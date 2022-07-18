Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Demand for water is currently "at a near-record level", says Andrew Tucker - a water demand reduction manager for Thames Water.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme this morning, he said the hot weather has led to "everyone wanting more" water and "mostly at the same time".

Tucker says Thames Water aren't currently expecting to introduce restrictions on water but "that situation might change" if it doesn't rain in coming months.

He urged people not to waste water and said "with everyone playing their bit, we'll get through this".

Charity Waterwise has some tips to save water here.