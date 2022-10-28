PA Media Copyright: PA Media Mitchell dragging the case from Ms Chong's home on Chaplin Road, 11 June Image caption: Mitchell dragging the case from Ms Chong's home on Chaplin Road, 11 June

On 11 June 2021, Mitchell left her address in Willesden with a blue suitcase, heading towards Ms Chong's home.

She then left Ms Chong's address on Chaplin Road five hours later with the blue suitcase and another one allegedly containing Ms Chong's financial paperwork.

She carried the suitcases around for two hours until she called a taxi home.

Police analysts said the way Mitchell had manoeuvred the blue case, which was caught on CCTV footage, indicated it now contained a heavier load.

Fifteen days later, Mitchell stowed the body inside the suitcase in the boot of a hire car and drove to Devon, where she left the remains before returning to London.

The blue suitcase was later found in London, on the roof of a shed belonging to one of Mitchell's neighbours