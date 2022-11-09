Opposition parties will be keen to press the PM about his judgment in appointing the twice-sacked minister in the first place.

In her morning round of interviews, Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said Sunak did not know about the "specific allegations" of bullying against Williamson when he appointed the already twice-sacked minister - only that there was a complaint against him. Williamson denies his behaviour amounted to bullying.

Former chief whip Wendy Morton reported expletive-laden messages Williamson sent her when he complained about being refused an invitation to the late Queen's funeral.

It's also emerged Williamson has been accused of bullying by a former official at the Ministry of Defence, and there have been claims he engaged in "unethical and immoral" behaviour while he was chief whip.

Opposition parties are also continuing to highlight the issue of Sunak's judment is restoring Suella Braverman as home secretary, just six days after she was forced to resign from Liz Truss's government for data breaches.