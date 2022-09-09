Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images The Queen at the 1970 Commonwealth Games Image caption: The Queen at the 1970 Commonwealth Games

Heather McNulty from Dunfermline in Scotland, met the Queen when she was six years old.

It was the 1970 Commonwealth Games in Edinburgh, and the Queen had travelled there to present medals to the athletes.

Heather still remembers the moment she gave the monarch a bunch of flowers.

"I can remember standing in my little red kilt beside security... waiting to meet Her Majesty," she says.

Quote Message: She was beautiful and said thank you. I think she asked me my name, but I can’t remember.” from Heather McNulty She was beautiful and said thank you. I think she asked me my name, but I can’t remember.” Heather McNulty

Seven years later, to mark the Silver Jubilee, Heather dressed as the Queen on her coronation day for a gala parade and street party in Derbyshire.