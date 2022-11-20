Following on from last Thursday’s Autumn Statement, we’ll be hearing from the government’s health and social care secretary for England, Steve Barclay.
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt last week promised an extra £3.3bn will be pumped into the NHS in England - on top of the increased funding pledged in the five-year plan put in place by Theresa May when she was prime minister.
But with continuing concerns over waiting lists, treatment backlogs and patients being left waiting in ambulances, are the NHS’ problems down to money - or lack of staff?
Labour’s Jonathan Ashworth - the shadow work and pensions secretary - will respond to the government’s plans for benefits and employment. We know that welfare payments and pensions are going up in line with the current high rate of inflation, but ministers also want to get more people off benefits and into employment. Included in the Autumn Statement was a plan to get more claimants to see work coaches from next September. Do Labour think that’s a good idea?
And we’ll hear from Nasa’s Howard Hu about the Artemis programme which aims to put humans back on the Moon during this decade. Hu’s in charge of the Orion spacecraft - the very top of the Artemis rocket - which carries the astronauts to the Moon and return them to Earth.
All that, plus the thoughts and analysis of this week’s panel is coming up at 9am today.
Good morning
Thank you for joining us this morning for continuing live coverage of BBC News’ flagship political interview programme Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.
This week the programme is heading into space with guest Howard Hu, who leads the Orion project as part of Nasa’s Artemis missions to put humans back on the Moon.
Hu is in charge of the spacecraft which sits on top of the giant rocket which blasted off from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida last week for the first time.
Also on the show is Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay. Expect him to face questions about the extra cash for the NHS in England promised by the chancellor in last week’s autumn statement.
We’ll also hear from shadow work and pensions secretary Jonathan Ashworth - where does he stand on Jeremy Hunt’s decision to increase benefits by inflation and maintain the so-called “triple lock” on state pensions?
Don’t forget you can watch Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg live without leaving this page from 09:00 GMT.
