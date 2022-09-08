Queen Elizabeth II as she visits Wales as part of a UK-wide tour to celebrate her Diamond Jubilee. 2012
UK and world react to death of the Queen

  1. Charles finally achieves his destiny

    Nicholas Witchell

    BBC royal correspondent

    The Queen and Prince Charles
    Copyright: Reuters

    For Charles, there will be conflicting emotions. There will be great sadness, that he refers to in his statement, for the loss of his mother.

    But also, this is the moment he finally achieves his destiny. He is the oldest and longest-serving heir-apparent in British history. He will be the oldest person, at 73, to become King in British history.

    Charles III will know this is a challenge - to step into the role successfully occupied by Elizabeth II for so many years.

    He has had a long time to thing about this, he hasn't spoken about it – because it wouldn't be appropriate. The only clue he has given, is that he fully understands the role of monarch is very different to that of the Prince of Wales.

    He will reign in his own way, but within the constraints of the constitutional monarchy.

  2. BreakingNew King will be known as Charles III

    The new King will officially be known as King Charles III, it has been officially confirmed.

  3. The announcement of the Queen's death on the BBC

    Video content

    Video caption: The announcement of the Queen's death on BBC News

    This is the moment the BBC announced the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch.

    The announcement was followed by the national anthem.

  4. Scottish and Welsh First Ministers send deepest condolences

    The first ministers of the devolved nations of Scotland and Wales have paid tribute to the Queen, sending their condolences to the Royal Family.

    Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted:

    Quote Message: The death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth, is a profoundly sad moment for the UK, the Commonwealth and the world. Her life was one of extraordinary dedication and service. On behalf of the people of Scotland, I convey my deepest condolences to the King and the Royal Family." from Nicola Sturgeon
    Nicola Sturgeon

    Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford said that he was "incredibly sad" to hear of the Queen's death.

    Quote Message: As our longest-reigning monarch, she firmly upheld the values and traditions of the British Monarchy. On behalf of the people of Wales, I offer our deepest condolences to Her Majesty's family during this sad time." from Mark Drakeford
    Mark Drakeford

  5. Millions will feel a sense of personal loss

    Nicholas Witchell

    BBC royal correspondent

    This news is, for the Royal Family and the nation, an absolutely massive moment - the moment so many people have dreaded for so long.

    It is a moment of great solemnity, and national sadness.

    It's really hard to fully take it in. It's no great surprise given Queen Elizabeth's age, but nevertheless it is a moment of very considerable shock that she has died.

    Millions will feel a sense of personal loss, and many will find it rather disorientating.

    It is not just the death of the longest-reigning monarch in British history, it is the end of one of the most remarkable reigns in the more than 1,000-year history of the British monarchy.

    It is a reign which will be remembered and talked about in years to come.

    People gather outside the Buckingham Palace, after Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the nation's figurehead for seven decades, died aged 96,
    Copyright: Reuters
    Image caption: Crowds of people have gathered outside Buckingham Palace this evening

  6. God save the King - Truss

    Prime Minister Liz Truss says Queen Elizabeth II leaves a "great legacy".

    "Today the Crown passes, as it has done for more than a thousand years, to our new monarch, our new head of state, His Majesty King Charles III.

    "With the King's family we mourn the loss of his mother and come together.

    "We offer him our loyalty and devotion, just as his mother devoted so much to us for so long."

    She finishes her statement saying it is "the passing of the second Elizabethan age".

    Truss concludes by saying: "God save the King."

  7. A huge shock to the nation and the world - Prime Minister Truss

    Prime Minister Liz Truss has been speaking outside Downing Street.

    She said "we are all devastated" at the news of the Queen's death, which is a "huge shock to the nation and the world".

    She describes the Queen as "a rock on which modern Britain was built", adding: "Britain is the great country it is today because of her."

    She said the Queen was a personal inspiration to her as well as many Britons.

    "Her devotion to duty is an example to us all."

    Liz Truss
    Copyright: Reuters

  8. The new King releases a statement

    A statement has just been issued by the Royal Family on behalf of Charles, the new King.

    He writes: "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

    "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother.

    "I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth and by countless people around the world.

    "During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held."

    Statement from Charles, the new King
    Copyright: .

  9. The new heir

    Prince William, Duke of Cambridge
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Since he was born in 1982, Prince William has been second in line to the throne - that is, two steps removed.

    His father is now the King, and he has become the first in line. Prince William does not automatically become Prince of Wales as the title is in the gift of the monarch, but he is now Duke of Cornwall, and his wife Catherine is Duchess of Cornwall.

    Unlike the Queen, Prince William has known all his life that one day he would become heir to the throne. Behind him in the line of succession is his eldest child, Prince George. The nine-year-old is now second in line to the throne.

  10. Royal Family goes into mourning

    The Queen leaves a large and devoted family - one that has recently mourned the death of her husband Prince Philip.

    Her four children, Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward, gave her eight grand-children. She also leaves 12 great-grandchildren.

    Prince William has become the heir to the throne, at the age of 40.

    The Royal Family will now enter a period of mourning. Official engagements will be cancelled and union flags will be flown at half-mast on royal residences, government buildings, across the Armed Forces and UK Posts overseas.

  11. Flag at Buckingham Palace lowered to half mast

    The Union Flag above Buckingham Palace in central London is flown at half mast following the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II
    Copyright: PA Media

    The flag at Buckingham Palace was lowered to half mast at 6.30pm.

    As the news of Queen's death was announced, hundreds of people were gathered outside the gates. Some began crying. A single helicopter circled the sky above.

  12. Prime minister expected to make a statement

    Downing Street podium
    Copyright: BBC

    In the last few moments staff have carried a podium onto Downing Street after Buckingham Palace announced the news of the Queen's death.

    The Union flags have been lowered to half-mast and Prime Minister Liz Truss is expected to speak shortly.

  13. A moment the nation has never experienced before

    Sean Coughlan

    Royal correspondent

    Even though it was inevitable that something like this would eventually happen, it still has the power to shock when it actually does.

    For many people in the UK, the Queen has been a reassuring symbol of certainty and continuity throughout their lifetime.

    She was a figure of immense global stature, one of the most instantly recognisable people on the planet.

    This is a historic moment and the end of an era, the like of which few of us will have seen before, with her reign stretching back across so many decades.

    There will be an emotional jolt, and for many a profound sense of loss.

    She was part of the fabric of national life, a monarch who gave many a sense of stability and constancy.

  14. The UK's longest reigning monarch

    The Queen’s death brings to an end the longest reign in the history of the United Kingdom, and one of the longest reigns by any head of state.

    Elizabeth II became Queen on the death of her father King George VI on 6 February 1952. She held her coronation at Westminster Abbey the following year.

    Her reign of 70 years was seven years longer than that of Queen Victoria.

    Leading the monarchy from the final years of the British Empire into the age of social media, she became one of the world’s most recognised and respected figures.

    Coronation
    Copyright: Getty Images

  15. Charles is now King

    Charles, the King
    Copyright: Getty Images

    The Queen’s 70-year reign has ended, and her eldest son, Charles, is now King of the United Kingdom.

    The Queen guided the UK and the monarchy through generations of change, winning respect and admiration around the world for her dedication to duty.

    Most people living in the UK and in the Commonwealth will not have known a time without her as monarch.

    An era that began in 1952 - known by some as the New Elizabethan age - is over.

  16. Buckingham Palace: The Queen died peacefully this afternoon

    Queen Elizabeth II
    Copyright: BBC

    In a statement Buckingham Palace said:

    "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

    "The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

  17. BreakingPalace announces death of Queen Elizabeth II

    Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest-reigning monarch, has died at the age of 96, Buckingham Palace has announced.

    Welcome to our rolling coverage of this momentous story. We will bring you updates and reaction from the UK and around the world.

