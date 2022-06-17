The second reason for why prices have gone up across the board is the rising cost of energy.
Businesses are passing on some of these increased costs to consumers in the form of higher prices for all manner of goods, from food to clothing.
While households are partially protected from domestic bill rises because of the energy price cap, this is also set to rise even further - meaning an average household's bill from October could reach about £2,800 a year.
We've also looked at three more factors contributing to the current crisis, including growing fuel costs for vehicles, increasing mortgage payments and tax rises.
What's the link between interest rates and inflation?
Jennifer Meierhans
BBC business reporter
When the cost of living rises the Bank of England can increase interest rates to try to bring prices down - as it did yesterday when the base rate rose from 1% to 1.25%.
Here's how it works (all things remaining equal):
The cost of living - the amount of money we needs to pay for essentials like food, mortgage or rent and energy bills - is driven by inflation.
Inflation - this is the rate at which prices rise in a year - so if a loaf of bread costs £1 one year and £1.09 the next year, the annual inflation rate is 9%.
Interest rates - this is the amount of money we pay on borrowing - such as mortgages and loans - and is also the amount banks pay us on our savings.
How it works - The Bank of England has increased interest rates from 1% to 1.25% pushing them to the highest level in 13 years.
This increases the cost of borrowing money and encourages us to spend less.
It also increases the interest paid on savings so motivates us to save more.
The impact - If we are spending less and saving more it brings down demand for goods and services so in theory prices drop.
What help was announced by the government?
The UK government has taken steps to provide support for households facing higher bills.
The package announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak in late May to help with the cost of living included a mix of universal payments and other help targeted at specific groups.
Here's a quick summary of what has been announced - you can read about the measures in more detail here.
Why are prices and household bills are going up?
For the next few hours we hope to get into why everyone is facing steeper bills for essentials like fuel, food, heat and light.
Some of our specialist finance and data journalists have put together a few charts and graphs to help explain why the UK has a cost of living problem.
The first reason is inflation - the rate at which prices of goods rise - which is at its highest rate for decades and is projected to accelerate over the course of the year before slowing down.
Because wages and benefits aren't rising at the same rate as prices are going up we're having to use a greater proportion of our household incomes to pay for the essentials like food, fuel and energy.
Hello and welcome
Good morning and thanks for joining us as we look at how people across the UK are dealing with the cost of living crisis.
The BBC has commissioned a survey to examine the affect rising prices are having on people, and we'll be taking a deeper look at the results on this page.
Later - at lunchtime - we'll be putting your questions about why this is happening and what help is available to our personal finance correspondent, Kevin Peachey.