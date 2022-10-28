On 11 June 2021, Mitchell left her address in Willesden with a blue suitcase, heading towards Ms Chong's home. She then left Ms Chong's address on Chaplin Road five hours later with the blue suitcase and another one allegedly containing Ms Chong's financial paperwork. She carried the suitcases around for two hours until she called a taxi home. Police analysts said the way Mitchell had manoeuvred the blue case, which was caught on CCTV footage, indicated it now contained a heavier load. Fifteen days later, Mitchell stowed the body inside the suitcase in the boot of a hire car and drove to Devon, where she left the remains before returning to London. The blue suitcase was later found in London, on the roof of a shed belonging to one of Mitchell's neighbours
The cold-hearted woman who killed and dumped her friend
Helena Wilkinson, Jeremy Britton & Bethan Bell
BBC News
What would make a woman kill her friend, decapitate her, put her into a suitcase, keep her body for two weeks and then dump her in woodland 200 miles away?
For Jemma Mitchell, the answer was simple. Greed.
"Mitchell is a ruthless killer. The motivation was money. The cold facts of this case are shocking", said Det Ch Insp Jim Eastwood from London's Metropolitan Police.
This is the story of a friendship that began within the congregation of the Christian church and ended with one woman dead and the other facing a life behind bars.
It imploded when a summer afternoon in a seaside town took an unexpectedly gruesome turn. A family of holidaymakers stumbled across a headless body.
Malaysian-born Mee Kuen Chong, who was also known as Deborah, had been missing for 16 days.
The 67-year-old's decapitated body, now found, lay in woodland in Salcombe, Devon, 200 miles from her home in north-west London. Her head was discovered a few days later nearby.
A year later, a murder trial at the Old Bailey revealed grisly details few could ever forget.
Breaking'Hi mummy' - Mitchell arrives in court and greets mother
Laura Foster
Reporting from the Old Bailey
Jemma Mitchell has arrived in court ahead of her sentencing for the murder of Mee Kuen Chong.
Proceedings have yet to start, but she is blowing kisses to her mum in the public gallery.
She smiled when she saw her and mouthed ‘Hi mummy’.
Her mother is blowing kisses back.
Sister of Mee Kueng Chong to give victim impact statement
Amy Chong, the sister of murdered Mee Kuen Chong, will have a victim impact statement read out by the prosecution.
The sentencing at the Old Bailey is expected to begin shortly - stay with us.
Roadside mechanic recalls encounter with killer
An AA worker was called to a Co-op service station at Malborough near Salcombe last June to help with a blown tyre.
Little did he know he was talking to killer Jemma Mitchell who was disposing of her neighbour's body after driving from her home in north London.
Lee Gardin, 38, was told by Mitchell that she had driven down to visit friends and watch the sunrise.
He said: “Looking back on it, it's absolutely bonkers. But it was just a normal working day for me at the time, and I got a call to give a member assistance."
Gardin added that the conversation was “very muddled” and that it appeared Mitchell wasn’t even registering their chat.
After removing the tyre, he needed to put it into the car which is when he said he noticed a strong smell.
"It's not something I have really smelled before, it was sort of like a dank, murky sort of musty smell,” he said.
He didn’t see the suitcase in the car that was used to transport Ms Chong’s body.
Lee got a call from the police about a week later.
WATCH: Moment Mitchell was arrested for murder of Mee Kuen Chong
Following Jemma Mitchell's conviction at the Old Bailey, police released bodycam footage.
The video shows the moment she was arrested.
Why can we watch Jemma Mitchell’s sentencing?
Laura Foster
Reporting from the Old Bailey
Today’s sentencing is not the first in England and Wales to be televised but it is the first time a murder sentencing has been filmed.
It’s also the first time that a woman has been sentenced on camera in these countries.
Filming in crown courts in England and Wales was brought in in July this year but Scotland has already been doing it for many years.
The thinking is that if the public could see the judiciary process, they could have more confidence in the system.
In England and Wales though, only four organisations can film: the BBC, ITN, Sky and PA Media and they have to apply to the judge to film the sentencing remarks of a case.
Even then, they can only film the remarks made by the most senior judges.
No-one else can be filmed apart from them.
So it’s still early days for cameras in courts, but no doubt seeing rather than reading judge’s remarks on the news will become more and more commonplace going forward.
What happened in the trial?
During the two-week trial, the Old Bailey heard that Mitchell, a self-styled healer, intended to steal £700,000 from Ms Chong's estate by forging a will in her favour.
The jury was shown CCTV footage of Mitchell in June 2021 taking a large blue suitcase into Chong's house before reappearing five hours later with two cases.
It was suggested by the prosecution that the blue suitcase contained Ms Chong's body and a smaller bag contained her personal and financial paperwork necessary for Mitchell to forge a will.
Two weeks later, Ms Chong went missing before her decapitated and badly decomposed body was discovered 16 days later in woodland in the seaside town of Salcombe.
A radiologist who examined her injuries told the court it was likely she had been hit over the head with a weapon.
Mitchell declined to give evidence at her trial but her defence claimed the prosecution had failed to prove her involvement or that Ms Chong was even murdered.
Murderer who decapitated friend to face sentencing
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the televised sentencing of Jemma Mitchell.
The 38-year-old was found guilty of murdering her friend Mee Kuen Chong at the Old Bailey on Thursday. The court heard it was an attempt to inherit hundred of thousands of pounds.
Mitchell killed her friend at the older woman's home in London in June 2021 and decapitated her body. She later drove to Devon to dump the 67-year-old's remains.
Jemma Mitchell is the first woman to be sentenced on television in England - it will be carried out by Judge Richard Marks KC at the Old Bailey.
It is only the second time cameras have been allowed into an English criminal crown court to record a sentencing, and the first in which the defendant is a woman.
Stay with us as we follow the proceedings.