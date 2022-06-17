We've compiled a list of some cities around the country and their forecast peak temperatures for today, thanks to our colleagues at BBC Weather.
In London, temperatures are expected to hit around 33C, while on Brighton and Colchester are due to peak at 27C.
Heading to the north, Manchester is set to reach 26C, while Newcastle and Liverpool will be a comparatively chilly 23C.
In the midlands, Birmingham and Nottingham will peak at around 29C, with Leicester just edging them with an anticipated 30C.
In Wales, Cardiff will hit 26C while Swansea will peak at just 21C and Wrexham will hit around 27C.
For residents of Scotland's biggest cities, the foreceast is much cooler and, unfortunately, damper than the rest of the country - with Glasgow, Edinburgh and Inverness all seeing a peak temperature of just 16-18C and rain in the morning.
Across the Irish sea in Northern Ireland rain and cooler temperatures are also forecast, with Belfast likely to see 17C maximum temperature and Derry/Londonderry 15C.
How hot is hot?
With highs expected in the capital of around 33C, how does that compare to a normal June day?
The average expected temperature for June would be about 21C in London, so it’s going to be well over 10C hotter.
But temperatures would need to beat 35.6C to break the record for the UK's hottest June day, which was recorded in Southampton in 1976.
France records earliest 40C on record
France recorded its earliest 40C in history yesterday, as officials say the peak of the heatwave is yet to be reached.
The record temperature was observed in Saint-Jean-de-Minervois in the south of France.
Météo-France is predicting temperatures to rise to 42C along the west coast of France this weekend - one of the most profound heatwaves in French history.
The French weather services describes this current heatwave as “remarkable” for how early in the year it is, saying that it could become the earliest heatwave in France measured on a national level since recordings began in 1947.
Is this a heatwave?
An official heatwave is when at least three consecutive days have daily maximum temperatures meeting or exceeding the heatwave temperature threshold.
But the threshold varies by county between 25C and 28C depending on the part of the country. The threshold was raised by 1C in some areas earlier this year.
On Wednesday the highest temperature in the UK was recorded as 28.2C in London’s Kew Gardens.
Thursday saw a high of 29C so it’s looking likely Friday will be hot enough to be classified as an official heatwave.
Welcome - it’s going to be a hot one
Thanks for joining us on this Friday morning, the UK is gearing up for what could be the hottest day of the year so far, with temperatures expected to reach around 33C.
With those sort of temperatures possible the UK Health Security Agency has issued a level two alert for southern and central England - the first this year - meaning the temperature could affect the public's health.
Of course, being the UK, it’s not going to be hot everywhere, with northern England and Scotland expected to reach more moderate highs.
