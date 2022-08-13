England's drought could last into next year - Environment Agency

PA Media Copyright: PA Media

Harvey Bradshaw chairs the National Drought Group - the one which declared the official droughts in eight parts of England yesterday.

He's been telling Radio 4's Today programme about the seriousness of the situation.

He said we have had in parts, the driest July ever recorded and looking over the last 12 months nearly every month we have had below average rainfall, low levels or exceptionally low levels.

"So there is real stress in the environment and people are suffering - farmers for example."