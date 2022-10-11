Bank of England steps in to calm markets

A report from the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) makes further uncomfortable reading for the government - and the public - this morning.

The think tank predicts a large shortfall in government revenue due to a weaker economy and the raft of tax cuts promised by Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng.

As a result, Kwarteng will need to make "big and painful" spending cuts to put the UK's finances back on a safer path, the IFS warns.

It calculates the government would have to spend £60bn a year less by 2026-27.

But the Treasury insists its planned tax cuts and reforms - which it says will boost economic growth - will deliver "sustainable funding for public services".

To make the sums add up, the IFS says the government could have to: