There are clearly pressing concerns for the Queen’s health– much more explicitly put than before and without any reference to this only
being about difficulties with mobility.
Her close family have been informed. Prince Charles and
Camilla have travelled to Balmoral and Prince William is on his way.
But there are assurances that the 96-year-old monarch is
“comfortable” and remains at home in Balmoral.
There are also warnings against unfounded speculation, such
as that she might have had a fall. On Tuesday she was on her feet and
photographed smiling as she appointed the new prime minister.
But from last night’s last-minute cancellation of what would
only have been a virtual meeting of the privy council, there is no mistaking
the fragility of the Queen’s health.
Statement from Palace concerning, says royal expert
Statements from the palace on the Queen's health are unusual, according to royal author Robert Hardman.
He tells the BBC: "The palace don’t normally issue bulletins on the Queen’s health, unless it's significant."
"The last time a statement as it were came out of the blue was to let us know earlier this year that she’d been diagnosed with Covid," he says.
"But on the whole, the view is if she’s not undergoing some sort of hospital medical procedure then these are private matters... so clearly the fact the Palace has seen fit to put out a statement is grounds for concern."
He adds: "Echoing the words of the [House of Commons] Speaker, I think all our thoughts will be with her at this time."
WATCH: Speaker interrupts energy debate to tell MPs about Queen
Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle interrupted the speech of SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford during the energy debate in the Commons to tell MPs about the Queen's health.
Health concerns follow cancelled meeting yesterday
The latest concerns over the Queen's health come after the
postponed online meeting of the Privy Council, which was scheduled for
yesterday evening.
The monarch had been advised to rest by doctors after "a
full day" on Tuesday.
The Privy Council is a formal body, mainly made up of senior
politicians, which advises the Queen.
During the meeting new PM Liz Truss would have taken her oath as
First Lord of the Treasury and her new cabinet ministers would have been sworn
into their roles.
On Tuesday, in a break with tradition the Queen met outgoing
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his successor Liz Truss in Balmoral, in
Aberdeenshire rather than in London.
The Queen has suffered from mobility issues in recent times.
Sturgeon and Drakeford join well wishers
The first ministers of Scotland and Wales have joined the voices expressing concern for the health of the Queen.
Statement from Buckingham Palace in full
The Queen is under medical supervision after doctors became concerned for her health this morning, Buckingham Palace says.
In a statement, the Palace says the Queen "remains comfortable" at Balmoral.
Here's the statement in full:
Archbishop of Canterbury sends Queen wishes of strength and comfort
The Archbishop of Canterbury has said the "prayers of the nation" are with the Queen.
Ed Davey praying for full recovery
The leader of the Liberal Democrats, Sir Ed Davey, says he is praying for the full recovery of the queen.
He says the whole nation's thoughts are with the 96-year-old monarch and the Royal Family.
Commons speaker sends best wishes to Queen
In the House of Commons, Speaker Lindsay Hoyle interruped a debate on energy to send the Queen and Royal Family his "best wishes" on behalf of his fellow MPs.
"She and her family are in our thoughts and prayers at this moment," he added.
Starmer 'deeply worried' for Queen
Leader of the opposition Sir Keir Starmer has also sent his thoughts to the Queen and Royal Family.
Prince Charles and Camilla have travelled to Scotland
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have travelled to Balmoral Castle, where the Queen is under medical supervision, Clarence House has said.
Prince William heads to Scotland
The Duke of Cambridge is travelling to Balmoral, Kensington Palace has said.
Deep concern over Queen's health - PM
UK PM Liz Truss has just tweeted a message, saying her thoughts are with the monarch and her family.
She says the whole country will be "deeply concerned by the news" from the palace.
Queen under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle
Welcome to our live coverage after Buckingham Statement released a statement saying the Queen was under medical supervision.
Her Majesty’s doctors are concerned for her health after evaluation this morning, the palace says.
She remains comfortable and is at Balmoral Castle, the statement adds.
Stay with us for live updates - and you can read our breaking news story here.