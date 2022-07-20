Average petrol prices rose by 18.1p per litre in June, the largest monthly rise on record, since 1990.
Meanwhile, the average price of diesel rose by 12.7p per litre.
BreakingUK inflation rate hits 9.4% as prices continue to rise
Prices are continuing to rise at their fastest rate for 40
years, with UK inflation hitting 9.4% in the year to June, according to
the Office for National Statistics.
The figure is up from 9.1% in May and at the highest level
since February 1982.
UK inflation figures coming up
We're expecting the latest inflation figures for the year to June in the next few minutes.
Stick with us for the latest.
Fuel costs big factor in expected inflation rise
Ramzan Karmali
Business reporter
The rate of inflation in the
UK is widely expected to rise yet again when official figures are announced
this morning, with fuel prices being one of the main drivers.
The official
measure of the cost of living, the Consumer Prices Index, is forecast on
average to show a rise of 9.3% in the year to June.
Fuel price increases are likely to be one of the biggest
contributors to the rise in the inflation rate in June. According to the RAC, the cost
of filling an average sized family car shot up by more than £9 last month as the
average price of a litre rose by nearly 17p.
Rising energy and food prices
are also expected to push inflation up from May’s 9.1% reading – already the
highest level in 40 years.
One thing most economists are all in agreement on is that
inflation will continue to rise with some predicting a peak of over 11% this
autumn when the next likely rise in the energy price cap will kick in.
One
industry analyst has predicted a rise of more than £1,200 a year in
October.
Cornwall Insight said the typical domestic customer was likely to pay
£3,244 a year from October for their gas and electricity bills.
Bigger interest rate hikes on the table, says Bank boss
Despite the expected rises in inflation, the Bank of England's
boss has vowed to get it under control and warned bigger interest rate hikes
are on the table.
Andrew Bailey told City leaders yesterday that a 50 basis point
rise - from 1.25% to 1.75% - will be one of the options for the Monetary Policy
Committee (MPC) when it next decides on rates on 4 August.
"At the MPC's last meeting we adopted language which made
clear that if we see signs of greater persistence of inflation, and price and
wage setting would be such signs, we will have to act forcefully," he
said.
Fuel and food biggest contributors to inflation
Rising prices for motor fuels and food were the biggest contributors to the increased inflation rate, according to the Office for National Statistics.
