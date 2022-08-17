The hustings in Belfast take place with less than three weeks to go until the winner - and new prime minister - is announced. Party members are currently casting their votes. The candidate who wins will automatically become prime minister, as the leader of the party with a majority in the House of Commons. The ballot of party members closes on 2 September. And the winner will be revealed on 5 September.
Live Reporting
Edited by Dulcie Lee
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
When will we find out the new PM?
The hustings in Belfast take place with less than three weeks to go until the winner - and new prime minister - is announced.
Party members are currently casting their votes. The candidate who wins will automatically become prime minister, as the leader of the party with a majority in the House of Commons.
The ballot of party members closes on 2 September.
And the winner will be revealed on 5 September.
Tory contest comes to Northern Ireland
Welcome to our live coverage of the Conservative leadership contest to decide the next prime minister.
We’re at the eighth Conservative leadership hustings today, where candidates Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak will be discussing their policies in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
The event kicks off at 13:00, with Truss and Sunak each talking about their vision for the future of Northern Ireland and the UK.
They’ll then take questions from audience members.
Stay with us for the latest updates.