PA Media Copyright: PA Media Major stations were left deserted during strikes last month Image caption: Major stations were left deserted during strikes last month

The biggest rail strikes in 30 years took place across three days on 21, 23 and 25 June, with people’s travel plans affected across England, Scotland and Wales.

Millions of passengers faced journeys hours longer than usual and surging road traffic after services were cut to 20%, half of all lines were closed and much of the country had no rail service at all.

There was also a knock-on impact on services in the days after the industrial action.

More than 40,000 members of the RMT at Network Rail and 13 train operators went on strike as part of the dispute, with strikes also taking place on London Underground lines on the first day.

Many stations that were normally crammed with commuters were almost deserted except for union picket lines, while those who made it into work by rail faced a dash for their last trains before the network shut down at 18:30 BST.

Many parts of the motorway network were also quieter than a normal day, as employees took advantage of post-pandemic work-from-home policies.