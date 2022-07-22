Travellers warned of six-hour delays at Dover

The problems at Dover aren't just causing issues for people trying to get across the channel.

Dover Council say there is "dismay, desperation and anger in the air" as residents endure the collateral damage of the delays.

Trevor Bartlett, leader of Dover District Council, said children can't get to school because they are stranded on gridlocked buses - with some providers suspending their services altogether.

“Alongside the delays for tens of thousands of tourists, the local community is the biggest loser," Bartlett said.

“Serious questions need to be asked about how the emergency services would be able to respond to a major incident in Dover when it is completely gridlocked, and how this situation has been allowed to develop yet again."