BBC Copyright: BBC

As we’ve been reporting, rising interest rates has a knock-on effect for some mortgages.

Ajith Thomson, 47, is already paying an extra £371 a month for a mortgage on his flat in Tottenham, London.

"My mortgage has gone up from £1,007 to £1,378,” he says.

"When I first got my mortgage I was on a two-year-fixed rate and it was 1.38%.

"I called the Halifax and they told me to change my deal rate it would cost £2,000 so I should wait a few days when I would be in the right time to change it without a penalty.

"So two days later I called and they offered me 4.61%.

"I have calculated that I would need an extra £1,000 a month to afford this along with everything else such as rising bills and food.

"That's £12,000 a year, which means I need about a 30% pay rise which will not happen.

"I cannot expect my employer to pay that, so where is the money going to come from?

"I have a wife and child and another baby on the way due in April. Thinking about how to survive is making me so stressed."