Queen has 'genuine care' for all faiths, says chief Rabbi
Aleem Maqbool
Religion editor
BBCCopyright: BBC
As well as commemorating her service to church and country, the event at St Paul’s Cathedral today pays tribute to the Queen’s commitment to foster unity among all people.
Ahead of the service, which he will be attending, chief rabbi Ephraim Mirvis told me it was clear to him through their meetings that the Queen’s interest in the faiths of others went far beyond duty or even curiosity.
"For us, she doesn't act like a politician," he said.
"She has genuine care, genuine interest, and wants the best certainly for our faith and for all faiths."
Rabbi Mirvis said the Queen’s commitment to holocaust memorial in particular had been hugely appreciated by British Jews.
"I saw at first-hand how she relates to the sorrowful times of Jewish past when I accompanied her on a visit to the concentration camp Bergen Belsen," he explained.
"And there I could see the extent of her connection and her concern for the safety of Jews and for our future survival.”
Queen will deeply regret missing thanksgiving service
Sean Coughlan
Royal correspondent
It will be a deep regret for the Queen to miss her service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s today.
It’s understood she’ll be watching on television from Windsor but she’ll be disappointed not to be there.
The Queen has often spoken of her own strong personal Christian faith and this church service would have been one of the very most important events for the Jubilee weekend.
The themes of duty, public service and personal belief would have all come together.
So it was something of a shock when the news came last night that she wasn’t able to attend - and it might seem a little strange for those at the service in St Paul’s, as it goes ahead without her.
BBCCopyright: BBC
What to watch for this morning
GettCopyright: Gett
Key timings
At 10:50, Great Paul, the
largest church bell in the country, will be rung for five minutes, followed by
a peel of bells until 11:25.
Then at 11:30, a national service of thanksgiving will be held at St
Paul’s Cathedral to give thanks for the Queen's seven decades as monarch.
The service will include bible
readings, prayers and hymns, to recognise and give thanks for the Queen’s reign, faith and lifetime of service.
Following the service, the Lord Mayor of London and City of London Corporation will host a reception for members of the Royal Family and the congregation at 12:25 at Guildhall.
Public service theme
The theme of public service
is at the heart of today’s event. More than 400 people from all four nations
of the UK have been invited in recognition of their contribution to public life
at a community and national level – many for their work during the Covid-19
pandemic.
What happened on Thursday?
It was a busy day for the royals yesterday, and tens of thousands of people turned out in central London in glorious sunshine to watch the spectacle and try and catch a glimpse of the Queen.
Millions more enjoyed the day in parks and squares across the country.
Here's what happened:
Platinum Jubilee celebrations began
with the traditional Trooping the Colour military parade
The Queen made two appearance on the balcony at
Buckingham Palace, greeting thousands of well-wishers lining the streets
She appeared alongside other senior royals, where
Prince Louis – one of the Queen’s great-grandchildren – had a starring role
Harry and Meghan kept a low-key presence, with balcony
access restricted to “working royals”
Hours later it was announced the Queen would not
attend today's service after experiencing discomfort
She was well enough though to take part in a beacon
lighting ceremony on Thursday evening at Windsor
Thousands of other beacons were lit across the country and the Commonwealth
The longest chain of beacons in the UK was along the 73-mile stretch of Hadrian's Wall in the north of England
WATCH: Queen attends beacon-lighting ceremony
Although the Queen has had to pull out of the service later this morning, she did last night attend a beacon-lighting ceremony at Windsor Castle.
The monarch illuminated a Commonwealth Globe of Nations, symbolically sending a chain of lights from her Windsor Castle home to Buckingham Palace, where Prince William watched as a sculpture, the Tree of Trees, was bathed in light.
More than 3,500 beacons were also lit up around the UK and the world to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Queen won’t attend thanksgiving service at St Paul’s
The palace said the Queen "greatly enjoyed" her birthday parade and flypast in London but "did experience some discomfort".
Quote Message: Taking into account the journey and activity required to participate in [the] National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral, Her Majesty, with great reluctance, has concluded that she will not attend." from Buckingham Palace
Taking into account the journey and activity required to participate in [the] National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral, Her Majesty, with great reluctance, has concluded that she will not attend."
Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend.
Day 2 of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee - welcome
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Four days of celebrations marking the Queen's 70-year reign began yesterday, with pageants, community events,
street parties and plenty of pomp.
The
96-year-old monarch appeared twice on the Buckingham Palace balcony, flanked by
other senior royals, as they watched the Trooping the Colour military parade and waved at tens of thousands
of well-wishers gathered on The Mall.
In
the evening, the Queen led the lighting of the principal Jubilee beacon in a special
ceremony at Windsor Castle.
First up today is a
service of thanksgiving for the Queen’s reign, held at St Paul’s Cathedral and attended by senior royals.
However, hours
after yesterday’s military parade, the palace confirmed the monarch herself would not attend today’s
service due to ongoing mobility issues.
Stay with us for updates, analysis from our royal correspondents and plenty of pictures.
Live Reporting
by Chris Giles, Jo Couzens, Thomas Poole and Andre Rhoden-Paul
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC GettCopyright: Gett
-
Platinum Jubilee celebrations began
with the traditional Trooping the Colour military parade
-
The Queen made two appearance on the balcony at
Buckingham Palace, greeting thousands of well-wishers lining the streets
-
She appeared alongside other senior royals, where
Prince Louis – one of the Queen’s great-grandchildren – had a starring role
-
Harry and Meghan kept a low-key presence, with balcony
access restricted to “working royals”
-
Hours later it was announced the Queen would not
attend today's service after experiencing discomfort
-
She was well enough though to take part in a beacon
lighting ceremony on Thursday evening at Windsor
-
Thousands of other beacons were lit across the country and the Commonwealth
-
The longest chain of beacons in the UK was along the 73-mile stretch of Hadrian's Wall in the north of England
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Queen has 'genuine care' for all faiths, says chief Rabbi
Aleem Maqbool
Religion editor
As well as commemorating her service to church and country, the event at St Paul’s Cathedral today pays tribute to the Queen’s commitment to foster unity among all people.
Ahead of the service, which he will be attending, chief rabbi Ephraim Mirvis told me it was clear to him through their meetings that the Queen’s interest in the faiths of others went far beyond duty or even curiosity.
"For us, she doesn't act like a politician," he said.
"She has genuine care, genuine interest, and wants the best certainly for our faith and for all faiths."
Rabbi Mirvis said the Queen’s commitment to holocaust memorial in particular had been hugely appreciated by British Jews.
"I saw at first-hand how she relates to the sorrowful times of Jewish past when I accompanied her on a visit to the concentration camp Bergen Belsen," he explained.
"And there I could see the extent of her connection and her concern for the safety of Jews and for our future survival.”
In honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, Rabbi Mirvis has written a special prayer.
Queen will deeply regret missing thanksgiving service
Sean Coughlan
Royal correspondent
It will be a deep regret for the Queen to miss her service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s today.
It’s understood she’ll be watching on television from Windsor but she’ll be disappointed not to be there.
The Queen has often spoken of her own strong personal Christian faith and this church service would have been one of the very most important events for the Jubilee weekend.
The themes of duty, public service and personal belief would have all come together.
So it was something of a shock when the news came last night that she wasn’t able to attend - and it might seem a little strange for those at the service in St Paul’s, as it goes ahead without her.
What to watch for this morning
Key timings
At 10:50, Great Paul, the largest church bell in the country, will be rung for five minutes, followed by a peel of bells until 11:25.
Then at 11:30, a national service of thanksgiving will be held at St Paul’s Cathedral to give thanks for the Queen's seven decades as monarch.
The service will include bible readings, prayers and hymns, to recognise and give thanks for the Queen’s reign, faith and lifetime of service.
Following the service, the Lord Mayor of London and City of London Corporation will host a reception for members of the Royal Family and the congregation at 12:25 at Guildhall.
Public service theme
The theme of public service is at the heart of today’s event. More than 400 people from all four nations of the UK have been invited in recognition of their contribution to public life at a community and national level – many for their work during the Covid-19 pandemic.
What happened on Thursday?
It was a busy day for the royals yesterday, and tens of thousands of people turned out in central London in glorious sunshine to watch the spectacle and try and catch a glimpse of the Queen.
Millions more enjoyed the day in parks and squares across the country.
Here's what happened:
WATCH: Queen attends beacon-lighting ceremony
Although the Queen has had to pull out of the service later this morning, she did last night attend a beacon-lighting ceremony at Windsor Castle.
The monarch illuminated a Commonwealth Globe of Nations, symbolically sending a chain of lights from her Windsor Castle home to Buckingham Palace, where Prince William watched as a sculpture, the Tree of Trees, was bathed in light.
More than 3,500 beacons were also lit up around the UK and the world to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Queen won’t attend thanksgiving service at St Paul’s
As we have been reporting, the Queen is no longer attending today’s service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral after experiencing discomfort while watching Thursday’s military parade at Buckingham Palace.
The palace said the Queen "greatly enjoyed" her birthday parade and flypast in London but "did experience some discomfort".
Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend.
Day 2 of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee - welcome
Four days of celebrations marking the Queen's 70-year reign began yesterday, with pageants, community events, street parties and plenty of pomp.
The 96-year-old monarch appeared twice on the Buckingham Palace balcony, flanked by other senior royals, as they watched the Trooping the Colour military parade and waved at tens of thousands of well-wishers gathered on The Mall.
In the evening, the Queen led the lighting of the principal Jubilee beacon in a special ceremony at Windsor Castle.
First up today is a service of thanksgiving for the Queen’s reign, held at St Paul’s Cathedral and attended by senior royals.
However, hours after yesterday’s military parade, the palace confirmed the monarch herself would not attend today’s service due to ongoing mobility issues.
Stay with us for updates, analysis from our royal correspondents and plenty of pictures.