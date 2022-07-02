Pride in London is celebrating five decades of annual marches and festivities to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.

About 2,000 people joined the first UK Gay Pride Rally, in London, on 1 July 1972 - the nearest Saturday to the third anniversary of the Stonewall riots against a police raid at a gay bar in Manhattan.

Now, more than one million celebrate Pride in the UK's capital - and there are events all over the world.

Here are some photos of Pride parades from the 70s, 80s and 90s.

BRIAN HART, CHE ARCHIVES, BISHOPSGATE INSTITUTE Copyright: BRIAN HART, CHE ARCHIVES, BISHOPSGATE INSTITUTE The first UK Gay Pride Rally, in Trafalgar Square, central London, in 1972 Image caption: The first UK Gay Pride Rally, in Trafalgar Square, central London, in 1972

ROBERT WORKMAN ARCHIVE, BISHOPSGATE INSTITUTE Copyright: ROBERT WORKMAN ARCHIVE, BISHOPSGATE INSTITUTE 1980 Image caption: 1980

GORDON RAINSFORD ARCHIVE, BISHOPSGATE INSTITUTE Copyright: GORDON RAINSFORD ARCHIVE, BISHOPSGATE INSTITUTE Drag queen Lily Savage (Paul O'Grady, above centre) attended Pride in 1992 Image caption: Drag queen Lily Savage (Paul O'Grady, above centre) attended Pride in 1992

GORDON RAINSFORD ARCHIVE, BISHOPSGATE INSTITUTE Copyright: GORDON RAINSFORD ARCHIVE, BISHOPSGATE INSTITUTE 1995 Image caption: 1995

