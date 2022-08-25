Family handout/PA Media Copyright: Family handout/PA Media

Olivia Pratt-Korbel was "joyful" and "would always try to help others", her head teacher has said.

Rebecca Wilkinson said St Margaret Mary's Catholic Junior School in Huyton was in "shock and disbelief".

She said Olivia was "a little ray of sunshine" and was a "lively little soul [who was] very, very popular with all her peers".

Wilkinson said the staff are "devastated" and "can't imagine how the children are going to feel when they come back to school and she's no longer here".

In a statement she said Olivia was "kind-hearted and would go out of her way to help others".

"She loved to perform and recently participated in the school production of The Wizard of Oz," she said.

"Olivia will be missed greatly by staff and children at our school."

