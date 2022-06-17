We've compiled a list of some cities around the country and their forecast peak temperatures for today, thanks to our colleagues at BBC Weather.

In London, temperatures are expected to hit around 33C, while on Brighton and Colchester are due to peak at 27C.

Heading to the north, Manchester is set to reach 26C, while Newcastle and Liverpool will be a comparatively chilly 23C.

In the midlands, Birmingham and Nottingham will peak at around 29C, with Leicester just edging them with an anticipated 30C.

In Wales, Cardiff will hit 26C while Swansea will peak at just 21C and Wrexham will hit around 27C.

For residents of Scotland's biggest cities, the foreceast is much cooler and, unfortunately, damper than the rest of the country - with Glasgow, Edinburgh and Inverness all seeing a peak temperature of just 16-18C and rain in the morning.

Across the Irish sea in Northern Ireland rain and cooler temperatures are also forecast, with Belfast likely to see 17C maximum temperature and Derry/Londonderry 15C.