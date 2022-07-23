Delays are also being reported by travellers heading for the Eurotunnel in Folkestone, with traffic crawling on approaching routes. Eurotunnel says it's doing its best to get its passengers to France as quickly as possible.
Live Reporting
Edited by Chris Giles
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
View more on twitterView more on twitter PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
Travellers facing delays to Eurotunnel terminal
Delays are also being reported by travellers heading for the Eurotunnel in Folkestone, with traffic crawling on approaching routes.
Eurotunnel says it's doing its best to get its passengers to France as quickly as possible.
Heavy traffic at border control - P&O Ferries
P&O Ferries has tweeted to warns drivers that there is heavy traffic at border control in the port of Dover.
It says if you are booked to travel today please allow at least 3-4hrs to clear all security checks.
It says if you miss your sailing, you'll be on the first available ferry once you get to check-in.
Welcome to our live coverage
Authorities in Kent have declared a major incident as long traffic jams are building up around Dover for the second day running.
There are currently 3,000 parked on the M20 and lengthy delays within the port of Dover itself as thousands of holidaymakers try to head aboard
P&O Ferries has tweeted to say it could take up to two hours to reach the port and another two hours to reach border checks
The AA warned disruption could be even worse this weekend because schools have now broken up for the holidays.
Stay with us for updates across the day.