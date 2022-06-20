Stress and expense as rail strike hits travel plans
Nicola Bunting from Bath, Somerset, says the strike has caused her stress and expense because her plans to go to St Andrews in Fife to see her son graduate from university have been thrown into disarray.
"My son has
had his university graduation cancelled for the last two years because of Covid and it has been rescheduled for next week, " she tells the BBC.
"We had booked the
sleeper train from London to Edinburgh as a treat to celebrate the special
occasion, but this was cancelled due to the strike.
She says they booked flights to Scotland but these were cancelled and they had to rebook and are now facing the stress of trying to get to Gatwick Airport without any trains running.
"I am so
disappointed by the total disruption, stress and significant added expense
caused to my family at what should be such a special time, especially one that
has already been postponed twice due to Covid.
"There must be many other
graduating students and their families affected by the timing of this
strike."
Nicola says she has no sympathy with rail workers who are striking over their pay and pensions.
"I think it's super-selfish of them. People need the rail to go about their essential business. It just seems like they're holding the country to ransom, really," she tells BBC News.
Labour calls pay talks without government 'a sham'
Labour's Shadow Transport Secretary has accused the government of "hobbling" rail strike talks as negotiations enter the 11th hour.
Louise Haigh told the BBC that "not only are they boycotting the talks, they're also hobbling them."
She says it is "imperative they step in" and that it is "baffling that they are prepared to completely abandon their duty in this regard".
"Without the government there the negotiations are a sham. It's not possible for them to find a resolution," she says.
Minister says strikes will 'cause misery'
This week's rail strikes "will cause misery for millions", a government minister has said, but insisted public sector workers need to be "realistic" about pay rises.
Speaking to the BBC, Chief Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke said the government has to manage expectations on pay, saying double-digit wage hikes aren't affordable.
Clarke said he didn't want to see "inflation-busting" pay rises for public-sector workers because that would risk "baking in" higher prices through what's called a "wage price spiral".
Asked whether the government is happy to see the strikes take place for political reasons, Clarke said they "absolutely don't want them to go ahead" because they will "cause misery for millions of people".
"It is in everyone's interest, passengers and tax-payers alike, that we find a way forward," Clarke added.
"There is no suggestion of a pay freeze, but we do need reforms - the rail industry is currently unsustainable and not fit for the 2020s.
"We are asking for the rail industry to reform itself sensibly. We need this to be resolved," Clarke says.
He says it's been reported that RMT general secretary Mick Lynch will "not negotiate with a Tory government" so that limits the chances of a "sensible" negotiation.
"We don't sit around the table with the trade unions - we're not the employer," Clarke says.
'It's going to be really awful for people'
We've been speaking to people about their travel plans this week and how they're feeling about the disruption they face.
Watch what they told us.
What are the alternatives to trains?
The Mayor of London is encouraging people in the capital and those travelling to the city to use alternative means of transport - mostly buses (which will be busier than usual) and the various hire bike schemes.
But the AA says drivers in Scotland and Wales should expect to face long queues as most railway lines will be closed. The M74, M8 and A9 in Scotland and the M4, A55, A5, and A483 in Wales could see severe traffic, it says.
The RAC says major city routes and those serving the home counties are likely to see some of the biggest increases in traffic volumes.
The strikes will affect a number of events including school exams and the first Glastonbury Festival for three years.
The dispute - between the Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) union and the companies which run Britain's railway - centres on pay, job losses and changes to workers' terms and conditions.
The RMT says plans by Network Rail - the body which owns stations, track and signals - to cut 2,500 jobs would put safety at risk. But the industry says it has to modernise and safety will not be compromised.
The Rail Delivery Group - which represents train firms - says the Covid pandemic has led to a decline in passenger numbers and while it wants to offer a pay rise to staff, the way the network operates has to change.
But the RMT says it is prepared to take industrial action "for as long as it takes to get a settlement" and warned strikes could take place for the next six months.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, whose department oversees the operation of the network, described calls by the RMT for ministers to intervene as a "stunt" and accused the union of "gunning" for industrial action.
What lines will be affected by the strike?
The rail network will effectively shut down on the strike days - that's Tuesday 21, Thurday 23 and Saturday 25 June - because staff from track workers to signallers will walk out.
Passengers have been advised not to travel on strike days, with disruption on many lines:
Avanti West Coast
C2C
Chiltern Railways
Cross Country Trains
Croydon Tramlink
Greater Anglia
LNER
East Midlands Railway
Elizabeth Line
Great Western Railway
Hull Trains
London Underground (21 June)
Northern Trains
South Eastern Railway
South Western Railway
TransPennine Express
West Midlands Trains
Even on days when there isn't a strike, the industry says emergency timetables will be in place, so trains and crews are not in the wrong places when services end.
We'll bring you updates as travellers are told to prepare for services winding down later ahead of the first day of industrial action tomorrow - as well as the latest from last-minute talks between unions and rail bosses.
About 50,000 railway workers will walk out in England, Scotland and Wales on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
In a separate dispute over pensions and hjob losses, RMT members on the London Underground tomorrow, which is also expected to affect services into Wednesday morning.
-
