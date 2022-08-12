Salman Rushdie was on stage at the not-for-profit Chautauqua Institution in western New York when he was attacked.

The event, billed as Salman Rushdie & Henry Reese, was part of a series looking at "redefining the American home" in the 21st Century.

It had partnered with City of Asylum, a residency program for writers living in exile under threat of persecution.

A video being shared on social media shows people getting out of their seats in a crowded amphitheatre in the moments after the attack.