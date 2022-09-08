There are clearly pressing concerns for the Queen’s health– much more explicitly put than before and without any reference to this only being about difficulties with mobility.

Her close family have been informed. Prince Charles and Camilla have travelled to Balmoral and Prince William is on his way.

But there are assurances that the 96-year-old monarch is “comfortable” and remains at home in Balmoral.

There are also warnings against unfounded speculation, such as that she might have had a fall. On Tuesday she was on her feet and photographed smiling as she appointed the new prime minister.

But from last night’s last-minute cancellation of what would only have been a virtual meeting of the privy council, there is no mistaking the fragility of the Queen’s health.