary experience, Justine specialises in creating healthy-eating recipes and writing method-led cookery books.
You can send us your questions by emailing us at yourquestions@bbc.co.uk.
One in 10 young people has used a food bank - BBC poll
We’ll be hearing a lot about food banks today - which provide donations of food that go to people who struggle to afford to eat - and their important role in tackling the rising prices.
In a recent BBC poll of young people, one in 10 said they had used a food bank in the past six months, with many struggling to find “healthy, balanced meals”.
Live Reporting
Edited by Deirdre Finnerty and Alexandra Fouché
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images .Copyright: .
People need food to be able to function - Trussell Trust
Aoife Walsh
BBC News Live reporter
Food security is “at the very heart” of coping with the cost of living crisis, the UK's largest food bank network says.
As food prices soar at their fastest rate in more than 40 years, food banks across the UK are struggling to keep up with record levels of demand.
The Trussell Trust’s chief executive, Emma Revie, says the network is seeing people who have often gone days without eating by the time they visit a food bank.
“[Food] is essential. If you look at Maslow's hierarchy of needs, people need to feel that they know where their food is coming from, where they’re going to stay, access to personal hygiene items, and the ability to stay warm.
"All of these things are under threat for people on the lowest incomes,” Revie says.
US psychologist Abraham Maslow suggested there were five "hierarchy of needs" for human beings.
The most basic are physiological - including food and shelter - and a feeling of safety.
Revie adds: “These are essentials that we all need to be able to function in life and food is at the very heart of that.
"People need to eat, people need to be able to provide food for their children, and by the time somebody comes to a food bank, they will often have gone multiple days without eating food.”
Why are food prices rising?
Kevin Peachey
Cost of living correspondent
The latest official figures show the price of food and non-alcoholic drinks has risen by 16.4% in a year.
So a trolley of groceries that cost £100 a year ago now costs £116.40.
Prices are going up owing to suppliers’ costs.
Energy, used in production, has been more expensive, as has animal feed.
So too has packaging, and then there are the higher transport costs to get it to us all.
All that is bound up with economies emerging from Covid, which created demand for energy.
The war in Ukraine has also reduced the amount of grain available.
Given that a lot of food that we consume in the UK - particularly at this time of year - is imported, then we are more exposed to those issues.
The price of imports is rising at a faster rate than domestically produced food.
Coming up: Food writer Justine Pattison on how to cook on a budget
Soon we'll be joined on this page by food writer and consultant Justine Pattison, who will be sharing her favourite budget-friendly recipes and answering your questions on how to cut costs in the kitchen.
With over 20 years of culinary experience, Justine specialises in creating healthy-eating recipes and writing method-led cookery books.
You can send us your questions by emailing us at yourquestions@bbc.co.uk.
One in 10 young people has used a food bank - BBC poll
We’ll be hearing a lot about food banks today - which provide donations of food that go to people who struggle to afford to eat - and their important role in tackling the rising prices.
In a recent BBC poll of young people, one in 10 said they had used a food bank in the past six months, with many struggling to find “healthy, balanced meals”.
The poll, conducted by Ipsos on behalf of Radio 1 and BBC Newsbeat in October, showed 45% of young people had shopped in a different supermarket to try and make savings on food.
Mandy, who is on universal credit, says the costs have forced her to use a food bank several times.
“Half of the time I live on noodles, because it is that difficult," she told the BBC.
The 22-year-old says she has to "rely on other people" for a hot meal.
You can read more about Mandy’s situation here.
A focus on food
For many people, access to food has become more difficult as prices in our local grocers and supermarkets have shot up in the last 12 months.
We’re seeing some of the biggest rises in food costs since 1980 - with the price of key staples such as bread, cereal, meat and dairy all climbing.
The cost of some items, like low fat milk, rose by nearly 50% - that means a pint of skimmed milk costing 95p in October 2022 was just 64p a year earlier.
And food is just part of the struggle - with many having to also contend with higher energy and transport costs and mortgage rates as the rate of inflation in the UK keeps surging.
Whether you’re a single parent struggling to feed a family, in a house-share of students or an individual living alone, these prices are really starting to pinch.
That’s why we’re offering dedicated coverage on the food crisis - offering useful tips on how to make your money stretch further both in the supermarket aisles, as well as at home.
Food prices are rising… but we’re here to help
Good morning and welcome to our coverage. As the UK’s food prices continue to rise at their fastest rate for more than 40 years, many of us are changing the way we shop, cook and eat.
As part of our ongoing cost of living coverage, we will be sharing ways to make your money go further with budget-friendly recipes and food shopping tips.
Today we are in north London, where we will be following Feast With Us, a support group that provides hot meals to communities facing food insecurity.
We’ll also hear from people across the UK about how they are coping with the food price hikes, and we’ll be providing support and advice from our experts.
Later, we’ll be joined by food writer and home economist Justine Pattison, who will answer your questions on how to make the most of your food budget.
Stay with us.