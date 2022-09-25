. Copyright: .

There's a good flavour of the political battles to come in this morning’s papers with Conservative plans for more tax cuts and Labour’s pledges on the environment making the front pages.

The Sunday Telegraph, Sunday Express and Sunday Times all lead with the Tories economic plans.

The Telegraph says Prime Minister Liz Truss is considering another round of tax cuts in the new year - as well as an overhaul of measures which the government says discourage people from earning more.

The Express leads on Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng telling the paper the tax cuts he announced on Friday are "just the start".

And the Sunday Times reports that Ms Truss faces her first cabinet row over plans to increase immigration to boost economic growth.

The Observer leads with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer's "green growth plan" aimed at turning the UK into a green "superpower" before 2030 by increasing the amount of energy generated from renewable sources.

