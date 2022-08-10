BBC Copyright: BBC

Consumer journalist Martin Lewis says the country is facing a crisis on the scale of the coronavirus pandemic which could leave "millions destitute and in danger”.

He says the government needs to urgently “put more money into people’s pockets” to help them cope with the sharp rise in energy bills coming this autumn.

The price cap is expected to rise by 81% in October before an additional 19% increase in January, which would take average household energy bills to £4,266 per year.

This morning Lewis, who founded the Money Saving Expert website, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that direct support from government would be the only way to prevent “the terrible, cataclysmic risk that millions of people in our nation face this winter”.

He likened the current situation to the start of the pandemic, saying: "We are currently in that position where we are watching the beds in European hospitals and doing nothing about it.”