PA Media Copyright: PA Media

More than 40,000 Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union members from Network Rail and 13 train operators are walking out for the second of three planned strikes on Thursday, but what is behind the dispute?

The latest talks between the unions and rail employers were held on Wednesday in a bid to resolve the dispute over jobs, pay and conditions - but they broke down.

The RMT is calling for a pay rise of 7%, while employers have offered a maximum of 3%.

The union believes any rise should more closely reflect the soaring rate of inflation - currently at 9.1% and expected to rise to 11% in the autumn.

But the government has said pay rises which keep pace with inflation will only exacerbate inflationary pressure, keeping it higher for longer - and causing more misery, particularly for the poorest in society.