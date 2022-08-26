Simply put, energy prices are driving up inflation, otherwise known as the rising cost of living. Inflation measures the rate at which consumer prices are growing and as of July, the rate hit 10.1% which is the highest in 40 years.
And it is expected to soar even further.
The Bank of England has forecast it will rise to more than 13% in October, when the latest energy price cap takes effect.
Monthly energy bills forecast to climb close to average mortgage cost
Faisal Islam
BBC Economics Editor
Average energy bills of £300 per
month will be unthinkable and unmanageable for several million
households.
Today’s announcement puts them at this level for the rest of the year.
But the closely watched Cornwall Insight predictions have that number closer
to £550 per month by April, nearer to the average cost of a mortgage, as market
prices have surged yet higher in recent days.
To
give a sense of scale, these predictions mean average households will be paying
more for energy than for their whole income tax bill. Or it is the equivalent
of facing a basic rate of tax above 40% rather than 20%.
Ultimately, it is the judgement of the industry that this is not actually
possible.
But tens of billions more public support of some type seems inevitable.
A judgement would have to be made on how targeted the support would be, and whether the expected further record profits of energy producers could be tapped.
Need a cap recap?
Here is a summary of what's been happening this morning:
The typical household energy bill will hit £3,549 a year from October, regulator Ofgem has announced
This is an 80% rise on the current enegy price cap of £1,971
It says the market for gas in winter means that prices could get significantly worse through 2023
Analysts Cornwall Insight have revised their forecast for January's energy price cap to £5,386 a year
Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi says he knows the new price cap "will cause stress and anxiety for many people"
He says he is "working flat out to develop options for further support"
But Labour’s Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves says the government needs to freeze gas and electric energy prices through winter
She accuses the Conservative Party leadership candidates of having "almost nothing to say" on the issue
This is a catastrophe, and we all knew it was coming - Martin Lewis
We have more reaction to this morning's announcement, this time from Money Saving Expert's Martin Lewis.
"We're in an absolutely horrendous situation," he tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
"It's a catastrophe... unaffordable, terrible."
This is not a cap on how much you will have to pay, he adds, as the cap is on standing charges and unit rates.
"This is shocking but it is not a surprise... Why have we got to this announcement stage and still no help?
"This is not good government."
He's described the "panic, the dismay, the depression" experienced by people who've been contacting him, worried about their bills
Detail is missing from Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss on what they will do about energy costs if they become prime minister, adds Lewis.
We need a policy that "feeds people and heats people so that we don't have people dying because of these price caps this winter", he says.
Any extra support as soon as we get new PM - government
We've had a government response to the energy price cap figure which says it is getting ready to give out any extra cost of living support as soon as we get a new prime minister.
A government spokesperson says: “We know people
are incredibly worried about rising energy bills, following unprecedented gas
prices across the continent driven by global events,
including Putin’s aggression in Ukraine and his weaponisation of energy
in Europe.
“Direct support
will continue to reach people’s pockets in the weeks and months ahead,
targeted at those who need it most like low-incomes households, pensioners
and those with disabilities."
They outlined previously announced help such as £400 discount on winter energy bills with one in four UK households getting £1,200 in instalments across the year.
They added: “The civil
service is also making the appropriate preparations in order to ensure that
any additional support or commitments on cost of living can be delivered as
quickly as possible when the new prime minister is in place.”
Huge price rises driven by huge wholesale costs, not by supplier profits or taxes
Robert Cuffe
BBC head of statistics
Most energy
suppliers are middlemen: they buy energy in the wholesale market and then sell
it on to you.
The price cap
allows for them to make a profit of just under 2p for every £1 in your
bill.
When bills rise,
their profits will rise too (the purple at the bottom of the bars) but nothing
like as quickly as the profits of the companies they’re buying energy
from.
That’s because
it’s the wholesale cost of energy - driven by the price of gas - that’s rising so
much and pushing the price cap so high.
The chart shows
that the main difference in the height of the bars is that blue area on top,
showing the wholesale costs.
Take British Gas:
they made nearly £100m in profits supplying energy in the first half of the
year. Their parent company, which also makes money from oil and gas drilling,
saw profits more than 10 times that amount.
The VAT take
rises too with overall prices but cancelling it, or green levies, wouldn’t
bring bills back to the level they are today.
January price cap could rise to £5,386 - industry analysts
Analysts Cornwall Insight have revised their forecast for January's energy price cap to an eye-watering £5,386 a year.
It says today's announcement should "act as a wake-up call to policymakers".
Dr Craig Lowrey, senior consultant at Cornwall Insight, says: “The cap was never
meant to be a permanent solution, it was created for a different energy market
than the one we face today and has not protected consumers from what will be
incredible hardship this winter."
He urged ministers to review the price cap and to consider ways to protect the most vulnerable, such as
social tariffs.
“In the meantime, a key focus for the next prime minister and for Ofgem must be protecting consumers, and the wider economy from the impact of this rise," he says.
"There are several avenues that can be explored including a review and expansion of the current support package of at least £400 per household."
Energy price rise strikes fear 'in heart of many families' - shadow chancellor
We’re hearing now from Labour’s Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves.
Reeves says the "astronomical" price rise "will strike fear in the heart of many families right across the country, and force many to make unthinkable choices this winter".
She says the government needs to freeze gas and electric energy prices through winter. This could be funded by bringing in a windfall tax on oil and gas companies' profits, she adds.
"That is the right and fair thing to do, that's what Labour would do, that's what the government should press on and do," she adds.
Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi says he is working on a plan tackle the energy crisis to be in place for the next government, which will be decided when either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak becomes prime minister.
But Reeves hit out at the Conservative Party leadership candidates, saying they've "got almost nothing to say" on the issue.
Bad but at least we now know how bad
Kevin Peachey
Personal finance correspondent
The price cap only covers England, Wales and Scotland.
Households in Northern Ireland are not included in the cap, because of the limited number of suppliers.
Prices have been going up a lot in Northern Ireland, and some research suggests its fuel poverty levels will be the highest in the UK.
For everyone else, there is a very thin silver lining to the dark clouds of soaring bills.
Families can at least try to budget for the first half of the winter with some certainty about the level of their energy bill.
It will be expensive, but at least we know how expensive.
Will the energy price cap apply to me?
The energy price cap applies to you if you are on a default energy tariff, whether you pay by direct debit, standard credit or a prepayment meter.
If your supplier has stopped trading and you are switched to a new supplier, you are probably on a price-capped tariff.
However, the price cap will not apply if you:
are on a fixed-term energy tariff (a tariff with a fixed end date)
have chosen a standard variable green energy tariff Ofgem has exempted from the cap
Energy prices could get 'significantly worse' next year - Ofgem
Ofgem says it is not giving price cap projections for January because the market remains too
volatile, but it says the market for gas in winter means that prices could get significantly
worse through 2023.
It says the
new price cap level will take effect from 1 October 2022, but it is possible
some suppliers may begin increasing direct debits before this date to spread
costs.
Customers worried about when their direct debit will increase should
contact their supplier, Ofgem says.
I know price cap is causing stress and anxiety - Zahawi
Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi has responded to the announcement that the typical household energy bill will hit £3,549 a year from October.
“I know the energy price cap announcement this morning will cause stress and anxiety for many people, but help is coming with £400 off energy bills for all, the second instalment of a £650 payment for vulnerable households, and £300 for all pensioners," he says in a statement.
“While [Russian President] Putin is driving up energy prices in revenge for our support of Ukraine’s brave struggle for freedom, I am working flat out to develop options for further support. This will mean the incoming prime minister can hit the ground running and deliver support to those who need it most, as soon as possible.”
'We can find a way through this' - Ofgem boss
The boss of the energy watchdog Ofgem says the price of energy has reached record levels due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and it "has no choice, but to reflect these cost increases in the price cap".
He says the new prime minister will need to act further to tackle the impact of the price rises.
Ofgem is working with ministers, consumer groups and industry on a set of options for the incoming prime Minister that will require urgent action, he says.
"The response will need to match the scale of the crisis we have before us."
Quote Message: With the right support in place and with regulator, government, industry and consumers working together, we can find a way through this.” from Jonathan Brearley CEO of Ofgem
With the right support in place and with regulator, government, industry and consumers working together, we can find a way through this.”
Analysis
Now we know the size of the problem - what is the solution?
Simon Jack
BBC Business Editor
The
current support on offer - £400 for all bill payers with an additional £650 for people
on qualifying benefits - was announced when bills were expected to hit £2,800
this October. We are clearly well beyond that, and with wholesale prices
surging back near record levels, there is worse to come.
The current Chancellor
Nadim Zahawi has dismissed proposals by the Labour Party to freeze all bills at
the current level for six months, and a plan by the energy industry to freeze them
for two years as being untargeted as they offer the same relief to better-off
households.
He said the government was working on its own proposals for the new prime minister to consider, which would include support for businesses which are
not covered by the cap.
Rishi Sunak has said he will cut VAT on domestic energy
and provide further targeted support for needy households while Liz Truss has
indicated that she will help, but has been less clear about how she would
deliver it.
Up to now she has favoured helping households through tax cuts, but
critics point out that would do little to help people on the lowest incomes.
One thing is clear: how the next prime minister tackles the biggest cost of
living crisis in living memory will be the first and probably defining
challenge of their time in No 10.
Prepayment meter bills rise to £3,600
A typical household on a prepayment meter will see their bills rise from £2,017 to £3,608 from 1 October, Ofgem says.
-
The typical household energy bill will hit £3,549 a year from October, regulator Ofgem has announced
-
This is an 80% rise on the current enegy price cap of £1,971
-
It says the market for gas in winter means that prices could get significantly worse through 2023
-
Analysts Cornwall Insight have revised their forecast for January's energy price cap to £5,386 a year
-
Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi says he knows the new price cap "will cause stress and anxiety for many people"
-
He says he is "working flat out to develop options for further support"
-
But Labour's Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves says the government needs to freeze gas and electric energy prices through winter
-
She accuses the Conservative Party leadership candidates of having "almost nothing to say" on the issue
-
are on a fixed-term energy tariff (a tariff with a fixed end date)
-
have chosen a standard variable green energy tariff Ofgem has exempted from the cap
-
you live in Northern Ireland
How can I save money as energy prices rise?
