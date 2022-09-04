The cost of living crisis - the energy price cap is set to rise to more £3,500 in October, while the UK’s inflation rate hit a four decade-high of 10.1% in July largely due to the cost of staples such as milk, cheese, eggs and bread
The Ukraine war - more than six months after Russia invaded it’s smaller neighbour, the new UK leader will be expected to sustain military and financial support for Ukraine, despite the impact the war is having on energy and food prices
Northern Ireland - there is still no devolved government after May’s assembly elections, because the Democratic Unionist Party refuses to form a power-sharing administration with the nationalist party Sinn Fein because it objects the continued existence of the Northern Ireland Protocol - a post-Brexit trade agreement between the UK and EU which aims to maintain an open border on the island of Ireland
Climate change and energy - the UK has said it will become a net-zero emitter of carbon dioxide by 2050 - and that commitment was written into law in 2019. But Russia’s invasion of Ukraine - and the subsequent spike in energy prices - has led some to call for more to be done to make the UK more self-sufficient in terms of how it keeps the lights on. The new PM will face competing calls to boost renewable energy or find new sources of fossil fuels from fracking for shale gas or renewed drilling in the North Sea
The finishing touches
Rob Corp
Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
The programme team have been in New Broadcasting House since before 06:00 this morning, putting the final touches to the show.
Laura, the production team, director and technical crew go through the guests, the running order, and what’s left to be tweaked and checked before we go on air. There’s a discussion about which stories from the papers have piqued the team's interest, and what they can do to reflect these on the show.
Once they’ve agreed what still needs doing - Laura goes off to make-up and the editor and producers assemble in a meeting room on the ground floor of the building, where they finalise scripts and start putting together graphics of today's front pages.
Who's on the show?
Befitting the first show of a brand-new series, there are some big names coming up between 9 and 10:
Conservative Party leadership hopefuls Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak
and
First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska - recorded last week in Kyiv
Laura’s panel of guests looking at the news and today’s interviews are Labour frontbencher Emily Thornberry, former No 10 deputy chief of staff Cleo Watson and comedian Joe Lycett.
A new look to Sunday mornings
Rob Corp
Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
The BBC has a long and proud history of bringing you the big political interviews on a Sunday morning - from Frost to Raworth via Marr - and that won’t change.
Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg though will also feature some top names from the worlds of entertainment, business, industry, sport and science, who’ll make up a panel of guests reflecting on the top stories in the Sunday papers, online and on the show.
We’ll come back to them several times during the show to give their take on the question of the day and reflect on the interviews they’ve just heard.
By the end of the show we’ll see if they’ve got the answers they were looking for - or is there still more to know?
Hello and good morning
Welcome to our live coverage of the first-ever Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg - where the biggest names inside and outside of politics are questioned about the key issues of the week ahead.
It is of course a big week in British politics - not just the return to Parliament of MPs - but the announcement tomorrow of who has won the Conservative Party leadership election - and on Tuesday they will become the next prime minster of the country.
We’ll bring you the key quotes and top newslines from the show over the coming couple of hours as Laura finds out what are the challenges facing the new PM - she’ll ask today’s guests Foreign Secretary and Tory frontrunner Liz Truss and ex-Chancellor Rishi Sunak.
As well as following text updates here, you’ll be able to watch the show live from 09:00 BST by clicking the play button in the picture above.
We’ll also have some glimpses of how the show is prepared and what’s going on behind the scenes, so stay with us.
What challenges await the new prime minister?
Come tomorrow, we will know who is the new leader of the Conservative Party and the UK’s next prime minister.
As soon as they are appointed by the Queen at Balmoral on Tuesday, the new PM will set to work - and the in-tray is looking very full - with a substantial number of challenges for the new occupant of No 10 Downing Street:
This morning, away from the Conservative Party leadership election, the talk is about Nasa calling off its second attempt to launch the Artemis moon rocket and Foo Fighters’ first gig since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.
Once they’ve agreed what still needs doing - Laura goes off to make-up and the editor and producers assemble in a meeting room on the ground floor of the building, where they finalise scripts and start putting together graphics of today's front pages.
