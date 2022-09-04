The programme team have been in New Broadcasting House since before 06:00 this morning, putting the final touches to the show.

Laura, the production team, director and technical crew go through the guests, the running order, and what’s left to be tweaked and checked before we go on air. There’s a discussion about which stories from the papers have piqued the team's interest, and what they can do to reflect these on the show.

This morning, away from the Conservative Party leadership election, the talk is about Nasa calling off its second attempt to launch the Artemis moon rocket and Foo Fighters’ first gig since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Once they’ve agreed what still needs doing - Laura goes off to make-up and the editor and producers assemble in a meeting room on the ground floor of the building, where they finalise scripts and start putting together graphics of today's front pages.