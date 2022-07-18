Those who do travel are advised to wear cool clothes, take handheld fans and ensure they have plenty of water.
Some rail tracks have been painted white so they absorb less heat and rail workers use a method called "stressing" to prevent railway lines from bending.
Motoring organisation RAC is advising people to make journeys only if you have to and outside the hottest parts of the day, expected between 11:00 and 15:00 BST - especially if you have an older car. If you do drive, keep an eye on the engine temperature as well.
Councils across England have got gritters on standby ready to spread sand, not salt, to try and stop the tarmac from melting.
'Meltdown Monday' and 'hotter than the Sahara': Today's newspapers
This week's extreme heat dominates Monday's front pages.
The Mirror carries the headline "Blowtorch Britain", alongside pictures of people enjoying the weather on the beach in Brighton on Sunday.
However, the paper reports that people are being warned to stay indoors on Monday and Tuesday amid "death fears and travel chaos".
The Metro's front page has dubbed today "Meltdown Monday" and reports that temperatures are set to top 40C.
"Hotter than the Sahara" is the Sun's heatwave headline, with the paper reporting that temperatures in Britain are set to top those in India, Pakistan, Algeria and Ethiopia.
The Guardian says that passengers have been urged not to travel by train today but that the deputy prime minister has said schools shouldn't close due to the heat.
The Telegraph's lead says there is a 60% chance of temperatures reaching 40C, while people are being urged to get their "40C winks" and take siestas during the heat wave, reports the Star.
Population-wide adverse health effects, not limited to those most vulnerable to extreme heat, leading to serious illness or danger to life
Substantial changes in working practices and daily routines will be needed
A high risk of failure of heat-sensitive equipment, potentially leading to localised loss of power and other essential services such as water and mobile phone services
More people visiting coastal areas, lakes and rivers, with increased safety risks
- Delays, closures and cancellations for road, rail and air travel
A red extreme heat warning has come into force for the first time in the UK - covering a swathe of England including London, Manchester and York on Monday and Tuesday
It’s the Met Office’s highest weather warning - meaning a risk to life, travel disruption and potential loss of power or even mobile phone signal. Temperatures could hit a record-breaking 41C(106F)
That would be the highest temperature ever recorded in the UK, above the current high of 38.7C set in Cambridge in 2019
Amber warnings cover the rest of England, as well as all of Wales and southern Scotland
A number of schools are closing and others are ditching uniforms
Water companies have warned some households were experiencing lower water pressure and supply problems because of increased demand
Network Rail and Transport for London have urged people to only travel if essential, while the RAC is telling people not to travel during the heat of the day
Water demand almost at record levels - Thames Water manager
Demand for water is currently "at a near-record level", says Andrew Tucker - a water demand reduction manager for Thames Water.
Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme this morning, he said the hot weather has led to "everyone wanting more" water and "mostly at the same time".
Tucker says Thames Water aren't currently expecting to introduce restrictions on water but "that situation might change" if it doesn't rain in coming months.
He urged people not to waste water and said "with everyone playing their bit, we'll get through this".
Charity Waterwise has some tips to save water here.
Mobile phone disruption and travel delays - what the red warning means
A Met Office red warning for heat came into force at midnight across large parts of England, stretching from York and Manchester to London and the south-east. Here's a look at what the warning means:
Get train only if essential and don't drive in heat of day, public urged
Anyone travelling today, whether by rail or road, is being warned they could face quite a bit of disruption.
Network Rail and Transport for London have warned people to travel only if necessary on Monday and Tuesday, with cancellations and speed restrictions in force on many lines.
Temperature records broken for 2022 yesterday
On Sunday, temperatures exceeded 30C (86F) across England and Wales, with a high of 33C in Hawarden in Flintshire making it both Wales's and the UK's hottest day of the year so far.
The highest temperature in England on Sunday was 32C in Nantwich, Cheshire, while Scotland saw a high of 26.4C at Auchincruive in Ayrshire.
Northern Ireland also had its hottest day of the year so far, with 27.7C recorded in Armagh.
Watch: What is a heatwave?
An official heatwave in the UK is when at least three consecutive days have daily maximum temperatures meeting or exceeding the heatwave temperature threshold.
But the threshold varies between 25C and 28C depending on the part of the country.
The threshold was raised by 1C in some areas earlier this year.
What’s the latest?
Welcome - a day of extreme heat ahead
Thanks for joining us on this Monday morning, as a red heat warning covering a large part of England has come into force for the first time.
Other parts of the country are also facing a very hot day ahead, with amber warnings covering Wales and the south of Scotland.
We’ll keep you updated on the forecasts, news on disruption, official advice, tips on how you can safe in the heat and the broader context about this extreme weather that we face.
Stay with us - and keep cool.