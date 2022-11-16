As part of our ongoing Cost of Living: Tackling It Together coverage, BBC News is asking people from towns and cities around the UK how they are coping. Today we are in Gloucester, one of 12 different locations that we will be visiting to speak to households, businesses and families to find out how the rise in living costs is affecting you.
At 07:00 GMT, we’ll get the latest figure on just how fast prices are rising in the UK when fresh numbers are released by the Office for National Statistics.
Inflation hit 10.1% in the UK in the 12 months to September, with prices rising at their fastest rate for 40 years.
In response, the Bank of England has increased interest rates by 0.75 percentage points to 3%, the biggest hike in more than three decades.
