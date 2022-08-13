England's drought could last into next year - Environment Agency

Jason Moncrief, area manager for Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service, tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "There can’t be many people left in Britain that don’t
know that the advice at the moment is don’t use a barbecue at places such as
Studland Heath.
"Bring a picnic, use our local cafes, restaurants and takeaways."
He says he's seen fires started by disposal barbecues being put in bins while they are still hot, or being placed too close to hedges and setting them alight.
And he says there's “a massive difference” compared with last
summer.
“The first 10 days of August this year versus last year we’ve
had 492% more of these types of fires – field fires, grass fires, heathland fires,
all those sorts of fires in the open.
“We are massively stretched."
England's drought 'will go on for a long time'
Following yesterday's drought announcement a senior Environment Agency (EA) figure warned it would take "weeks' worth of rain" to replenish water sources.
Some areas have been almost completely deprived of rainfall all summer, prompting the National Drought Group to move parts of the South West, parts of southern and central England, and the East of England into official drought status.
The announcement could lead to more measures such as hosepipe bans - however, the EA has reassured the public that essential water supplies are safe.
John Curtin, executive director for local operations for EA, said "this is not a normal summer" and thinks everyone should be thinking about using water wisely as it "will probably be an issue for months ahead depending how the winter goes".
"We’ve lost a week’s worth of rain and it’ll take weeks of rain, we’ll need probably average or slightly above average rainfall this autumn into this winter for us to not be in a drought next year.”
Good morning and welcome
Thanks for joining our live coverage of the current UK heatwave.
More extreme heat is expected in the southern half of the UK this weekend, as the Environment Agency warns England's drought could last into the next year.
The Met Office has issued an amber heat warning for most of England and Wales - temperatures of up to 34C are predicted for today and tomorrow.
An official drought has been declared in eight areas of England by the National Drought Group.
Three water companies - Welsh Water, Southern Water, and South East Water - have all imposed hosepipe bans.
Yorkshire Water has announced a ban will start on 26 August and Thames Water is planning one in the coming weeks.
People are suffering - National Drought Group
Harvey Bradshaw chairs the National Drought Group - the one which declared the official droughts in eight parts of England yesterday.
He's been telling Radio 4's Today programme about the seriousness of the situation.
He said we have had in parts, the driest July ever recorded and looking over the last 12 months nearly every month we have had below average rainfall, low levels or exceptionally low levels.
"So there is real stress in the environment and people are suffering - farmers for example."
In Pictures: Looking down on London's parched parks
Photographer Jason Hawkes has more than 30 years' experience of shooting from the sky, typically capturing aerial snaps once or twice a week.
This week as London - like many areas in the southern half of the UK - endures another heatwave he's been capturing the capital from another perspective.
"I don't think I've seen a summer when the grass in the parks is literally yellow like this," he says.
"It's pretty amazing how green the trees are - that's equally surprising to me bearing in mind how hot it has been and how little rain there's been."
You can see more of Jason's photographs here.
Stay with us for the latest updates.