Salman Rushdie was on stage at the not-for-profit Chautauqua Institution in western New York when he was attacked. The event, billed as Salman Rushdie & Henry Reese, was part of a series looking at "redefining the American home" in the 21st Century. It had partnered with City of Asylum, a residency program for writers living in exile under threat of persecution. A video being shared on social media shows people getting out of their seats in a crowded amphitheatre in the moments after the attack.
Live Reporting
Edited by Nathan Williams
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
View more on twitterView more on twitter
Rushdie was due to give lecture on US housing
Salman Rushdie was on stage at the not-for-profit Chautauqua Institution in western New York when he was attacked.
The event, billed as Salman Rushdie & Henry Reese, was part of a series looking at "redefining the American home" in the 21st Century.
It had partnered with City of Asylum, a residency program for writers living in exile under threat of persecution.
A video being shared on social media shows people getting out of their seats in a crowded amphitheatre in the moments after the attack.
Video shows panic after the attack
People were seen rushing to the stage at the Chautauqua Institution in the immediate aftermath of the attack.
We still don't have confirmation as to whether Rushdie was stabbed.
Rushdie punched or stabbed - witness
A reporter from the Associated Press news agency witnessed the attack on Salman Rushdie just ahead of a lecture he was due to give in western New York.
The journalist saw a man storm the stage at the Chautauqua Institution and begin punching or stabbing Rushdie as he was being introduced, the news agency says.
The author was taken or fell to the floor, and the man was restrained, it reports.
BreakingAuthor Salman Rushdie attacked on stage
British-American novelist Salman Rushdie, whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, has been attacked on stage at an event in New York, the Associated Press news agency reports.
Rushdie has been pictured being treated on stage after the incident, which happened before he was due to give a lecture.
There are no further details at this stage. Stay with us for the latest updates.