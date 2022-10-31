Calls for home secretary to explain growing overcrowding
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
Suella Braverman is under pressure to answer questions about the seemingly worsening conditions at the Manston migrant processing centre.
The facility is said to be overcrowded after 700 people were moved there on Sunday following a fire attack at a separate migrant facility in Dover - although claims of overcrowding and other issues predate the extra people being housed there.
The home secretary faces demands from Labour and the local Tory MP Roger Gale to address the House of Commons over the situation.
Labour's shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said there had been a big increase in the backlog of cases, calling for decision making to be "much more efficient" and the removal of "extra bureaucratic delays" in processing immigration claims.
Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick and Gale visited the Manston centre on Sunday to discuss solutions to ease pressure on the site, describing "immense pressure" it was under after the visit.
Pressure on Braverman is coming from outside of politics as well, as dozens of charities called for a "kind and effective system" for migrants and safer routes for them to come to the UK in an open letter to the home secretary.
It is expected she and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will discuss the situation later.
Braverman under pressure amid migrant processing chaos
Welcome to our live coverage of the developing situation in Kent, where allegations of poor conditions and overcrowding at a migrant processing centre have emerged following an attack on a separate facility over the weekend.
Here's a quick look
at what we know so far:
Home Secretary Suella
Braverman is under pressure to answer questions about worsening conditions
at the Manston centre
Around 700 people who have crossed the channel
to the UK were moved there on Sunday, following a fire attack at a different Border
Force facility in Dover
Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick and local
Tory MP Sir Roger Gale visited the centre yesterday to discuss solutions
to ease pressure on the site
This morning, Gale describes the situation at
the facility in Manston as "wholly unacceptable"
He has also suggested it may have been allowed
to happen "deliberately", alleging the Home Office refused to
book extra hotel accommodation to house people arriving on small boats
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
