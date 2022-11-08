Reuters Copyright: Reuters

In the last few days, allegations of bullying by Gavin Williamson have dominated news headlines.

These include:

A series of text messages by Williamson to Tory colleague and then-Chief Whip Wendy Morton which were published on Sunday. In them, he appears to complain MPs not "favoured" by former Prime Minister Liz Truss were being excluded from attending the Queen's funeral.

Williamson reportedly warned Morton "not to push him about" and that "there is a price for everything".

Yesterday evening, it was reported by the Guardian that a senior civil servant accused Williamson of having bullied them, adding that he allegedly said to "slit your throat". He "strongly" rejected allegations of bullying.

This evening the Guardian reported further that the senior civil servant has referred Williamson to Parliament's independent complaints watchdog.

Finally, in an interview with Channel 4, former Tory MP Anne Milton - who was deputy chief whip from 2015 to 2017 - described his behaviour as "threatening" and "intimidating".

She claimed Williamson discussed MPs sexual preferences and said he "owned" one Tory MP who he'd given financial assistance to.

The BBC has reached out to Williamson for comment on Milton's allegations.