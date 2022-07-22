Travellers warned of six-hour delays at Dover

Pictures show long queues at the Port of Dover this morning.
Passengers heading there are being told it will take at least six hours to clear all security checks.
Ferry operator P&O Ferries has tried to reassure customers tweeting, "if you miss your sailing, you'll be on the first available once at check-in".
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
'Dismay and desperation' for gridlocked locals
The problems at Dover aren't just causing issues for people trying to get across the channel.
Dover Council say there is "dismay, desperation and anger in the air" as residents endure the collateral damage of the delays.
Trevor Bartlett, leader of Dover District Council, said children can't get to school because they are stranded on gridlocked buses - with some providers suspending their services altogether.
“Alongside the delays for tens of thousands of tourists, the local community is the biggest loser," Bartlett said.
“Serious questions need to be asked about how the emergency services would be able to respond to a major incident in Dover when it is completely gridlocked, and how this situation has been allowed to develop yet again."
'I've been in something like this before, but this is the worst'
Let's hear from someone who's been in the queues we're reporting on.
Lorry driver Muhammet Turker has been queuing in his HGV in Dover since 6pm last night, and was still waiting to cross the Channel on Friday morning.
Muhammet, who's from Turkey, told the PA news agency other lorries kept cutting in front of him in the queue.
"I've been in something like this before, but this is the worst," he said, adding the "chaos" was worse than when P&O workers protested against mass lay-offs earlier this year, causing gridlock in Dover.
He had been in his lorry since he left Manchester at around 1:30pm yesterday afternoon.
France will deploy emergency staff to deal with delays - MP
France will deploy emergency border staff to ease the emergency traffic delays at Dover - but it "will take time to clear" the backlog, local MP Natalie Elphicke has said.
Elphicke, the Conservative MP for Dover and Deal, said France was "put under pressure" by the Foreign Office to supply extra staff to manage the five-hour queues.
She told BBC News: "Quite simply, the French Border officers didn't turn up to work.
"I fully sympathise with anyone caught in the traffic delays today."
WATCH: Cars queue through Dover this morning
To give you some idea about the problems drivers are facing trying to get to Dover, Stuart Brock took this video earlier this morning showing some of the jams leading to the ferry port.
Arrive six hours early for your ferry, P&O tells passengers
Ferry passengers are being told to arrive at least six hours before their departure time in Dover "to clear all security checks".
Operator P&O acknowledged the instruction may be too late for those who've already set off on their journey but warned there's "heavy traffic" at border control.
It also advised people to bring additional water and snacks for the wait.
Francesco Caputo and his three children, aged 12, 11 and 7, are travelling from Southampton to Italy, via Dover, to see family.
"Everything has gone pear shaped," he said, explaining that when he left Southampton in the morning the advice was to arrive two hours before the ferry.
"The ferry we were meant to catch was 7:50am. We arrived two hours before, 1.7 miles from the ferry terminal, but we're not even there now.
"I can see the sea, which is good. But I'm still not in the terminal. I can't see the terminal.
"I've tried to keep the children busy, so far so good. They've been rather patient."
Government blames French authorities for Dover delays
Nick Eardley
Political correspondent
The government has blamed French authorities for the delays at Dover.
Europe Minister Graham Stewart said some disruption was inevitable because of the scale of traffic, but he added that it was not a Border Force issue – but one for French authorities.
Stewart said: “It’s their ability to cope and process people that is causing the backlog."
He said French authorities had added extra booths to process passengers - and that UK ministers had been in touch with French counterparts in recent days.
Speaking to Sky News, Stewart added: “We have been planning for this on the basis this is the biggest peak moment of the entire year.”
Critical incident declared at Port of Dover
@KATSTOCK81Copyright: @KATSTOCK81
In Dover, the port has declared a "critical incident" due to six-hour queues leading to the ferry terminal, with chief executive Doug Bannister saying it's been "badly let down" by the French border controls.
He told BBC Radio Kent they were "insufficiently resourced" in France and working slower than normal, causing traffic to queue for miles.
Travellers, some with young children, say they have barely moved for hours as they approach the port.
It is one of the busiest periods for foreign travel from the UK as most schools in England and Wales break up for summer this week.
Where are the fuel protests today? Motorists braced for disruption
Holidaymakers and commuters could get caught up in fuel protests taking place across England and Wales today.
Police have warned motorists about “slow-moving road blocks” disrupting traffic on the M4, M5, M32 and A38 this morning.
The first protests have begun on the M5 - heading north from Bridgwater, Somerset.
Avon and Somerset Police tweeted that there was a slow-moving protest convoy of about 10 vehicles, but said there were currently no delays on the motorway.
They warned some motorists may experience longer journey times today.
Protest groups have also posted warnings on social media that cities including London, Manchester, Birmingham and Liverpool will be affected - Cardiff may also see disruption.
Welcome to our live coverage
Today is expected to be one of the busiest days on the roads as the summer getaway gets under way.
With most schools in England and Wales breaking up for summer this week, the RAC estimates 18.8 million leisure trips are planned in the UK between Friday and Monday.
Meanwhile, fuel protests around the country could cause disruption on many roads around the country - and the Port of Dover has declared a critical incident following reports of drivers being stuck in five-hour queues to complete border checks before they can check in for their ferry.
Live Reporting
Edited by Chris Giles
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media PA MediaCopyright: PA Media PA MediaCopyright: PA Media PA MediaCopyright: PA Media FRANCESCO CAPUTOCopyright: FRANCESCO CAPUTO @KATSTOCK81Copyright: @KATSTOCK81
In pictures: Long delays at the Port of Dover
Pictures show long queues at the Port of Dover this morning.
Passengers heading there are being told it will take at least six hours to clear all security checks.
Ferry operator P&O Ferries has tried to reassure customers tweeting, "if you miss your sailing, you'll be on the first available once at check-in".
'Dismay and desperation' for gridlocked locals
The problems at Dover aren't just causing issues for people trying to get across the channel.
Dover Council say there is "dismay, desperation and anger in the air" as residents endure the collateral damage of the delays.
Trevor Bartlett, leader of Dover District Council, said children can't get to school because they are stranded on gridlocked buses - with some providers suspending their services altogether.
“Alongside the delays for tens of thousands of tourists, the local community is the biggest loser," Bartlett said.
“Serious questions need to be asked about how the emergency services would be able to respond to a major incident in Dover when it is completely gridlocked, and how this situation has been allowed to develop yet again."
'I've been in something like this before, but this is the worst'
Let's hear from someone who's been in the queues we're reporting on.
Lorry driver Muhammet Turker has been queuing in his HGV in Dover since 6pm last night, and was still waiting to cross the Channel on Friday morning.
Muhammet, who's from Turkey, told the PA news agency other lorries kept cutting in front of him in the queue.
"I've been in something like this before, but this is the worst," he said, adding the "chaos" was worse than when P&O workers protested against mass lay-offs earlier this year, causing gridlock in Dover.
He had been in his lorry since he left Manchester at around 1:30pm yesterday afternoon.
France will deploy emergency staff to deal with delays - MP
France will deploy emergency border staff to ease the emergency traffic delays at Dover - but it "will take time to clear" the backlog, local MP Natalie Elphicke has said.
Elphicke, the Conservative MP for Dover and Deal, said France was "put under pressure" by the Foreign Office to supply extra staff to manage the five-hour queues.
She told BBC News: "Quite simply, the French Border officers didn't turn up to work.
"I fully sympathise with anyone caught in the traffic delays today."
WATCH: Cars queue through Dover this morning
To give you some idea about the problems drivers are facing trying to get to Dover, Stuart Brock took this video earlier this morning showing some of the jams leading to the ferry port.
Arrive six hours early for your ferry, P&O tells passengers
Ferry passengers are being told to arrive at least six hours before their departure time in Dover "to clear all security checks".
Operator P&O acknowledged the instruction may be too late for those who've already set off on their journey but warned there's "heavy traffic" at border control.
It also advised people to bring additional water and snacks for the wait.
As we've been reporting, the Port of Dover has declared a critical incident amid the delays.
'Everything has gone pear shaped'
Francesco Caputo and his three children, aged 12, 11 and 7, are travelling from Southampton to Italy, via Dover, to see family.
"Everything has gone pear shaped," he said, explaining that when he left Southampton in the morning the advice was to arrive two hours before the ferry.
"The ferry we were meant to catch was 7:50am. We arrived two hours before, 1.7 miles from the ferry terminal, but we're not even there now.
"I can see the sea, which is good. But I'm still not in the terminal. I can't see the terminal.
"I've tried to keep the children busy, so far so good. They've been rather patient."
Government blames French authorities for Dover delays
Nick Eardley
Political correspondent
The government has blamed French authorities for the delays at Dover.
Europe Minister Graham Stewart said some disruption was inevitable because of the scale of traffic, but he added that it was not a Border Force issue – but one for French authorities.
Stewart said: “It’s their ability to cope and process people that is causing the backlog."
He said French authorities had added extra booths to process passengers - and that UK ministers had been in touch with French counterparts in recent days.
Speaking to Sky News, Stewart added: “We have been planning for this on the basis this is the biggest peak moment of the entire year.”
Critical incident declared at Port of Dover
In Dover, the port has declared a "critical incident" due to six-hour queues leading to the ferry terminal, with chief executive Doug Bannister saying it's been "badly let down" by the French border controls.
He told BBC Radio Kent they were "insufficiently resourced" in France and working slower than normal, causing traffic to queue for miles.
Travellers, some with young children, say they have barely moved for hours as they approach the port.
It is one of the busiest periods for foreign travel from the UK as most schools in England and Wales break up for summer this week.
Read more here.
Where are the fuel protests today? Motorists braced for disruption
Holidaymakers and commuters could get caught up in fuel protests taking place across England and Wales today.
Police have warned motorists about “slow-moving road blocks” disrupting traffic on the M4, M5, M32 and A38 this morning.
The first protests have begun on the M5 - heading north from Bridgwater, Somerset.
Avon and Somerset Police tweeted that there was a slow-moving protest convoy of about 10 vehicles, but said there were currently no delays on the motorway.
They warned some motorists may experience longer journey times today.
Protest groups have also posted warnings on social media that cities including London, Manchester, Birmingham and Liverpool will be affected - Cardiff may also see disruption.
Welcome to our live coverage
Today is expected to be one of the busiest days on the roads as the summer getaway gets under way.
With most schools in England and Wales breaking up for summer this week, the RAC estimates 18.8 million leisure trips are planned in the UK between Friday and Monday.
Meanwhile, fuel protests around the country could cause disruption on many roads around the country - and the Port of Dover has declared a critical incident following reports of drivers being stuck in five-hour queues to complete border checks before they can check in for their ferry.
Stay with us for updates across the day.