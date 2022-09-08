Reuters Copyright: Reuters

For Charles, there will be conflicting emotions. There will be great sadness, that he refers to in his statement, for the loss of his mother.

But also, this is the moment he finally achieves his destiny. He is the oldest and longest-serving heir-apparent in British history. He will be the oldest person, at 73, to become King in British history.

Charles III will know this is a challenge - to step into the role successfully occupied by Elizabeth II for so many years.

He has had a long time to thing about this, he hasn't spoken about it – because it wouldn't be appropriate. The only clue he has given, is that he fully understands the role of monarch is very different to that of the Prince of Wales.

He will reign in his own way, but within the constraints of the constitutional monarchy.