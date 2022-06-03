BBC Copyright: BBC

As well as commemorating her service to church and country, the event at St Paul’s Cathedral today pays tribute to the Queen’s commitment to foster unity among all people.

Ahead of the service, which he will be attending, chief rabbi Ephraim Mirvis told me it was clear to him through their meetings that the Queen’s interest in the faiths of others went far beyond duty or even curiosity.

"For us, she doesn't act like a politician," he said.

"She has genuine care, genuine interest, and wants the best certainly for our faith and for all faiths."

Rabbi Mirvis said the Queen’s commitment to holocaust memorial in particular had been hugely appreciated by British Jews.

"I saw at first-hand how she relates to the sorrowful times of Jewish past when I accompanied her on a visit to the concentration camp Bergen Belsen," he explained.

"And there I could see the extent of her connection and her concern for the safety of Jews and for our future survival.”

In honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, Rabbi Mirvis has written a special prayer .