In her morning round of interviews, Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said Sunak did not know about the "specific allegations" of bullying against Williamson when he appointed the already twice-sacked minister - only that there was a complaint against him. Williamson denies his behaviour amounted to bullying.
Former chief whip Wendy Morton reported expletive-laden messages Williamson sent her when he complained about being refused an invitation to the late Queen's funeral.
It's also emerged Williamson has been accused of bullying by a former official at the Ministry of Defence, and there have been claims he engaged in "unethical and immoral" behaviour while he was chief whip.
Opposition parties are also continuing to highlight the issue of Sunak's judment is restoring Suella Braverman as home secretary, just six days after she was forced to resign from Liz Truss's government for data breaches.
Live Reporting
Edited by Emma Owen
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
EPA-EFE/REX/ShutterstockCopyright: EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
-
He quit shortly after an ex-civil servant made a formal complaint over him allegedly telling them to "slit your throat", as first reported by the Guardian
-
In his resignation letter, Williamson rejected "the characterisation of these claims", but said they had become a distraction - and he vowed to clear his name
-
He confirmed he will not take severance pay, saying the money should go towards "the government's priorities" like the NHS
-
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak accepted Williamson's resignation "with great sadness"
-
But opposition parties criticised the prime minister's decision to stick by him
-
Labour said the situation was a "damning reflection of a weak prime minister" while the SNP said Sunak faced "serious questions"
Sunak to face questions about his judgment
Opposition parties will be keen to press the PM about his judgment in appointing the twice-sacked minister in the first place.
In her morning round of interviews, Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said Sunak did not know about the "specific allegations" of bullying against Williamson when he appointed the already twice-sacked minister - only that there was a complaint against him. Williamson denies his behaviour amounted to bullying.
Former chief whip Wendy Morton reported expletive-laden messages Williamson sent her when he complained about being refused an invitation to the late Queen's funeral.
It's also emerged Williamson has been accused of bullying by a former official at the Ministry of Defence, and there have been claims he engaged in "unethical and immoral" behaviour while he was chief whip.
Opposition parties are also continuing to highlight the issue of Sunak's judment is restoring Suella Braverman as home secretary, just six days after she was forced to resign from Liz Truss's government for data breaches.
Why did Gavin Williamson resign?
Sir Gavin Williamson resigned last night after a number of allegations of bullying against him surfaced. Here's what happened:
Good morning and welcome along
It's Wednesday, and another session of PMQs is imminent.
This week, Rishi Sunak is expected to face questions about his judgement, following the resignation of Sir Gavin Williamson just two weeks into the job.
Sunak is also facing pressure over why he reappointed Suella Braverman as home secretary just weeks after she was forced to resign for breaking ministerial rules.
His visit to the COP27 summit, which he had initially said he wouldn't attend, is also likely to come up.
And remember the highly-anticipated tax and spending plan is due to be set out next week too.