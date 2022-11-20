PA/Getty Images/Nasa Copyright: PA/Getty Images/Nasa From left, Steve Barclay; Jonathan Ashworth; Howard Hu Image caption: From left, Steve Barclay; Jonathan Ashworth; Howard Hu

Following on from last Thursday’s Autumn Statement, we’ll be hearing from the government’s health and social care secretary for England, Steve Barclay.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt last week promised an extra £3.3bn will be pumped into the NHS in England - on top of the increased funding pledged in the five-year plan put in place by Theresa May when she was prime minister.

But with continuing concerns over waiting lists, treatment backlogs and patients being left waiting in ambulances, are the NHS’ problems down to money - or lack of staff?

Labour’s Jonathan Ashworth - the shadow work and pensions secretary - will respond to the government’s plans for benefits and employment. We know that welfare payments and pensions are going up in line with the current high rate of inflation, but ministers also want to get more people off benefits and into employment. Included in the Autumn Statement was a plan to get more claimants to see work coaches from next September. Do Labour think that’s a good idea?

And we’ll hear from Nasa’s Howard Hu about the Artemis programme which aims to put humans back on the Moon during this decade. Hu’s in charge of the Orion spacecraft - the very top of the Artemis rocket - which carries the astronauts to the Moon and return them to Earth.

All that, plus the thoughts and analysis of this week’s panel is coming up at 9am today.