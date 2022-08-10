Energy crisis could leave millions destitute - Martin Lewis
Consumer journalist Martin Lewis says the country is facing
a crisis on the scale of the coronavirus pandemic which could leave "millions destitute
and in danger”.
He says the government needs to urgently “put more money
into people’s pockets” to help them cope with the sharp rise in energy bills
coming this autumn.
The price cap is expected to rise by 81% in October before
an additional 19% increase in January, which would take average household
energy bills to £4,266 per year.
This morning Lewis, who founded the Money Saving Expert
website, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that direct support from government
would be the only way to prevent “the terrible, cataclysmic risk that millions
of people in our nation face this winter”.
He likened the current situation to the start of the pandemic, saying: "We are currently in
that position where we are watching the beds in European hospitals and doing nothing
about it.”
Ministers to meet energy bosses tomorrow
Ministers will hold talks with energy giants on Thursday to discuss measures to ease the cost of living.
Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng will meet bosses to discuss rising prices and the sector's profits.
As we've been reporting, concerns over what will happen this winter come as figures suggest many households are already in energy debt.
Forecasts predict average annual energy bills could rise to over £4,200 by January - almost half the basic state pension of £9,628 this year.
In May, the government introduced a 25% windfall tax on oil and gas producers' profits. This helped fund a £16bn package of support for households.
Tory minister James Cleverley said the windfall tax was being kept under review and the government would haul in the leaders of the energy companies to "hold them to account" for the profits they were making.
Separately from the £400 energy discount, a £650 payment is to be made to more than eight million low-income households who receive the following benefits:
universal credit
income-based jobseekers allowance
income-related employment and support allowance,
income support
working tax credit
child tax credit
pension credit
This will come in two instalments. The first, of £326 will have been paid for most people between 14 and 31 July. The second, of £324, will be paid in the autumn.
Those on tax credits will have to wait longer, as their first payment will be in the autumn and the second instalment during the winter.
The money is to be paid automatically into bank accounts - usually marked "DWP Cost of Living".
To be eligible for the first instalment, people must have been entitled to their benefits payments by 25 May.
All UK households will get a grant which will reduce energy bills by £400 from October.
Initially, this was designed to be a £200 reduction paid back in instalments over five years. Now, the discount has been doubled and there is no requirement to repay.
In other words, from October, everyone's energy bill will be reduced by £400. This will be applied in monthly instalments over six months, with a reduction of £66 in October and November, and of £67 a month from December to March 2023.
The discount will be made automatically by your energy supplier. There is no need to apply.
Direct debit and credit customers will have the money credited to their account. Customers with pre-payment meters will have the money applied to their meter or paid via a voucher.
People already behind on energy bills before huge rise - Uswitch
Many households are falling behind on energy payments with total debt owed three times higher than in September last year, a survey has suggested.
Almost a quarter of households owe £206 on average, according to comparison site Uswitch, which surveyed 2,000 consumers.
Uswitch advised people falling into debt to speak to their provider to work out a more affordable payment plan.
The government said it had "continually taken action to help households" with rising costs.
UK government should provide additional £500, energy boss suggests
The government's assistance package for rising energy bills "was right previously" but "clearly it’s not sufficient now", CEO and founder of Octopus Energy Greg Jackson tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
Jackson says the expected cost of energy bills this winter might be at least £500 more than previously thought and "so that gives an idea
of the extra support that’s needed". The government's £16bn assistance package, he says, will not be enough to support households across the UK.
Rising energy bills must be "the absolute top item in the in-tray of an incoming prime minister", he adds.
Bringing you the latest on energy price rises
It’s just weeks until the next energy price cap rise is announced,
and people already struggling with bills are facing even higher costs.
Ministers and energy bosses are set to meet tomorrow
as analysts say the average household bill will reach £4,200 a year by January.
Meanwhile, the boss of Octopus Energy has told BBC News that households won't be able to cope with upcoming costs, warning that the government support announced so far is insufficient.
Stay with us as we bring you the latest updates on the spiralling
cost of living, as well as analysis and explanation from the BBC’s experts.
universal credit
-
income-based jobseekers allowance
-
income-related employment and support allowance,
-
income support
-
working tax credit
-
child tax credit
-
pension credit
