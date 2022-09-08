For Charles, there will be conflicting emotions.
There will be great sadness, that he refers to in his statement, for the loss
of his mother.
But also, this is the moment he finally
achieves his destiny. He is the oldest and longest-serving heir-apparent in
British history. He will be the oldest person, at 73, to become King in British
history.
Charles III will know this is a
challenge - to step into the role successfully occupied by Elizabeth II for so
many years.
He has had a long time to thing about this, he
hasn't spoken about it – because it wouldn't be appropriate. The only clue he
has given, is that he fully understands the role of monarch is very different
to that of the Prince of Wales.
He will reign in his own way, but within the
constraints of the constitutional monarchy.
BreakingNew King will be known as Charles III
The new King will officially be known as King
Charles III, it has been officially confirmed.
The announcement of the Queen's death on the BBC
This is the moment the BBC announced the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch.
The announcement was followed by the national anthem.
Scottish and Welsh First Ministers send deepest condolences
The first ministers of the devolved nations of Scotland and Wales have paid tribute to the Queen, sending their condolences to the Royal Family.
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted:
Quote Message: The death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth, is a profoundly sad moment for the UK, the Commonwealth and the world. Her life was one of extraordinary dedication and service. On behalf of the people of Scotland, I convey my deepest condolences to the King and the Royal Family." from Nicola Sturgeon
The death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth, is a profoundly sad moment for the UK, the Commonwealth and the world. Her life was one of extraordinary dedication and service. On behalf of the people of Scotland, I convey my deepest condolences to the King and the Royal Family."
Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford said that he was "incredibly sad" to hear of the Queen's death.
Quote Message: As our longest-reigning monarch, she firmly upheld the values and traditions of the British Monarchy. On behalf of the people of Wales, I offer our deepest condolences to Her Majesty's family during this sad time." from Mark Drakeford
As our longest-reigning monarch, she firmly upheld the values and traditions of the British Monarchy. On behalf of the people of Wales, I offer our deepest condolences to Her Majesty's family during this sad time."
Millions will feel a sense of personal loss
Nicholas Witchell
BBC royal correspondent
This news is, for the Royal Family and the nation, an absolutely massive
moment - the moment so many people have dreaded for so long.
It is a moment of great solemnity, and national sadness.
It's really hard to fully take it in. It's no great surprise given Queen Elizabeth's age, but
nevertheless it is a moment of very considerable shock that she has died.
Millions will feel a sense of personal loss, and many will find it
rather disorientating.
It is not just the death of the longest-reigning monarch in British history,
it is the end of one of the most remarkable reigns in the more than 1,000-year history of the British monarchy.
It is a reign which will be remembered and talked about in years to
come.
God save the King - Truss
Prime Minister Liz Truss says Queen Elizabeth II leaves a "great legacy".
"Today the Crown passes, as it has done for more than a thousand years, to our new monarch, our new head of state, His Majesty King Charles III.
"With the King's family we mourn the loss of his mother and come together.
"We offer him our loyalty and devotion, just as his mother devoted so much to us for so long."
She finishes her statement saying it is "the passing of the second Elizabethan age".
Truss concludes by saying: "God save the King."
A huge shock to the nation and the world - Prime Minister Truss
Prime Minister Liz Truss has been speaking outside Downing Street.
She said "we are all devastated" at the news of the Queen's death, which is a "huge shock to the nation and the world".
She describes the Queen as "a rock on which modern Britain was built", adding: "Britain is the great country it is today because of her."
She said the Queen was a personal inspiration to her as well as many Britons.
"Her devotion to duty is an example to us all."
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
The new King releases a statement
A statement has just been issued by the Royal Family on behalf of Charles, the new King.
He writes: "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.
"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother.
"I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth and by countless people around the world.
"During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held."
.Copyright: .
The new heir
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Since he was born in 1982, Prince William has been second in line to the throne - that is, two steps removed.
His father is now the King, and he has become the first in line. Prince William does not automatically become Prince of Wales as the title is in the gift of the monarch, but he is now Duke of Cornwall, and his wife Catherine is Duchess of Cornwall.
Unlike the Queen, Prince William has known all his life that one day he would become heir to the throne. Behind him in the line of succession is his eldest child, Prince George. The nine-year-old is now second in line to the throne.
Royal Family goes into mourning
The Queen leaves a large and devoted family - one that has recently mourned the death of her husband Prince Philip.
Her four children, Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward, gave her eight grand-children. She also leaves 12 great-grandchildren.
Prince William has become the heir to the throne, at the age of 40.
The Royal Family will now enter a period of mourning. Official engagements will be cancelled and union flags will be flown at half-mast on royal residences, government buildings, across the Armed Forces and UK Posts overseas.
Flag at Buckingham Palace lowered to half mast
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
The flag at Buckingham Palace was lowered to half mast at 6.30pm.
As the news of Queen's death was announced, hundreds of people were gathered outside the gates. Some began crying. A single helicopter circled the sky above.
Prime minister expected to make a statement
BBCCopyright: BBC
In the last few moments staff have carried a podium onto Downing Street after Buckingham Palace announced the news of the Queen's death.
The Union flags have been lowered to half-mast and Prime Minister Liz Truss is expected to speak shortly.
A moment the nation has never experienced before
Sean Coughlan
Royal correspondent
Even though it was
inevitable that something like this would eventually happen, it still has the
power to shock when it actually does.
For many people in
the UK, the Queen has been a reassuring symbol of certainty and continuity
throughout their lifetime.
She was a figure of
immense global stature, one of the most instantly recognisable people on the
planet.
This is a historic
moment and the end of an era, the like of which few of us will have seen before,
with her reign stretching back across so many decades.
There will be an
emotional jolt, and for many a profound sense of loss.
She was part of the
fabric of national life, a monarch who gave many a sense of stability and
constancy.
The UK's longest reigning monarch
The Queen’s death
brings to an end the longest reign in the history of the United Kingdom, and
one of the longest reigns by any head of state.
Elizabeth II became
Queen on the death of her father King George VI on 6 February 1952. She held
her coronation at Westminster Abbey the following year.
Her reign of 70
years was seven years longer than that of Queen Victoria.
Leading the
monarchy from the final years of the British Empire into the age of social
media, she became one of the world’s most recognised and respected figures.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Charles is now King
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
The Queen’s 70-year
reign has ended, and her eldest son, Charles, is now King of the United
Kingdom.
The Queen guided
the UK and the monarchy through generations of change, winning respect and
admiration around the world for her dedication to duty.
Most people living
in the UK and in the Commonwealth will not have known a time without her as
monarch.
An era that began in 1952 - known by some as the New Elizabethan age -
is over.
Buckingham Palace: The Queen died peacefully this afternoon
BBCCopyright: BBC
In a statement Buckingham Palace said:
"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.
"The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."
BreakingPalace announces death of Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II,
the UK’s longest-reigning monarch, has died at the age of 96, Buckingham Palace
has announced.
Welcome to our
rolling coverage of this momentous story. We will bring you updates and
reaction from the UK and around the world.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
ReutersCopyright: Reuters ReutersCopyright: Reuters .Copyright: . Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images PA MediaCopyright: PA Media BBCCopyright: BBC Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images BBCCopyright: BBC
Charles finally achieves his destiny
Nicholas Witchell
BBC royal correspondent
For Charles, there will be conflicting emotions. There will be great sadness, that he refers to in his statement, for the loss of his mother.
But also, this is the moment he finally achieves his destiny. He is the oldest and longest-serving heir-apparent in British history. He will be the oldest person, at 73, to become King in British history.
Charles III will know this is a challenge - to step into the role successfully occupied by Elizabeth II for so many years.
He has had a long time to thing about this, he hasn't spoken about it – because it wouldn't be appropriate. The only clue he has given, is that he fully understands the role of monarch is very different to that of the Prince of Wales.
He will reign in his own way, but within the constraints of the constitutional monarchy.
BreakingNew King will be known as Charles III
The new King will officially be known as King Charles III, it has been officially confirmed.
The announcement of the Queen's death on the BBC
This is the moment the BBC announced the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch.
The announcement was followed by the national anthem.
Scottish and Welsh First Ministers send deepest condolences
The first ministers of the devolved nations of Scotland and Wales have paid tribute to the Queen, sending their condolences to the Royal Family.
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted:
Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford said that he was "incredibly sad" to hear of the Queen's death.
Millions will feel a sense of personal loss
Nicholas Witchell
BBC royal correspondent
This news is, for the Royal Family and the nation, an absolutely massive moment - the moment so many people have dreaded for so long.
It is a moment of great solemnity, and national sadness.
It's really hard to fully take it in. It's no great surprise given Queen Elizabeth's age, but nevertheless it is a moment of very considerable shock that she has died.
Millions will feel a sense of personal loss, and many will find it rather disorientating.
It is not just the death of the longest-reigning monarch in British history, it is the end of one of the most remarkable reigns in the more than 1,000-year history of the British monarchy.
It is a reign which will be remembered and talked about in years to come.
God save the King - Truss
Prime Minister Liz Truss says Queen Elizabeth II leaves a "great legacy".
"Today the Crown passes, as it has done for more than a thousand years, to our new monarch, our new head of state, His Majesty King Charles III.
"With the King's family we mourn the loss of his mother and come together.
"We offer him our loyalty and devotion, just as his mother devoted so much to us for so long."
She finishes her statement saying it is "the passing of the second Elizabethan age".
Truss concludes by saying: "God save the King."
A huge shock to the nation and the world - Prime Minister Truss
Prime Minister Liz Truss has been speaking outside Downing Street.
She said "we are all devastated" at the news of the Queen's death, which is a "huge shock to the nation and the world".
She describes the Queen as "a rock on which modern Britain was built", adding: "Britain is the great country it is today because of her."
She said the Queen was a personal inspiration to her as well as many Britons.
"Her devotion to duty is an example to us all."
The new King releases a statement
A statement has just been issued by the Royal Family on behalf of Charles, the new King.
He writes: "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.
"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother.
"I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth and by countless people around the world.
"During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held."
The new heir
Since he was born in 1982, Prince William has been second in line to the throne - that is, two steps removed.
His father is now the King, and he has become the first in line. Prince William does not automatically become Prince of Wales as the title is in the gift of the monarch, but he is now Duke of Cornwall, and his wife Catherine is Duchess of Cornwall.
Unlike the Queen, Prince William has known all his life that one day he would become heir to the throne. Behind him in the line of succession is his eldest child, Prince George. The nine-year-old is now second in line to the throne.
Royal Family goes into mourning
The Queen leaves a large and devoted family - one that has recently mourned the death of her husband Prince Philip.
Her four children, Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward, gave her eight grand-children. She also leaves 12 great-grandchildren.
Prince William has become the heir to the throne, at the age of 40.
The Royal Family will now enter a period of mourning. Official engagements will be cancelled and union flags will be flown at half-mast on royal residences, government buildings, across the Armed Forces and UK Posts overseas.
Flag at Buckingham Palace lowered to half mast
The flag at Buckingham Palace was lowered to half mast at 6.30pm.
As the news of Queen's death was announced, hundreds of people were gathered outside the gates. Some began crying. A single helicopter circled the sky above.
Prime minister expected to make a statement
In the last few moments staff have carried a podium onto Downing Street after Buckingham Palace announced the news of the Queen's death.
The Union flags have been lowered to half-mast and Prime Minister Liz Truss is expected to speak shortly.
A moment the nation has never experienced before
Sean Coughlan
Royal correspondent
Even though it was inevitable that something like this would eventually happen, it still has the power to shock when it actually does.
For many people in the UK, the Queen has been a reassuring symbol of certainty and continuity throughout their lifetime.
She was a figure of immense global stature, one of the most instantly recognisable people on the planet.
This is a historic moment and the end of an era, the like of which few of us will have seen before, with her reign stretching back across so many decades.
There will be an emotional jolt, and for many a profound sense of loss.
She was part of the fabric of national life, a monarch who gave many a sense of stability and constancy.
The UK's longest reigning monarch
The Queen’s death brings to an end the longest reign in the history of the United Kingdom, and one of the longest reigns by any head of state.
Elizabeth II became Queen on the death of her father King George VI on 6 February 1952. She held her coronation at Westminster Abbey the following year.
Her reign of 70 years was seven years longer than that of Queen Victoria.
Leading the monarchy from the final years of the British Empire into the age of social media, she became one of the world’s most recognised and respected figures.
Charles is now King
The Queen’s 70-year reign has ended, and her eldest son, Charles, is now King of the United Kingdom.
The Queen guided the UK and the monarchy through generations of change, winning respect and admiration around the world for her dedication to duty.
Most people living in the UK and in the Commonwealth will not have known a time without her as monarch.
An era that began in 1952 - known by some as the New Elizabethan age - is over.
Buckingham Palace: The Queen died peacefully this afternoon
In a statement Buckingham Palace said:
"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.
"The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."
BreakingPalace announces death of Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest-reigning monarch, has died at the age of 96, Buckingham Palace has announced.
Welcome to our rolling coverage of this momentous story. We will bring you updates and reaction from the UK and around the world.