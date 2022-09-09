Heather\nMcNulty from Dunfermline in Scotland, met the Queen when she was six years\nold. It was the 1970 Commonwealth\nGames in Edinburgh, and the Queen had travelled there to present medals to the\nathletes. Heather still\nremembers the moment she gave the monarch a bunch of flowers. "I can\nremember standing in my little red kilt beside security... waiting to meet Her Majesty," she says. Seven years later, to mark the Silver Jubilee, Heather dressed as the Queen on her coronation day for a gala parade and street party in Derbyshire.
'She was beautiful'
We’ll be updating it throughout the day, and we’d love to hear from you.