BBC Copyright: BBC

Nicola Bunting from Bath, Somerset, says the strike has caused her stress and expense because her plans to go to St Andrews in Fife to see her son graduate from university have been thrown into disarray.

"My son has had his university graduation cancelled for the last two years because of Covid and it has been rescheduled for next week, " she tells the BBC.

"We had booked the sleeper train from London to Edinburgh as a treat to celebrate the special occasion, but this was cancelled due to the strike.

She says they booked flights to Scotland but these were cancelled and they had to rebook and are now facing the stress of trying to get to Gatwick Airport without any trains running.

"I am so disappointed by the total disruption, stress and significant added expense caused to my family at what should be such a special time, especially one that has already been postponed twice due to Covid.

"There must be many other graduating students and their families affected by the timing of this strike."

Nicola says she has no sympathy with rail workers who are striking over their pay and pensions.

"I think it's super-selfish of them. People need the rail to go about their essential business. It just seems like they're holding the country to ransom, really," she tells BBC News.