A view of the Manston immigration short-term holding facility located at the former Defence Fire Training and Development Centre in Thanet, Kent. Channel migrants are being held for up to a week in a new processing centre which is "struggling" to cope with the influx of people, a union which represents Border Force officers warned. Picture date: Friday October 7, 2022.
Live

Situation at crowded migrant centre 'unacceptable', says Tory MP

preview
1,178
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Edited by Chris Giles

All times stated are UK

  1. Calls for home secretary to explain growing overcrowding

    Home Secretary Suella Braverman
    Copyright: PA Media

    Suella Braverman is under pressure to answer questions about the seemingly worsening conditions at the Manston migrant processing centre.

    The facility is said to be overcrowded after 700 people were moved there on Sunday following a fire attack at a separate migrant facility in Dover - although claims of overcrowding and other issues predate the extra people being housed there.

    The home secretary faces demands from Labour and the local Tory MP Roger Gale to address the House of Commons over the situation.

    Labour's shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said there had been a big increase in the backlog of cases, calling for decision making to be "much more efficient" and the removal of "extra bureaucratic delays" in processing immigration claims.

    Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick and Gale visited the Manston centre on Sunday to discuss solutions to ease pressure on the site, describing "immense pressure" it was under after the visit.

    Pressure on Braverman is coming from outside of politics as well, as dozens of charities called for a "kind and effective system" for migrants and safer routes for them to come to the UK in an open letter to the home secretary.

    It is expected she and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will discuss the situation later.

  2. Braverman under pressure amid migrant processing chaos

    Welcome to our live coverage of the developing situation in Kent, where allegations of poor conditions and overcrowding at a migrant processing centre have emerged following an attack on a separate facility over the weekend.

    Here's a quick look at what we know so far:

    • Home Secretary Suella Braverman is under pressure to answer questions about worsening conditions at the Manston centre
    • Around 700 people who have crossed the channel to the UK were moved there on Sunday, following a fire attack at a different Border Force facility in Dover
    • Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick and local Tory MP Sir Roger Gale visited the centre yesterday to discuss solutions to ease pressure on the site
    • This morning, Gale describes the situation at the facility in Manston as "wholly unacceptable"
    • He has also suggested it may have been allowed to happen "deliberately", alleging the Home Office refused to book extra hotel accommodation to house people arriving on small boats
Back to top