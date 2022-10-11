Bank of England steps in to calm markets

Ministers must make 'big and painful cuts' to balance books - think-tank
A report from the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) makes further uncomfortable reading for the government - and the public - this morning.
The think tank predicts a large shortfall in government revenue due to a weaker economy and the raft of tax cuts promised by Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng.
As a result, Kwarteng will need to make "big and painful" spending cuts to put the UK's finances back on a safer path, the IFS warns.
It calculates the government would have to spend £60bn a year less by 2026-27.
But the Treasury insists its planned tax cuts and reforms - which it says will boost economic growth - will deliver "sustainable funding for public services".
To make the sums add up, the IFS says the government could have to:
increase working-age benefits in line with average earnings rather than inflation for two years to save £13bn
limit public investment to 2% of national income, to save £14bn
cut the budgets of every government department except health and defence by 15%, to save around £35bn
What's the pound currently worth?
The pound is currently priced at around $1.10, after sliding further this morning.
It hit record lows against the US dollar in late September before recovering some losses and then weakening again.
The chart below shows how the value of the pound has fluctuated over the last month.
.Copyright: .
Why is the Bank issuing its warning?
The Bank of England made its latest intervention amid warnings of a fresh risk to UK financial stability.
The move is part of a continuing response to a huge sell-off of government bonds (also known in the UK as gilts) by investors in the wake of the chancellor's mini-budget late last month. The backdrop is the weakening of the pound - which initially plunged to its lowest value on record at the end of September before recovering and in recent days dropping again.
As a result, the Bank is committing yet more money to snapping up gilts - in order to try and maintain their value. It describes the move as "a further backstop to restore orderly market conditions".
This time, the Bank is specifically pledging to buy inflation-linked gilts.
Deputy PM 'absolutely confident pensions are safe'
Therese Coffey, the deputy prime minister, was asked a little earlier on BBC Breakfast about the Bank of England's new statement that it will buy a wider range of bonds to help "restore orderly market conditions".
Jon Kay asked her specifically about the risk to financial stability and if everyone's pensions were safe.
She said she wasn't aware of the specific details and had only received a short brieing message as the news emerged but she was "absolutely confident pensions are safe".
The Bank, she said, was independent, undertaking its role and trying to bring some stability to markets.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
-
increase working-age benefits in line with average earnings rather than inflation for two years to save £13bn
-
limit public investment to 2% of national income, to save £14bn
-
cut the budgets of every government department except health and defence by 15%, to save around £35bn
.Copyright: . View more on twitterView more on twitter
Ministers must make 'big and painful cuts' to balance books - think-tank
A report from the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) makes further uncomfortable reading for the government - and the public - this morning.
The think tank predicts a large shortfall in government revenue due to a weaker economy and the raft of tax cuts promised by Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng.
As a result, Kwarteng will need to make "big and painful" spending cuts to put the UK's finances back on a safer path, the IFS warns.
It calculates the government would have to spend £60bn a year less by 2026-27.
But the Treasury insists its planned tax cuts and reforms - which it says will boost economic growth - will deliver "sustainable funding for public services".
To make the sums add up, the IFS says the government could have to:
What's the pound currently worth?
The pound is currently priced at around $1.10, after sliding further this morning.
It hit record lows against the US dollar in late September before recovering some losses and then weakening again.
The chart below shows how the value of the pound has fluctuated over the last month.
Why is the Bank issuing its warning?
The Bank of England made its latest intervention amid warnings of a fresh risk to UK financial stability.
The move is part of a continuing response to a huge sell-off of government bonds (also known in the UK as gilts) by investors in the wake of the chancellor's mini-budget late last month. The backdrop is the weakening of the pound - which initially plunged to its lowest value on record at the end of September before recovering and in recent days dropping again.
As a result, the Bank is committing yet more money to snapping up gilts - in order to try and maintain their value. It describes the move as "a further backstop to restore orderly market conditions".
This time, the Bank is specifically pledging to buy inflation-linked gilts.
Deputy PM 'absolutely confident pensions are safe'
Therese Coffey, the deputy prime minister, was asked a little earlier on BBC Breakfast about the Bank of England's new statement that it will buy a wider range of bonds to help "restore orderly market conditions".
Jon Kay asked her specifically about the risk to financial stability and if everyone's pensions were safe.
She said she wasn't aware of the specific details and had only received a short brieing message as the news emerged but she was "absolutely confident pensions are safe".
The Bank, she said, was independent, undertaking its role and trying to bring some stability to markets.
Watch what she had to say:
Bank of England warns of risk to UK financial stability
Good morning and thanks for joining our live coverage. There's a lot of economic news coming out this morning, and we're going to do our best to explain what it all means.
The big news is that the Bank of England has been forced to unveil more measures aimed at calming markets - warning of a "material risk to UK financial stability".
It's going to extend its purchases of government bonds (also known in the UK as gilts) to stave off worries about a collapse in their value.
Bonds are effectively IOU notes which are bought by investors - with pension funds especially reliant on buying them.
The backdrop is last month's mini-budget delivered by Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, which shook market confidence in the UK economy.
Stay with us.