Authorities in Kent have declared a major incident as long traffic jams are building up around Dover for the second day running.

There are currently 3,000 parked on the M20 and lengthy delays within the port of Dover itself as thousands of holidaymakers try to head aboard

P&O Ferries has tweeted to say it could take up to two hours to reach the port and another two hours to reach border checks

The AA warned disruption could be even worse this weekend because schools have now broken up for the holidays.

