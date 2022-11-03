Thinking about how to survive is making me so stressed
Hope Bolger
BBC Local Live, Lincolnshire
As we’ve been reporting, rising interest rates has a knock-on effect for some mortgages.
Ajith Thomson, 47, is already paying an extra £371 a month for a mortgage on his flat in Tottenham, London.
"My mortgage has gone up from £1,007 to £1,378,” he says.
"When I first got my mortgage I was on a two-year-fixed rate and it was 1.38%.
"I called the Halifax and they told me to change my deal rate it would cost £2,000 so I should wait a few days when I would be in the right time to change it without a penalty.
"So two days later I called and they offered me 4.61%.
"I have calculated that I would need an extra £1,000 a month to afford this along with everything else such as rising bills and food.
"That's £12,000 a year, which means I need about a 30% pay rise which will not happen.
"I cannot expect my employer to pay that, so where is the money going to come from?
"I have a wife and child and another baby on the way due in April. Thinking about how to survive is making me so stressed."
How much could mortgages go up?
Kevin Peachey
Cost of living correspondent
An increase from 2.25% to 3% would mean a £73.49 monthly increase for the average tracker mortgage, and £46.22 for the average standard variable rate (SVR) mortgage.
Since December when the base rate was 0.1%, an increase to 3% would mean that, since December, the average monthly mortgage payment has increased £284.17 for the average tracker, and £178.70 for the average SVR.
---
An increase from 2.25% to 2.75% would mean a £49 monthly increase for the average tracker mortgage, and £30.81 for the average SVR.
Since December when the base rate was 0.1%, an increase to 2.75% would mean that, since December, the average monthly mortgage payment has increased £259.67 for the average tracker, and £163.29 for the average SVR.
---
An increase from 2.25% to 3.25% would mean a £97.99 monthly increase for the average tracker mortgage, and £61.62 for the average SVR.
Since December when the base rate was 0.1%, an increase to 3.25% would mean that, since December, the average monthly mortgage payment has increased £308.67 for the average tracker, and £194.10 for the average SVR.
Away from the UK, rising inflation has also promoted the US central bank to approve another rise in interest rates by 0.75 percentage points.
The Federal Reserve decision lifts them to their highest level since early 2008, taking the bank's benchmark lending rate to 3.75% - 4%.
Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell warned that rates were likely to move up again, saying that speculation that the bank might pause was "premature".
The US's actions come as many other countries also raise rates in response to their own inflation problems, which have been fuelled by a mixture of factors, including higher energy prices as a result of the war in Ukraine.
While it remains unclear how high rates will ultimately need to go, Mr Powell said they look likely to end up higher than banking policymakers had previously expected.
"We will stay the course until the job is done," he said.
Bank of England playing catch up, former member says
The Bank of England is playing catch up with interest rates and should have started raising them last year, a former member of its Monetary Policy Committee has said.
Andrew Sentance tells BBC Radio 5 Live interest rates should already have been around 3% by now in order to combat inflation (the rate of which prices rise per year - currently at over 10%).
He says that while much of soaring inflation rates are down to global factors like rising energy prices and food costs, some of it is within the UK's capacity to control; like rising wages and costs.
Sentence, who served on the nine-member committee which votes on interest rate decisions from 2006 to 2011, explains that interest rate rises serve to reduce people's spending and therefore slow down the rate at which prices rise to contain inflation.
However, this process "takes a while" and is not going to swiftly bring down the rising cost of living, he cautions.
Sentence notes that 3% interest rates are not a particularly high level in historic terms, but is above what people have become accustomed to over the last 13 years.
Acknowledging the pain these rate rises will cause people, he says the Bank of England's job is to contain inflation first and foremost to prevent rapidly rising prices becoming embedded in the economy long term.
In the long run the economy will benefit because if we're successful at getting down inflation then that will mean we have a more stable economy in the future."
.Copyright: .
Could it be a jumbo rise?
Faisal Islam
Economics editor
Expect a high noon, of sorts, for interest
rates, as the nine members of the committee who decide Bank of England base
rates, reveal how much rates will go up - directly impacting many mortgages and
business loans.
Economists predict - and markets have
already priced in - a jumbo 0.75 percentage point rise, the biggest single
increase since 1989. The Bank shied away from such a move in September,
preferring a more modest half a percentage point rise.
Much has happened since that decision,
including the now notorious mini-budget, a fall in sterling to record lows, and
some record rises in government borrowing costs, before the biggest U-turn in
British economic history and the replacement of both chancellor and prime
minister.
Markets have calmed somewhat since the
tumult of last month, and so it would now be a surprise if rates were hiked by
a full percentage point - the clear expectation before the mini- budget U-turns.
But the real question is how high will
rates go, and for how long will they stay there as the Bank tries to contain
double digit inflation. In the US last night, its central bank hiked again and
indicated further rises up to 5%.
The Bank of England’s forecasts will
indicate not just where rates are heading, but just how much ongoing damage has
been done by the turmoil of the past few weeks, to an economy already predicted
to be heading for recession.
Sunak dealing with 'profound crisis'
Rishi Sunak made it clear the economy is his focus after becoming the UK’s prime minister.
After entering Downing Street last week, he warned that the country faced a "profound economic crisis" - something he has looked to pin on the world’s slow recovery from Covid-19 and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
While it’s true that global issues have had an effect - on food prices, for example - Sunak is also dealing with problems closer to home, after economic plans announced under his predecessor, Liz Truss, sparked turmoil.
A so-called mini-budget unleashed during Truss’s brief stint in Downing Street shook the confidence of investors in the UK economy and pushed up the cost of borrowing money - for the government and households alike.
Sunak and his chief finance minister, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, are due to publish a renewed plan for repairing the public finances in an Autumn Statement on 17 November.
The pair met to discuss the plan earlier this week and a Treasury source said spending cuts alone would not be enough to ensure the government meets its targets on spending and debt.
Across-the-board tax hikes were "inevitable," the source said, adding: "It is going to be rough".
The department has not put a figure on what it calls the "fiscal black hole" facing the UK, but the BBC has previously been told it may be at least £50bn.
My variable rate mortgage is going up and up
Emma Pengelly
BBC News
Carl Wagstaff is on a variable rate mortgage so his monthly repayments are about to go up again with the Bank of England’s interest rate rise.
The 57-year-old service engineer from Friskney in Lincolnshire says: "Our mortgage repayments were about £800 a month going back six months ago.
"We've had a letter through saying next month's is going to around £900 a month, not including this latest interest rate increase.
"It's scary. Food prices are going up, everything is going up. I'm on a decent wage as a service engineer for LEV systems, but it's hard. And everywhere I go I see people struggling.”
Mr Wagstaff says he has cancelled Sky subscriptions and cut down on takeaways.
"We go shopping in Aldi and Lidl now instead of Tesco, and we're just looking for bargains. We're looking in the discounted aisles. My wife would go shopping every week and it used to be £50 a week, now it's more like £100 and with not much more in our basket.
"We're lucky this year that we have already paid for our holiday as it's one that was rescheduled due to lockdown. But to be honest, I'm going to struggle getting some spending money for that too.”
Why are prices rising so fast?
The cost of living has been growing at its fastest rate for 40 years - with the rising prices of food and energy prices the main causes.
Demand for oil and gas has grown as the world emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic - but the war in Ukraine has meant resulted in many countries buying fewer supplies from Russia.
The Russian invasion has also led to food price increases, by reducing the amount grain available for export from Ukraine.
The price of food and non-alcoholic drinks rose by 14.6% in the year to September.
It hit its highest level since April 1980, with store cupboard staples such as bread, pasta, butter and eggs all seeing a big increase.
