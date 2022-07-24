Thousands travelling to France face third day of delays

Authorities have worked "around the clock" to help both holidaymakers and lorries get across the channel from Dover, the port says.

Around 72,000 passengers - more than 200 miles of tourist and freight traffic combined - had been processed by Sunday morning.

In a statement, the port said: "The backlog of tourist passengers that was generated on Friday has also now been cleared along with successfully getting Saturday's holidaymakers off on their way."

Chief executive Doug Bannister has thanked travellers and Dover residents for their understanding during what he described as a "challenging period".