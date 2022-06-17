BBC Copyright: BBC

When the cost of living rises the Bank of England can increase interest rates to try to bring prices down - as it did yesterday when the base rate rose from 1% to 1.25%.

Here's how it works (all things remaining equal):

The cost of living - the amount of money we needs to pay for essentials like food, mortgage or rent and energy bills - is driven by inflation.

Inflation - this is the rate at which prices rise in a year - so if a loaf of bread costs £1 one year and £1.09 the next year, the annual inflation rate is 9%.

Interest rates - this is the amount of money we pay on borrowing - such as mortgages and loans - and is also the amount banks pay us on our savings.

How it works - The Bank of England has increased interest rates from 1% to 1.25% pushing them to the highest level in 13 years.

This increases the cost of borrowing money and encourages us to spend less.

It also increases the interest paid on savings so motivates us to save more.

The impact - If we are spending less and saving more it brings down demand for goods and services so in theory prices drop.