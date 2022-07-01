PA Media Copyright: PA Media People with any symptoms of a respiratory infection should avoid crowded events such as festivals, Dr Susan Hopkins says Image caption: People with any symptoms of a respiratory infection should avoid crowded events such as festivals, Dr Susan Hopkins says

Chief Medical Advisor at the Health Security Agency Dr Susan Hopkins has told the BBC "we all have to take trade-offs and decisions" with rising Covid numbers.

She says more than half the people in hospital who have Covid lately are coming in for another issue and coronavirus is diagnosed as an "incidental finding".

"That's showing that the amount of infection that's circulating in the community doesn't necessarily all progress to severe disease," she says. "But many of these people need to come into hospital for other conditions and that means that there is still a significant burden on healthcare delivery.

"I think it's far from a bad cold."

People with symptoms of a respiratory infection should avoid other people, Dr Hopkins says.

"Avoid going to those festivals, avoid going to events and avoid indoor places because that increases the risk of transmission in all of those places."

"I look at the events I'm going to and say whether they are necessary at this high level of prevalence. I think we all have to take trade-offs and decisions."