We all have to take decisions now - top medical advisor
Chief Medical Advisor at the Health Security Agency Dr Susan Hopkins has told the BBC "we all have to take trade-offs and decisions" with rising Covid numbers.
She says more than half the people in hospital who have Covid lately are coming in for another issue and coronavirus is diagnosed as an "incidental finding".
"That's showing that the amount of infection that's circulating in the community doesn't necessarily all progress to severe disease," she says. "But many of these people need to come into hospital for other conditions and that means that there is still a significant burden on healthcare delivery.
"I think it's far from a bad cold."
People with symptoms of a respiratory infection should avoid other people, Dr Hopkins says.
"Avoid going to those festivals, avoid going to events and avoid indoor places because that increases the risk of transmission in all of those places."
"I look at the events I'm going to and say whether they are necessary at this high level of prevalence. I think we all have to take trade-offs and decisions."
UK infections are continuing to rise
Last week, official Covid stats showed a continued uptick in UK
infections. Covid cases are up 20% week on week.
As we've been telling you, experts think the fast-spreading
Omicron subvariants are driving these numbers.
People can catch the newer variants even if they have had
coronavirus recently.
UK health experts are expecting numbers to continue to rise -
we'll find out at midday what the latest picture is, from the Office for
National Statistics.
Van-Tam: Country in a different situation now
Prof Sir Jonathan Van-Tam, who until recently was England's deputy chief medical officer, has told the BBC the country is in a different situation from the peaks in infections earlier in the year.
The professor, who is now pro-vice-chancellor at the University of Nottingham's faculty of medicine and health sciences, said last week it was time to start reassessing how we think about Covid, thanks to the success of vaccines.
In terms of its kind of lethality, the picture now is much, much, much closer to seasonal flu than it was when [coronavirus] first emerged. And you know, we just accept in the winter that, if you've got seasonal flu and you're poorly for a few days, it disrupts your life. And so I think we've got to start to frame Covid in a little bit more of those terms."
He did add though that experts would continue to watch closely for any large rises in severe illness and more people ending up in hospital or intensive care.
Why are infections going up now?
Michelle Roberts
Health editor, BBC News online
Ever since it first emerged, Covid has been mutating or
shape-shifting, creating new versions of the virus known as variants and
subvariants. And it is two new fast-spreading subvariants that are currently causing
fresh surges of infections around the world.
BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron were first spotted circulating in South
Africa at the beginning of the year.
Now they are spreading far, and fast. Even if you have caught
Covid recently and have been fully vaccinated, you can still catch them.
They are already behind more
than half of new Covid cases in England. But the good news is vaccines are
still doing a great job at protecting against severe illness.
Catching Covid
can still be serious, but it’s causing fewer deaths now.
Covid in the UK: Welcome to our live coverage
Hello and welcome to our live coverage, as we wait for latest
figures on Covid infections in the UK.
Cases have been rising lately, with experts saying two new fast-spreading subvariants could be behind the rise.
Here's what you need to know:
At 12:00 we'll get the latest stats on infections from the Office
for National Statistics
The figures will show the percentage of people testing positive in private households. These statistics are seen as the most reliable indicator of the level of Covid infection in the community
Last week, data showed the number of people with Covid was
continuing to go up – with about one in 35 infected
Fast-spreading subvariants of Omicron are likely to be
driving up the numbers, experts say
You can still catch these new variants even if you've had coronavirus
recently
However, the BA.4 and BA.5 variants are not thought to be
more lethal than other types of Covid,
and vaccines are still protecting people and saving lives
