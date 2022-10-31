PA Media Copyright: PA Media

Suella Braverman is under pressure to answer questions about the seemingly worsening conditions at the Manston migrant processing centre.

The facility is said to be overcrowded after 700 people were moved there on Sunday following a fire attack at a separate migrant facility in Dover - although claims of overcrowding and other issues predate the extra people being housed there.

The home secretary faces demands from Labour and the local Tory MP Roger Gale to address the House of Commons over the situation.

Labour's shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said there had been a big increase in the backlog of cases, calling for decision making to be "much more efficient" and the removal of "extra bureaucratic delays" in processing immigration claims.

Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick and Gale visited the Manston centre on Sunday to discuss solutions to ease pressure on the site, describing "immense pressure" it was under after the visit.

Pressure on Braverman is coming from outside of politics as well, as dozens of charities called for a "kind and effective system" for migrants and safer routes for them to come to the UK in an open letter to the home secretary.

It is expected she and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will discuss the situation later.